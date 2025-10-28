On This Day In Cricket - October 28

Getting the Dutchman who derailed England’s Ashes hopes, Peter Cantrell, born in 1962, took two vital catches as a substitute fielder in Brisbane 1990-91, including a stunner to dismiss Alec Stewart. Rob Bailey, born 1963, played his last England Test in 1989-90 after a controversial caught-behind in Barbados. Ravi Ratnayeke’s 8 for 83 in 1985 couldn’t prevent Sri Lanka’s defeat. Gary Kirsten’s 101 in 2000 powered South Africa past New Zealand. In 2023, Australia edged New Zealand by five runs in Dharamsala’s record 771-run World Cup thriller. Sydney Sixers won the 2012 Champions League T20 unbeaten.

On This Day - October 28, 2020 - Mumbai Indians defeats Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 5 Wickets

After the Royal Challengers Bangalore set a challenging total of 164 for 6 in their 20 overs, Mumbai Indians chased it down comfortably, winning by five wickets with five balls to spare in their IPL clash at Abu Dhabi. RCB’s innings was powered by Devdutt Padikkal, who scored a brilliant 74 off 45 balls, hitting 12 fours and a six. Josh Philippe contributed 33, while AB de Villiers added 15. Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of the bowlers for MI, taking 3 wickets for just 14 runs, and Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, and Kieron Pollard also chipped in with key wickets.

(Mumbai Indians defeats Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 5 Wickets)

Mumbai Indians began steadily, losing Quinton de Kock early for 18 and Ishan Kishan for 25. However, Suryakumar Yadav took charge, scoring an unbeaten 79 off 43 balls with 10 fours and 3 sixes, guiding MI closer to the target. Hardik Pandya contributed 17, and Krunal Pandya added 10. MI reached 166 for 5 in 19.1 overs, with Pollard finishing unbeaten on 4. The chase was built around Yadav’s aggressive yet controlled innings, while MI’s bowlers had earlier restricted RCB effectively.

On This Day - October 28, 2001 - Abdul Samad Was Born Today

As the day of October 28 approaches, Abdul Samad prepares to celebrate his 24th birthday as one of the most promising batting talents from Jammu and Kashmir. Born in Kala Kot in 2001, Samad made his domestic debut in 2019 and quickly earned a reputation for his clean hitting and fearless approach. Over 30 first-class matches, he has scored 1669 runs at an average of 39.73, including six centuries and six fifties, with a top score of 128. In List A cricket, he has 720 runs from 28 matches with a strike rate of 120.20 and a best of 112. His real flair, however, shines in the shortest format.

(Abdul Samad was born on October 28, 2001)

Across 103 T20 games, Samad has piled up 1642 runs at a strike rate of 149.27, smashing 104 sixes. In the IPL, he has played for Sunrisers Hyderabad and now Lucknow Super Giants, scoring 741 runs from 63 matches with a strike rate of 151.84. Though his bowling has been limited, his legbreaks have fetched him a few useful wickets. After spending five seasons with SRH, he was signed by LSG for INR 4.20 crore ahead of IPL 2025. With growing maturity and sharper shot selection, Abdul Samad continues to aim higher in Indian cricket.

On This Day - October 28, 1997 - Tony de Zorzi Was Born Today

Celebrating the big day, Tony de Zorzi’s cricket journey stands as a story of talent, determination, and steady rise through South African cricket. Born on August 28, 1997, in Johannesburg, the left-handed top-order batter made his international debut in 2023 after strong domestic seasons. He has since played 15 Tests and 17 ODIs, scoring 816 and 553 runs respectively. His Test average stands at 31.38 with two centuries, while in ODIs he averages 36.86 with a top score of 119 not out. In first-class cricket, de Zorzi has been a consistent performer, amassing 4527 runs in 81 matches with 10 hundreds and a best of 304 not out.

(Tony de Zorzi was born on October 28, 1997)

His List A numbers are equally solid, with 3389 runs at an average of 38.07, including six centuries. In T20s, he has scored 1347 runs across 76 games, highlighted by a 106 not out. A product of King Edward VII School, de Zorzi’s leadership qualities were evident when he captained South Africa’s Under-19 side in 2016. Known for his attacking stroke play and mastery of the pull shot, he has earned praise for adapting well to the international stage.

On This Day - October 28, 2023 - Australia defeats New Zealand by 5 Runs

Between the two cricketing giants, Australia and New Zealand, the 27th match of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup at Dharamsala turned into a thrilling contest. Australia batted first and set a massive target of 388 in just under 50 overs. David Warner led the charge with a blazing 81 off 65 balls, while Travis Head stole the show with a brilliant 109 from 67 balls. Glenn Maxwell added quickfire 41, and Josh Inglis and Pat Cummins contributed with handy cameos. Mitchell Starc and Adam Zampa finished unbeaten at the end, helping Australia reach a challenging total. Chasing 389, New Zealand fought valiantly but fell just short at 383 for 9.

(Australia defeated New Zealand by 5 runs)

Rachin Ravindra played a magnificent innings of 116 off 89 balls, supported by Daryl Mitchell’s 54 and James Neesham’s 58. Devon Conway and Will Young gave early momentum, but consistent wickets from Australian bowlers, especially Boult and Hazlewood, kept New Zealand under pressure. Zampa also chipped in with three crucial wickets. Despite a heroic effort, New Zealand lost by five runs in one of the highest-scoring ODIs in World Cup history. Travis Head was deservedly named Player of the Match for his explosive hundred, proving his return to the team was a masterstroke. The game showcased aggressive batting, smart bowling, and edge-of-the-seat excitement right till the last ball.

On This Day - October 28, 2021 - Australia defeats Sri Lanka by 7 Wickets

Beating Sri Lanka convincingly, Australia registered a comfortable seven-wicket win in their 22nd match of the 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup at Dubai. Sri Lanka batted first and managed 154 for 6 in their 20 overs. Kusal Perera and Charith Asalanka were the main contributors with 35 runs each, while Bhanuka Rajapaksa added a brisk 33 not out. Other batters struggled against disciplined Australian bowling, with Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc, and Pat Cummins picking up two wickets each. Extras, including 10 wides, also added to Sri Lanka’s total.

(Australia defeats Sri Lanka by 7 wickets)

Chasing 155, Australia made light work of the target in just 17 overs. David Warner starred with a quick 65 off 42 balls, supported by Aaron Finch’s 37, while Steven Smith remained unbeaten on 28. Marcus Stoinis played a cameo 16 not out to ensure the win with 18 balls to spare. Australia’s bowlers had earlier tied Sri Lanka down effectively, with Zampa being named Player of the Match for his 2 for 12, demonstrating excellent control and variety. Sri Lanka showed promise in parts but could not sustain momentum, while Australia’s openers set the tone from the start and guided their team to an easy victory, maintaining their strong Super 12s campaign.

On This Day - October 28, 2011 - Australia defeats South Africa by 3 Wickets

Going to the third ODI in Durban, South Africa looked to seal the series, putting up a total of 222 for 6 in their 50 overs. Hashim Amla led the innings with 52 runs before being run out, while Jacques Kallis contributed 54 and Jean-Paul Duminy added 35. Faf du Plessis chipped in with 21, and David Miller remained unbeaten on 11. Australia’s bowlers shared the wickets, with Mitchell Johnson taking 2 for 37 and Xavier Doherty also claiming 2 for 33. Pat Cummins picked up 1 wicket, and Shane Watson and Doug Bollinger bowled economically to keep South Africa under pressure.

(Australia defeats South Africa by 3 wickets)

Chasing 223, Australia had a steady start but lost early wickets, including David Warner for 10 and Shane Watson for 49. Ricky Ponting fell for 11, while Michael Clarke scored 26. Shaun Marsh made 30, and Brad Haddin added 23. Michael Hussey played a crucial unbeaten knock of 45, guiding Australia to 227 for 7 in 47.3 overs, winning the match by 3 wickets with 15 balls to spare. Shane Watson was named Player of the Match for his all-round contribution. This win gave Australia a 2-1 series victory, highlighting their ability to chase under pressure and the importance of Hussey’s calm finish alongside Watson’s impact at the top.

On This Day - October 28, 2009 - India defeats Australia by 99 Runs

For the 2nd ODI between India and Australia at Nagpur on October 28, 2009, India put up a commanding performance to win by 99 runs. Batting first, India posted a massive 354 for 7 in their 50 overs. Gautam Gambhir was solid with 76 off 80 balls, while MS Dhoni led the charge with a blazing 124 off 107 balls, supported by Suresh Raina’s 62 off 50 balls. Virender Sehwag added a quick 40, and Yuvraj Singh chipped in with 23. Extras contributed 23 runs to the total. In response, Australia struggled to chase the target, managing just 255 in 48.3 overs.

(Australia defeated India by 99 runs)

Michael Hussey top-scored with 53, and Adam Voges added 36, but wickets kept falling at regular intervals. Praveen Kumar, Ishant Sharma, and Ravindra Jadeja shared the spoils with the ball, taking two, two, and three wickets respectively. Harbhajan Singh and Suresh Raina also chipped in with crucial breakthroughs. India’s innings was built steadily with strong partnerships, especially between Gambhir and Dhoni, and a late push from Raina. Australia never recovered from early setbacks, and timely bowling changes ensured India dominated the match. MS Dhoni’s explosive century earned him the Player of the Match award. The win leveled the series 1-1.