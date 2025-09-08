On This Day in Cricket - September 8

When the youngest Test centurion record was broken on September 8, 2001, Mohammad Ashraful, aged just under 17, scored 114 for Bangladesh against Sri Lanka in Colombo. On this day in 1979, Somerset clinched their first major trophy, the Gillette Cup, with Viv Richards’ 117 and Joel Garner’s 6 for 29. In 2019, Australia retained the Ashes at Old Trafford, thanks to Steve Smith’s 211 and 82. Born on September 8 were Jos Buttler (1990), a dynamic England white-ball star, Shubman Gill (1999), India’s Test captain, and Geoff Miller (1952), an England allrounder and selector.

On This Day - September 8, 2022 - Virat Kohli Scores his 71st Century

Dubai was buzzing on September 8, 2022, as India obliterated Afghanistan by 101 runs in the T20 Asia Cup’s Super Four. Batting first, India smashed 212/2, and Virat Kohli stole the show. His unbeaten 122 off 61 balls with 12 fours, 6 sixes was a fireworks display, breaking a 1020-day century drought. His first T20I hundred felt like a king’s return, earning him Player of the Match. KL Rahul’s 62 off 41 balls fueled a 119-run opening stand that had Afghanistan reeling. Fareed Ahmad grabbed two wickets but got hammered for 57 runs. Afghanistan’s chase was a trainwreck, limping to 111/8.

(Virat Kohli scored his 71st Century on September 8, 2022)

Ibrahim Zadran’s 64 not out was their only fight, but Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s unreal 5/4 in 4 overs was pure devastation. Arshdeep Singh and Ravichandran Ashwin added a scalp each. Kohli, unshackled from captaincy, played with a grin, his shots slicing through the field like a hot knife. India’s bowlers, led by Bhuvneshwar’s magic, were relentless, turning the game into a rout. The win bagged India 2 points, cementing their T20 dominance. That night, Kohli wasn’t just batting as he was rewriting his legacy, reminding us why he’s a once-in-a-generation star.

On This Day - September 8, 1999 - Shubman Gill was Born Today

Born on September 8, 1999, in Punjab, Shubman Gill’s become India’s batting gem at 25. Leading the Test team and Gujarat Titans in the IPL, his elegant strokes are pure poetry. He burst onto the scene with a half-century on his 2017 first-class debut for Punjab. At the 2018 U-19 World Cup, he smashed a hundred against Pakistan, earning Player of the Tournament. Gill debuted in ODIs in 2019 and Tests in 2020, stealing hearts with a 91 in India’s Gabba heroics. In 2023, he made history as the youngest to score an ODI double-century, 208 against New Zealand.

(Shubman Gill was born on September 8, 1999)

His 37 Tests have yielded 2647 runs, with nine centuries, including a stunning 269. In ODIs, he’s got 2775 runs at a 59.04 average, and 578 T20I runs show his all-format flair. In the IPL, he clinched the 2023 Orange Cap with 890 runs and led Gujarat Titans to the 2022 title. Set to captain India’s 2025 England Test tour, Gill’s grace under pressure and silky cover drives make him a fan favorite. He can anchor or attack, always with an artist’s touch.

On This Day - September 8, 2022 - Harry Brook Makes his Test Debut for England

September 8, 2022, was a big moment for Harry Brook, stepping into Test cricket against South Africa at The Oval. The young batter, at number five, faced a spicy pitch and scored 12 off 20 balls, stroking two gorgeous fours. Caught by Kagiso Rabada off Marco Jansen, his stay was brief but oozed potential. England, winning the toss, bowled first, skittling South Africa for 118. England’s reply reached 158, with Brook’s cameo adding a spark. South Africa’s second innings crawled to 169, setting a 130-run target that England chased at 130/1, Brook didn’t bat again.

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(Harry Brook made his Test Debut on September 8, 2022)

The 9-wicket win clinched a 2-1 series victory in the ICC World Test Championship. Under Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum’s fearless “Bazball” era, Brook’s debut was a nod to England’s bold new vibe. He looked unfazed, playing with a swagger that hinted at big things. The Oval crowd buzzed, feeding off England’s aggressive energy. Though his knock was short, Brook’s composure screamed future star. The match was a statement of England’s intent, blending grit with flair, and Brook’s first Test felt like the start of something special.

On This Day - September 8, 2015 - Ashton Agar Makes his ODI Debut for Australia

On September 8, 2015, Manchester hosted a cracking ODI where England thumped Australia by 93 runs, with Ashton Agar making his debut. England piled on 300/8, led by James Taylor’s gutsy 101 off 114, earning him Player of the Match. Eoin Morgan’s 62 off 56 and Jason Roy’s 63 off 45 kept the runs flowing. Australia’s Pat Cummins and Glenn Maxwell took two wickets each, but England’s 119-run stand between Taylor and Morgan was gold. Chasing 301, Australia crashed to 207 in 44 overs. Aaron Finch’s 53 and Matthew Wade’s 42 fought back, but England’s spinners, Moeen Ali’s 3/32 and Adil Rashid’s 2/41 ran the show.

(Ashton Agar made his ODI Debut on September 8, 2015)

Liam Plunkett’s 3/60 piled on the pain. Agar, the debutant spinner, bowled a tidy 10 overs but went wicketless, leaking 45 runs. A review saved Mitchell Marsh, while England’s review against James Pattinson flopped. England’s win kept the series alive, with Australia up 2-1. Taylor’s knock and the spinners’ magic were the difference, while Agar’s first game was a learning curve in a high-pressure clash.

On This Day - September 8, 2023 - New Zealand Beats England by 8 Wickets

Cardiff was electric on September 8, 2023, as New Zealand smashed England by eight wickets in the 1st ODI. England posted 291/6, with Dawid Malan’s stylish 54, Jos Buttler’s 72, and Ben Stokes’ 52 building a solid total. Liam Livingstone’s 52 off 40 was a late rocket. Rachin Ravindra’s 3/48 led New Zealand’s bowling. Chasing 292, the Kiwis made it look like a stroll, finishing at 297/2 in 45.4 overs.

(New Zealand defeated India by 8 wickets)

Devon Conway’s unbeaten 111 off 121, a masterclass in control, earned him Player of the Match. Daryl Mitchell’s 118 not out off 91 was pure dynamite, their 180-run third-wicket stand a knockout blow. England’s bowlers, Adil Rashid and David Willey with one wicket each, couldn’t break through. New Zealand’s chase was a clinic, earning a 1-0 series lead. The crowd was treated to a batting masterclass, with Conway and Mitchell hitting shots that echoed through the stands. England’s total looked decent, but New Zealand’s precision was next-level.

On This Day - September 8, 2022 - Australia Beats New Zealand by 113 Runs

Cairns was rocking on September 8, 2022, as Australia crushed New Zealand by 113 runs in the 2nd ODI. Australia, batting first, were in a hole at 117/8, shredded by Trent Boult’s 4/38 and Matt Henry’s 3/33. But Steven Smith’s stubborn 61 off 94 and Mitchell Starc’s gritty 38 not out clawed them to 195/9. New Zealand’s chase was an absolute shocker, folding for 82 in 33 overs, their lowest ever in Australia. Adam Zampa’s 5/35 was a spin masterclass, while Starc’s 2/12 and Sean Abbott’s 2/1 wrecked the top order. Kane Williamson’s 17 was the best they could do.

(Australia defeated New Zealand by 113 runs)

Starc, the Player of the Match, was a hero with bat and ball. Australia’s bowlers turned the pitch into a nightmare, with Zampa spinning webs. The win gave Australia a 2-0 series lead and a boost in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League. New Zealand, slipping to second in ODI rankings, looked shell-shocked. The crowd roared as New Zealand’s wickets tumbled, and the match became a tale of Australia’s depth and never-give-up spirit, leaving fans talking about Zampa’s magic for days.

On This Day - September 8, 1990 - Jos Buttler Was Born Today in Somerset

Born on September 8, 1990, in Somerset, Jos Buttler’s become England’s white-ball superstar. This wicketkeeper-batter has 57 Tests under his belt, scoring 2,907 runs with two centuries, but it’s in limited overs where he’s a god. In 192 ODIs, he’s blasted 5,350 runs, with 11 hundreds at a 115.30 strike rate. His 3,700 T20I runs in 137 games come at a sizzling 147.05. In the IPL, Buttler’s 4,120 runs, including four centuries in 2022 for Rajasthan Royals, make him a T20 legend.

(Jos Buttler was born on September 8, 1990)

He captained England to the 2019 ODI World Cup and 2022 T20 World Cup, his cool head steering them to glory. In The Hundred, he led Manchester Originals to the 2023 final, topping the runs with 391. His keeping is electric with 229 ODI catches, 38 stumpings and his 360-degree batting, like AB de Villiers, is a fan’s dream. Scoops, ramps, monster sixes, Buttler’s got it all. He’s a global T20 icon, redefining batting with every audacious shot, and his leadership has England dreaming big. Buttler’s the guy you can’t take your eyes off, a game-changer who lights up cricket.

On This Day - September 8, 2019 - Australia Defeats England by 185 Runs to Retain Ashes

Old Trafford was a battleground on September 8, 2019, as Australia smashed England by 185 runs to keep the Ashes. Australia’s first innings was a beast, 497/8, with Steven Smith’s unreal 211 and Marnus Labuschagne’s 67. Stuart Broad’s three wickets were England’s best shot. England answered with 301, Rory Burns’ 81 and Joe Root’s 71 showing heart, but Josh Hazlewood’s four wickets kept them down. Australia’s second innings of 186/6, led by Smith’s 82, set a monster 383-run target. England’s chase was a disaster, Burns and Root gone for ducks. Joe Denly’s 53 scrapped, but Pat Cummins’ four wickets, with Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon piling on, bowled England out for 197.

(Australia defeated England by 185 runs in the Fourth Ashes Test)

Smith, the Player of the Match, was a colossus. Australia’s 2-1 lead locked in the Ashes and 24 ICC World Test Championship points, while England got zilch. Smith’s brilliance and Australia’s relentless bowling broke England’s spirit. The crowd felt the weight of every wicket, as Australia’s intensity was too much. England had flashes of fight, but this was Australia’s day, a defining moment in the 2019 Ashes that left fans in awe of Smith’s genius and Australia’s iron grip.