On This Day In Cricket - October 27

When the calendar hits 27th October, cricket history unfolds vividly. In 1977, Kumar Sangakkara, Sri Lanka’s elegant run-machine, was born, amassing over 12,000 Test runs and 11 double-centuries. David Warner, the trailblazing Australian opener who debuted internationally without first-class experience, arrived in 1986. Mark “Tubby” Taylor, the innovative captain who ended West Indies’ 15-year dominance, was born in 1964. Muthiah Muralidaran’s record 7 for 30 demolished India in an ODI in 2000. Chris Tavaré, England’s stoic stonewaller, entered the world in 1954, while Irfan Pathan, India’s swinging all-rounder, was born in 1984. Nana Joshi’s gritty legacy began in 1926.

On This Day - October 27, 1986 - David Warner Was Born Today

The all-format player who transformed Australian cricket with his explosive batting, David Warner, enjoyed a remarkable career from 2009 to 2024. Known for his aggressive style and consistency, Warner played 112 Tests, scoring 8786 runs at an average of 44.59 with 26 centuries, including a highest of 335 not out against Pakistan in Adelaide. In ODIs, he amassed 6932 runs in 161 matches at 45.30 with 22 hundreds, while in T20Is, he scored 3277 runs in 110 games at a strike rate of 142.47. Across all T20 leagues, Warner played 424 matches, collecting 13,595 runs with eight centuries and 113 fifties.

(David Warner was born on October 27, 1986)

He was a dominant force in the IPL, where he scored 6565 runs in 184 innings, holding the record for most runs by an overseas batter and winning the Orange Cap three times. Warner led Sunrisers Hyderabad to the title in 2016 and crossed 500 runs in seven different IPL seasons. Despite controversies like the 2018 ball-tampering scandal, he made a strong comeback, finishing his career as one of Australia’s finest openers. With over 100 international fifties and countless match-winning knocks, David Warner’s fearless approach and sheer consistency left a lasting legacy in world cricket.

On This Day - October 27, 1977 - Kumar Sangakkara Was Born Today

The legendary Kumar Sangakkara is one of Sri Lanka’s greatest cricketers and among the finest wicketkeeper-batters in world cricket. Born on October 27, 1977, Sangakkara represented Sri Lanka from 2000 to 2015, building a career defined by class, consistency, and leadership. In 134 Test matches, he scored 12,400 runs at an average of 57.40, with 38 centuries and a top score of 319. In ODIs, he played 404 matches, amassing 14,234 runs at 41.98 with 25 hundreds and 93 fifties, while in T20Is, he made 1,382 runs in 56 matches.

(Kumar Sangakkara was born on October 27, 1977)

Known for his elegant stroke play and sharp cricketing mind, Sangakkara was also exceptional behind the stumps, taking 182 catches and 20 stumpings in Tests, and over 500 dismissals in ODIs. His record 624-run partnership with Mahela Jayawardene against South Africa remains the highest in Test cricket. In domestic and franchise cricket, he was equally consistent, scoring over 20,000 first-class and 19,000 List A runs. Sangakkara captained Sri Lanka with distinction, guiding the team to the 2011 World Cup final and winning multiple ICC awards. Whether as a player, leader, or later as a coach and commentator, Kumar Sangakkara’s impact on cricket continues to inspire generations.

On This Day - October 27, 1964 - Mark Taylor Was Born Today

Being the Australia legend, Mark Taylor was one of the finest opening batters and captains his country has ever produced. Born on October 27, 1964, in New South Wales, Taylor made his Test debut in 1989 against the West Indies and went on to play 104 Tests and 113 ODIs for Australia. In Tests, he scored 7,525 runs at an average of 43.49, with 19 centuries and a highest score of 334 not out, which matched Don Bradman’s famous mark. In ODIs, he added 3,514 runs at 32.23, including one century and 28 fifties.

(Mark Taylor was born on October 27, 1964)

Apart from his batting, Taylor was an exceptional slip fielder, taking 157 catches in Tests, a world record at the time. His leadership skills shone after he succeeded Allan Border as captain in 1994, guiding Australia to a historic series win in the Caribbean in 1995. Known for his tactical sharpness and calm nature, he led Australia in 50 consecutive Tests, establishing a winning culture that shaped future generations. Taylor’s declaration at 334 not out in Peshawar symbolised his team-first attitude. Retiring in 1999, he left behind a legacy of determination, integrity, and leadership, later becoming a respected commentator and ambassador for Australian cricket.

On This Day - October 27, 2013 - Darryn Randall Passed Away after Being Hit on the Head During a Match

Being the player who dedicated his life to South African cricket, Darryn Randall’s story ended in a heartbreaking tragedy on October 27, 2013. The 32-year-old former Border wicketkeeper-batter lost his life after being struck on the side of the head during a Border Cricket Board Premier League match in Alice. Despite wearing a helmet, Randall collapsed instantly after attempting a pull shot and was rushed to Alice Hospital, where doctors could not revive him. Randall had represented Border in four first-class and four List A matches between 2009 and 2010.

(Darryn Randall passed away on October 27, 2013)

In first-class cricket, he scored 133 runs in seven innings at an average of 19, with a highest score of 46, while in List A games he made 24 runs from four innings. Known for his commitment behind the stumps, he also contributed with several catches and stumpings. Before his playing career, Randall had been part of the Border provincial youth setup and studied at Stirling Primary and Selborne College in East London. After retiring, he continued to nurture young talent through his cricket academy at Stirling Primary. His untimely death was a great loss to South African cricket, leaving behind memories of passion, dedication, and love for the game.

On This Day - October 27, 2023 - South Africa defeats Pakistan by 1 Wicket

Winning the match by just one wicket, South Africa edged past Pakistan in a tense World Cup 2023 clash at Chennai. Chasing 271, the Proteas were led by Aiden Markram’s brilliant 91 off 93 balls, who anchored the innings after early setbacks. Quinton de Kock (24) and Temba Bavuma (28) gave a quick start, but Pakistan’s bowlers, led by Shaheen Shah Afridi’s 3 for 45 and Mohammad Wasim’s 2 for 50, kept striking at key moments. Despite losing wickets in clusters, South Africa held their nerve with Keshav Maharaj (7 not out) and Tabraiz Shamsi (4 not out) guiding them home in the 48th over.

(South Africa defeated Pakistan by 1 wicket)

Earlier, Pakistan posted 270 in 46.4 overs after choosing to bat first. Babar Azam scored a composed 50, while Saud Shakeel (52) and Shadab Khan (43) added useful runs in the middle order. Marco Jansen starred with the ball, taking 3 for 43, while Shamsi’s 4 for 60 proved decisive. Despite Pakistan’s spirited bowling, South Africa’s depth in batting and calmness under pressure sealed the win. The thrilling result gave South Africa two vital points, keeping their World Cup campaign strong, while Pakistan’s hopes took another blow.

On This Day - October 27, 2022 - India defeats Netherlands by 56 Runs

Getting the win was never in doubt for India as they comfortably defeated the Netherlands by 56 runs in the T20 World Cup 2022 clash at the Sydney Cricket Ground. After being asked to bat first, India posted an impressive 179 for 2, thanks to a collective effort from their top order. Captain Rohit Sharma set the tone with a fluent 53 off 39 balls, while Virat Kohli anchored the innings with an unbeaten 62 from 44 deliveries. The finishing touch came from Suryakumar Yadav, who played a sparkling knock of 51 not out off just 25 balls, striking seven boundaries and a six to lift India past 170.

(India defeated Netherlands by 56 runs)

In reply, the Netherlands struggled against India’s disciplined bowling attack and managed only 123 for 9 in their 20 overs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar led from the front with 2 for 9 in three overs, while Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin also picked up two wickets each. Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Shami chipped in with one wicket apiece. Despite a few handy contributions from Tim Pringle (20) and Shariz Ahmad (16*), the Dutch never came close to the target. Suryakumar Yadav was named Player of the Match for his explosive batting that sealed India’s second consecutive win in the tournament.

On This Day - October 27, 2022 - Zimbabwe defeats Pakistan by 1 Run

As the lights shone bright at the Perth Stadium on October 27, 2022, Zimbabwe scripted one of the greatest upsets in T20 World Cup history by defeating Pakistan by just one run. Batting first after winning the toss, Zimbabwe managed 130 for 8 in their 20 overs. Sean Williams top-scored with 31 off 28 balls, while contributions from Craig Ervine (19) and Brad Evans (19) added value. Mohammad Wasim Jr was the pick of Pakistan’s bowlers with an impressive 4 for 24, supported by Shadab Khan’s 3 for 23.

(Zimbabwe defeated Pakistan by 1 run)

Chasing 131, Pakistan got off to a shaky start, losing Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan early. Shan Masood tried to steady the innings with 44 from 38 balls, but Zimbabwe’s bowlers held their nerve. Sikandar Raza turned the game with a brilliant spell of 3 for 25, dismissing key batters including Shadab and Haider Ali in quick succession. Brad Evans, who bowled the thrilling final over, took 2 wickets for 25 runs as Pakistan fell short at 129 for 8. The match ended dramatically with Shaheen Afridi run out on the final ball, sealing a historic one-run victory for Zimbabwe. Raza was named Player of the Match for his all-round brilliance.

On This Day - October 27, 2020 - Sunrisers Hyderabad defeats Delhi Capitals by 88 Runs

Winning the match against Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad produced one of their most dominant performances of IPL 2020, clinching an 88-run victory at the Dubai International Stadium. Batting first after being sent in, SRH openers David Warner and Wriddhiman Saha gave their team a blazing start with a 107-run partnership in just 9.4 overs. Warner smashed 66 off 34 balls with eight fours and two sixes, while Saha played a stunning knock of 87 from 45 balls, hitting twelve fours and two sixes. Manish Pandey added an unbeaten 44 from 31 balls as SRH posted a massive total of 219 for 2 in 20 overs.

(Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Delhi Capitals by 88 runs)

Chasing a steep 220, Delhi’s innings never got going. Shikhar Dhawan fell for a duck, and the rest of the top order struggled to handle SRH’s disciplined bowling. Rishabh Pant top-scored with 36 from 35 balls, but Delhi could manage only 131 in 19 overs. Rashid Khan was the star with the ball, taking 3 for 7 in four overs, while Sandeep Sharma and T Natarajan picked up two wickets each. With this big win, Sunrisers Hyderabad not only stayed alive in the playoff race but also boosted their net run rate significantly.