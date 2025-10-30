On This Day In Cricket - October 30

The day where West Indies triumphed over India by 46 runs in the 1994 Wills World Series in Kanpur, despite Manoj Prabhakar's unbeaten century, amid controversy over slow scoring that cost points briefly. In 1987, England cruised to an eight-wicket World Cup win over Sri Lanka in Pune, securing a semi-final spot. Chris Gayle, aged 41, smashed his 1000th T20 six in 2020 IPL. Birthdays included durable bowler Courtney Walsh (1962), pivotal 1987 World Cup final hero Mike Veletta (1963), T20 pioneer Dimitri Mascarenhas (1977), and England players Len Hopwood (1903) and Peter Smith (1908).

On This Day - October 30, 1962 - Courtney Andrew Walsh Was Born Today

The man who defined endurance and spirit in fast bowling, Courtney Andrew Walsh, remains one of cricket’s greatest warriors. Born on October 30, 1962, in Kingston, Jamaica, Walsh served West Indies cricket from 1984 to 2001 with unmatched dedication. A right-arm fast bowler known for his consistency and stamina, he played 132 Tests and 205 ODIs, taking 519 and 227 wickets respectively. His best Test figures of 7 for 37 and a career average of 24.44 underline his ability to destroy batting line-ups. Across formats, he bowled more than 30,000 balls in Tests and over 10,000 in ODIs, a testament to his incredible workload.

(Courtney Walsh was born on October 30, 1962)

Walsh also enjoyed a long domestic career with Gloucestershire and Jamaica, claiming 1807 wickets in 429 first-class matches. Though not known for his batting, his resilience with the ball made him a West Indian legend. Alongside Curtly Ambrose, he formed one of the most fearsome opening bowling partnerships in history, sharing 421 Test wickets together. Known for his simple, powerful action and tireless spirit, Walsh’s 43 ducks became as iconic as his record-breaking wickets, symbolizing a pure bowler who gave everything to his team and to the game of cricket.

On This Day - October 30, 2023 - Afghanistan defeats Sri Lanka by 7 Wickets

Starting the contest at Pune, Afghanistan delivered a brilliant all-round performance to secure a commanding seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the 2023 World Cup. Opting to bowl first after winning the toss, Afghanistan’s bowlers, led by Fazalhaq Farooqi, put Sri Lanka under pressure throughout the innings. Farooqi claimed 4 wickets for just 34 runs, while Mujeeb Ur Rahman supported well with 2 for 38 as Sri Lanka were bowled out for 241 in 49.3 overs. Pathum Nissanka top-scored with 46, while Kusal Mendis and Sadeera Samarawickrama made 39 and 36 respectively, but none could convert their starts into a big knock.

(Afghanistan defeated Sri Lanka by 7 wickets)

In reply, Afghanistan overcame an early setback when Rahmanullah Gurbaz fell for a duck. However, the chase was steadied by Rahmat Shah’s composed 62 off 74 balls and skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi’s unbeaten 58. Azmatullah Omarzai played a brilliant counter-attacking innings of 73 not out from 63 balls, striking six fours and three sixes to take his team home with 28 balls to spare. Dilshan Madushanka picked up 2 wickets for Sri Lanka, but the rest failed to create pressure. With this victory, Afghanistan continued their impressive campaign, maintaining hopes of a semi-final spot while Sri Lanka slipped closer to elimination.

On This Day - October 30, 2022 - South Africa defeats India by 5 Wickets

For the 30th match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 at Perth, South Africa defeated India by 5 wickets in a low-scoring but thrilling contest. Batting first after winning the toss, India struggled on the pacey Perth pitch and posted 133 for 9 in 20 overs. Suryakumar Yadav stood tall with a brilliant 68 off 40 balls, smashing 6 fours and 3 sixes, while no other Indian batter crossed 15. Lungi Ngidi was the star for South Africa, claiming 4 wickets for 29 runs, and Wayne Parnell added 3 for 15 with his tight spell.

(South Africa defeated India by 5 Wickets)

In reply, South Africa had a shaky start at 24 for 3, with Arshdeep Singh striking twice early. However, Aiden Markram (52 off 41) and David Miller (59 not out off 46) guided the chase with a vital 76-run stand. Miller finished the job with two balls to spare, ensuring South Africa reached 137 for 5 in 19.4 overs. Among Indian bowlers, Shami, Arshdeep, Pandya, and Ashwin took one wicket each. Ngidi’s fiery spell earned him the Player of the Match award as South Africa boosted their semi-final hopes while India’s campaign faced a temporary setback.

On This Day - October 30, 2021 - England defeats Australia by 8 Wickets

A historic win for England saw them crush Australia by eight wickets in the 26th match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 at Dubai. After winning the toss, England captain Eoin Morgan chose to field first, and his bowlers completely dominated the Australian batting lineup. Chris Jordan was the star of the show with figures of 3 for 17, while Chris Woakes took 2 for 23. Only Aaron Finch showed some resistance with a steady 44 off 49 balls, as Australia struggled to 125 all out in 20 overs. Ashton Agar (20) and Mitchell Starc (13) chipped in late, but the total was far from challenging.

(England defeated Australia by 8 wickets)

England’s reply was led by a breathtaking innings from Jos Buttler, who smashed an unbeaten 71 off just 32 balls, including five fours and five sixes, at an incredible strike rate of 221.87. Jason Roy added 22, and Jonny Bairstow finished the job with 16 not out as England raced to the target in only 11.4 overs. The win gave England two crucial points and boosted their net run rate to 2.464, while Chris Jordan was rightly named Player of the Match for his brilliant spell.

On This Day - October 30, 2020 - Rajasthan Royals defeats Kings XI Punjab by 7 Wickets

As the Indian Premier League 2020 reached its business end, Rajasthan Royals kept their playoff hopes alive with a convincing seven-wicket win over Kings XI Punjab at Abu Dhabi. Chasing 186 for victory, Ben Stokes set the tone with a blazing 50 off just 26 balls, smashing six fours and three sixes. Robin Uthappa added 30, while Sanju Samson’s quickfire 48 from 25 balls ensured the chase stayed on track. Skipper Steven Smith (31 not out) and Jos Buttler (22 not out) finished the job comfortably in 17.3 overs.

(Rajasthan Royals defeated Kings XI Punjab by 7 wickets)

Earlier, Kings XI Punjab posted 185 for 4 after being sent in to bat. Chris Gayle was the standout performer, hammering 99 off 63 balls with six fours and eight sixes, narrowly missing out on a century. Captain KL Rahul contributed 46 from 41 balls, but the team’s momentum slowed slightly in the final overs. For Rajasthan, Jofra Archer impressed with 2 for 26, while Ben Stokes chipped in with 2 for 32 to complete a memorable all-round performance. With this win, Rajasthan Royals moved to fifth in the points table, level on 12 points with Kings XI and Kolkata Knight Riders, keeping their playoff dreams alive.

On This Day - October 30, 2019 - Australia defeats Sri Lanka by 9 Wickets

For the second T20 International at Brisbane on October 30, 2019, Australia produced another dominant display to crush Sri Lanka by nine wickets and seal the series 2-0. After being asked to bat first, Sri Lanka struggled throughout their innings and were bowled out for 117 in 19 overs. Kusal Perera was the top scorer with 27 from 19 balls, while Danushka Gunathilaka made 21. The rest of the batting lineup failed to build partnerships as Ashton Agar, Adam Zampa, Billy Stanlake, and Pat Cummins shared two wickets each to keep Sri Lanka in check.

(Australia defeated Sri Lanka by 9 wickets)

Chasing 118, Australia lost captain Aaron Finch for a duck in the first over, but David Warner and Steven Smith ensured there were no further hiccups. Warner continued his fine form, remaining unbeaten on 60 from 41 balls with nine fours, while Smith added an equally fluent 53 not out from 36 deliveries. The duo shared a 117-run stand that helped Australia reach the target in just 13 overs. Lasith Malinga was the only Sri Lankan bowler to take a wicket. With this win, Australia took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, and Warner was named Player of the Match for his brilliant innings.

On This Day - October 30, 2013 - India defeats Australia by 6 Wickets

As the floodlights lit up the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur, fans witnessed one of the most thrilling chases in ODI history. Australia posted a massive 350 for 6, led by skipper George Bailey’s explosive 156 off 114 balls and Shane Watson’s 102 from 94. Their 168-run partnership for the third wicket laid a strong platform, while Adam Voges chipped in with an unbeaten 44. For India, Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin picked two wickets each, though the bowlers struggled to contain the flow of runs.

(India defeated Australia by 6 wickets)

In reply, India’s top order responded brilliantly. Openers Rohit Sharma (79) and Shikhar Dhawan (100) added 178 runs, setting the tone for the chase. But it was Virat Kohli who stole the show with a breathtaking 115 not out from just 66 balls, striking 18 fours and a six. His century came in only 61 balls, one of the fastest of his career at the time. Supported by MS Dhoni’s quick 25 not out, India reached 351 for 4 in 49.3 overs to win by six wickets. Kohli was named Player of the Match as India leveled the seven-match series 2-2 in style, chasing down a record target with ease.

On This Day - October 30, 2016 - Bangladesh defeats England by 108 Runs

Coming to the memorable Dhaka Test of October 2016, Bangladesh scripted history with a stunning 108-run win over England to level the two-match series 1-1. Batting first, Bangladesh posted 220 runs, thanks to Tamim Iqbal’s solid 104 and Mominul Haque’s 66. Moeen Ali was England’s best bowler with 5 for 57, while Ben Stokes claimed 2 for 13. In reply, England managed 244, with Joe Root top-scoring with 56 and Chris Woakes contributing 46. Young off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz destroyed the visitors with 6 for 82, while Taijul Islam picked up three wickets.

(Bangladesh defeated England by 108 runs)

In the second innings, Bangladesh batted with intent, reaching 296. Imrul Kayes made 78, Mahmudullah scored 47, and Shakib Al Hasan added 41. Adil Rashid bagged 4 for 52, but the hosts set England a tough target of 273. England began well with Alastair Cook (59) and Ben Duckett (56) adding 100 for the first wicket, but Mehidy spun a web again, claiming 6 for 77, supported by Shakib’s 4 for 49. England collapsed to 164 all out. Mehidy’s match figures of 12 for 159 earned him Player of the Match and Series, marking Bangladesh’s first-ever Test win over England.