On This Day In Cricket - October 29

Being the day of Wilfred Rhodes' birth in 1877, England's greatest allrounder who played Tests till age 52, took 4187 first-class wickets, and shared a record 323-run opening stand with Hobbs. Matthew Hayden (1971) emerged as Australia's prolific opener, smashing a record 380 vs Zimbabwe. Michael Vaughan (1974) captained England to 2005 Ashes glory after stylish centuries. Sri Lanka crushed India by 245 runs in the 2000 Champions Trophy final, Jayasuriya's 189 routing them for 54. David Allen (1935), steady offspinner, saved a Lord's draw in 1963. Greg Blewett (1971) dazzled with three Ashes tons and Bryan Yuile (1941) defied on debut. Mudassar Nazar made Test cricket's first 199 in 1984.

On This Day - October 29, 1971 - Matthew Hayden Was Born Today

The man who redefined dominance at the top of the order, Matthew Hayden was one of Australia’s most powerful and consistent opening batters. Born on October 29, 1971, in Queensland, Hayden’s international career spanned from 1993 to 2009, during which he became a cornerstone of Australia’s golden era. In 103 Tests, he scored 8,625 runs at an impressive average of 50.73, including 30 centuries and 29 fifties, with a highest score of 380 against Zimbabwe in Perth, once the highest individual Test score in history. In One-Day Internationals, Hayden played 161 matches, amassing 6,133 runs at an average of 43.80, with 10 centuries and a top score of 181 not out.

(Matthew Hayden was born on October 29, 1971)

His aggressive style was equally effective in T20 cricket, where he maintained a strike rate above 135 across leagues. For Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, he scored 1,107 runs in 32 matches, including eight fifties. Hayden’s partnership with Justin Langer became one of Australia’s most successful in Tests. His performances in the 2001 India tour, the 2003 World Cup, and the 2006-07 Ashes cemented his legacy as one of the most fearsome openers in world cricket. A fierce competitor and Hall of Famer, Hayden’s strength and determination defined an era of Australian dominance.

On This Day - October 29, 1974 - Michael Vaughan Was Born Today

When the man who led England to their most famous Ashes triumph in 2005 is remembered, Michael Vaughan’s name stands tall. Born on October 29, 1974, in Manchester, Vaughan was a stylish right-handed opening batter known for his calm presence and elegant stroke play. Making his Test debut against South Africa in 1999, he went on to play 82 Tests, scoring 5719 runs at an average of 41.44 with 18 centuries and 18 fifties, including a highest score of 197. In One Day Internationals, he featured in 86 matches and made 1982 runs with 16 half-centuries, while also representing England in two T20Is.

(Michael Vaughan was born on October 29, 1974)

His peak came in the early 2000s when he dominated attacks in Sri Lanka, India, and Australia, even topping 600 runs in the 2002-03 Ashes. Appointed England captain in 2003, Vaughan brought discipline and belief, guiding the team to historic Test series wins, most memorably the 2-1 Ashes victory in 2005 that ended a 19-year drought. Injuries later affected his form, leading to his retirement in 2009. Across all formats, he amassed over 16,000 first-class runs and 7,000 in List A cricket. After retiring, Vaughan became a respected commentator, known for his sharp analysis and bold opinions on the modern game.

On This Day - October 29, 2023 - India defeats England by 100 Runs

The match that took place between India and England at Lucknow on October 29, 2023, turned out to be a one-sided contest as India cruised to a 100-run victory to continue their unbeaten run in the World Cup. Batting first after England chose to bowl, India managed 229 for 9 in their 50 overs. Captain Rohit Sharma led from the front with a classy 87 from 101 balls, hitting 10 fours and 3 sixes. He found brief support from KL Rahul, who made 39, and Suryakumar Yadav, who chipped in with 49 off 47 balls. For England, David Willey was the pick of the bowlers with 3 for 45, while Woakes and Rashid took two wickets each.

(India defeated England by 100 runs)

Chasing 230, England’s batting collapsed completely against India’s fiery pace attack. Mohammed Shami was outstanding once again, taking 4 for 22 in seven overs, while Bumrah grabbed 3 for 32 and Kuldeep Yadav added two wickets. England were bowled out for just 129 in 34.5 overs, with only Liam Livingstone’s 27 and Willey’s unbeaten 16 offering slight resistance. Rohit Sharma was named Player of the Match for his captain’s knock that set up India’s sixth straight win of the tournament, while England’s struggles in the World Cup continued.

On This Day - October 29, 2022 - New Zealand defeats Sri Lanka by 65 Runs

Getting another win under their belt, New Zealand defeated Sri Lanka by 65 runs in the 27th match of the 2022 T20 World Cup at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Batting first after winning the toss, New Zealand posted 167 for 7 in 20 overs, thanks to a magnificent century from Glenn Phillips. The right-hander rescued his side from early trouble at 15 for 3 with a breathtaking 104 off 64 balls, including 10 fours and 4 sixes. Daryl Mitchell supported him with 22 runs, while Mitchell Santner chipped in with a quick 11 not out.

(New Zealand defeated Sri Lanka by 65 runs)

For Sri Lanka, Kasun Rajitha took 2 for 23, and Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana picked up a wicket each. In reply, Sri Lanka crumbled under pressure and were bowled out for just 102 in 19.2 overs. Trent Boult was the star with the ball, taking 4 for 13, while Mitchell Santner and Ish Sodhi claimed two wickets each. Captain Dasun Shanaka fought with 35 off 32, and Bhanuka Rajapaksa made 34, but no other batter reached double digits. Phillips was named Player of the Match for his brilliant hundred, as New Zealand strengthened their position at the top of Group 1.

On This Day - October 29, 2020 - Chennai Super Kings defeats Kolkata Knight Riders by 6 Wickets

Another day where Chennai Super Kings showed their fighting spirit, chasing down 173 against Kolkata Knight Riders in the 49th match of IPL 2020 at Dubai. Batting first, KKR posted 172 for 5, led by Nitish Rana’s brilliant 87 from 61 balls with ten fours and four sixes. Shubman Gill supported him with a quick 26, while Dinesh Karthik added 21 not out at the end. Among CSK bowlers, Lungi Ngidi took 2 for 34 and Ravindra Jadeja chipped in with 1 for 20. In reply, young opener Ruturaj Gaikwad anchored the chase beautifully, scoring 72 off 53 balls with six fours and two sixes.

(Chennai Super Kings defeats Kolkata Knight Riders by 6 wickets)

Ambati Rayudu provided the acceleration with a 20-ball 38, while Jadeja finished the match in style. With seven needed from the last two balls, Jadeja smashed Kamlesh Nagarkoti for consecutive sixes to seal victory off the final delivery. He remained unbeaten on 31 from just 11 balls. CSK reached 178 for 4 in 20 overs, winning by six wickets. Pat Cummins was KKR’s best bowler with 2 for 31, but his effort wasn’t enough. Gaikwad was named Player of the Match, guiding CSK to a thrilling last-ball win that dented KKR’s playoff hopes.

On This Day - October 29, 2018 - India defeats West Indies by 224 Runs

As the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai hosted the fourth ODI between India and West Indies on October 29, 2018, fans witnessed a one-sided spectacle dominated by India. Batting first after winning the toss, India piled up a massive 377 for 5 in their 50 overs. Rohit Sharma led the charge with a majestic 162 from 137 balls, striking 20 fours and 4 sixes, while Ambati Rayudu played a fluent knock of 100 off 81 balls. Their 211-run partnership for the third wicket completely deflated the West Indies attack, which looked helpless against the Indian batting.

(India defeats West Indies by 224 runs)

Shikhar Dhawan contributed 38, while MS Dhoni added a quick 23. For the visitors, Kemar Roach and Ashley Nurse took two and one wicket respectively, but conceded heavily. Chasing 378, the West Indies crumbled to 153 in 36.2 overs. Only skipper Jason Holder offered resistance with an unbeaten 54, as Khaleel Ahmed and Kuldeep Yadav took three wickets each. The rest of the batting collapsed under pressure, with four players dismissed for single digits. India’s 224-run win was their third-largest ODI victory, giving them a 2-1 lead in the five-match series. Rohit Sharma was named Player of the Match for his dominant all-round performance.

On This Day - October 29, 2017 - India defeats New Zealand by 6 Runs

The match in Kanpur between India and New Zealand on October 29, 2017, turned out to be a thrilling series decider. Batting first, India piled up a strong total of 337 for 6, thanks to a magnificent 230-run partnership between Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Rohit top-scored with 147 from 138 balls, striking 18 fours and 2 sixes, while Kohli played a captain’s knock of 113 from 106 balls. Late cameos from MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav helped India finish strongly. For New Zealand, Mitchell Santner and Tim Southee took two wickets each but were expensive as the Indian pair dominated the middle overs.

(India defeated New Zealand by 6 runs)

Chasing 338, New Zealand fought hard but fell short by 6 runs, ending at 331 for 7. Colin Munro’s quick 75 and Kane Williamson’s steady 64 kept them in the hunt, while Tom Latham’s 65 and Henry Nicholls’ 37 nearly pulled off the chase. However, Jasprit Bumrah’s superb figures of 3 for 47 proved decisive in the death overs. With this victory, India clinched the three-match series 2-1. Rohit Sharma was named Player of the Match for his brilliant hundred, while Virat Kohli earned the Player of the Series award for scoring 263 runs.