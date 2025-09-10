On This Day in Cricket - September 10

When the cricketing world marked September 10, several notable events unfolded. In 1872, Ranjitsinhji, the Indian prince famed for his graceful batting, was born, later dazzling for England with a debut 154 not out. In 1948, Don Bradman scored 153 in his final first-class innings in England, cementing his legacy. In 1986, Geoff Boycott’s last first-class knock ended in a run-out, scoring 61 for Yorkshire. In 2019, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots chased a record 483 runs in a CPL thriller. In 2023, Barbados Royals clinched the WCPL title, powered by Hayley Matthews’ 82 and Amanda-Jade Wellington’s four wickets.

On This Day - September 10, 1989 - Manish Pandey Was Born Today

On a misty morning in Nainital, Uttarakhand, on September 10, 1989, Manish Pandey came into the world. Little did anyone know this kid would grow up to set cricket fields ablaze. At just 19, Pandey made history in 2009, smashing 114* for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL, the first Indian to score a century in the tournament. That knock was electric, a teenager taking on the world’s best bowlers with swagger and skill, announcing his arrival in style. Pandey’s international career, from 2015 to 2021, showed his class.

(Manish Pandey was born on September 10, 1989 in Uttarakhand)

In 29 ODIs, he scored 566 runs at an average of 33.29, with an unforgettable 104* in Sydney in 2016, steering India to chase 330 against Australia, a chase that still gives fans goosebumps. In 39 T20Is, he racked up 709 runs with a strike rate of 126.15, proving he could dominate the short format. For Karnataka, he’s been a run-machine, piling up 7,973 runs in 118 First-Class matches with 25 centuries and 6,310 runs in 192 List A games. In the IPL, across seven teams, he’s played 174 matches, scoring 3,942 runs, with that 114* his crown jewel. His diving catches and occasional medium-pace bowling (10 T20 wickets) make him a coach’s dream.

On This Day - September 10, 2001 - Jayden Seales Was Born Today

On September 10, 2001, in Trinidad and Tobago, a future fast-bowling star was born: Jayden Seales. At just 23, he has already got the cricket world buzzing. Picture him in 2021, barely 20, stepping up in his third Test against Pakistan. He bowled like a dream, taking 3/70 and 5/55, earning Player of the Match and becoming the youngest West Indian to grab a Test five-wicket haul. That’s the kind of debut story you tell your kids about.

(Jayden Seales was born on September 10, 2001 in Trinidad and Tobago)

Seales has played 21 Tests, snaring 88 wickets at an average of 22.32, with three five-wicket hauls that show he’s a born wicket-taker. In 25 ODIs, he’s got 31 wickets, including a stunning 6/18. His T20I experience is just one match, no wickets, but in T20 leagues like the CPL and LPL, he’s a menace, with 24 wickets in 33 CPL games and 15 in 7 LPL matches. As a left-handed batter, he’s no mug, averaging 7.25 in Tests and 13.00 in ODIs. Since debuting against South Africa in 2021, Seales has been a go-to guy for Trinbago Knight Riders and Sussex.

On This Day - September 10, 1994 - Corbin Bosch Was Born Today

Born on September 10, 1994, in Durban, Corbin Bosch is the kind of allrounder who gets fans off their seats. At 30, this South African has already shown he’s got the goods. Since his international debut in 2024, he’s played 3 Tests, scoring 217 runs, including an unbeaten century that had everyone talking at a ridiculous average of 108.50. With the ball, he’s taken 15 wickets, his best being 5/43. In 6 ODIs, he’s scored 124 runs at 62.00 and grabbed 5 wickets, while in 7 T20Is, he’s got 37 runs and 8 wickets, with a best of 3/20. Bosch’s domestic stats are just as impressive.

(Corbin Bosch was born on September 10, 1994 in Durban, South Africa)

In 37 First-Class matches, he’s scored 1,512 runs and taken 87 wickets. In 37 List A games, he’s got 631 runs and 42 wickets, and in 96 T20s, he’s scored 747 runs and snagged 68 wickets. Playing for teams like Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals, he’s delivered big moments, like a Test century and a five-wicket haul. He has got fire too, copping a demerit point for a fiery send-off in a T20I shows he plays with heart. Bosch is a game-changer, and at 30, he’s just warming up for South Africa.

On This Day - September 10, 1986 - Eoin Morgan Was Born Today

On September 10, 1986, Dublin welcomed Eoin Morgan, a kid who grew up to change cricket forever. Starting with Ireland at 16, Morgan’s talent was obvious, but his switch to England made him a legend. As a left-handed batter, he smashed 7,701 runs in 248 ODIs at an average of 39.29, with 14 centuries and 47 fifties. In 115 T20Is, he scored 2,458 runs, his fearless style perfect for the format. Morgan’s real magic was his captaincy. He turned England’s ODI team into world-beaters, leading them to the 2019 World Cup with gutsy calls and cool-headed leadership.

(Eoin Morgan was born on September 10, 1986 in Dublin)

His record of 17 sixes in an ODI innings is pure box office. Playing for both Ireland and England, he’s a rare gem, and his 2,719 runs for Middlesex in T20 leagues like the IPL and Vitality Blast show his class. His Test career was short, 700 runs in 16 matches but in white-ball cricket, he was untouchable. Since retiring in 2022, Morgan’s still shaping the game, joining the London Spirit board in 2025.

On This Day - September 10, 2023 - India Defeats Pakistan by 228 Runs

September 10-11, 2023, was a day for the ages at Colombo’s R Premadasa Stadium. In the Asia Cup Super Four, India thrashed Pakistan by 228 runs in a match that spilled into a reserve day due to rain. India batted first after Pakistan won the toss, piling on 356/2 in 50 overs. Virat Kohli was unreal, stroking an unbeaten 122 off 94 balls, while KL Rahul’s 111* off 106 was just as good. Their 233-run stand for the third wicket was pure magic, built on a 121-run opening partnership from Rohit Sharma (56) and Shubman Gill (58).

(India defeated Pakistan by 228 runs in the Asia Cup 2023 match)

Pakistan’s bowlers, like Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shadab Khan, were left chasing shadows. Chasing 357, Pakistan crumbled to 128 in 32 overs. Kuldeep Yadav was a wizard, taking 5/25, while Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya kept the screws tight. Fakhar Zaman’s 27 and Agha Salman’s 23 were all they had, with injuries to Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah not helping. India’s bowlers were relentless, and despite the rain, their dominance earned them 2 points and a place in every fan’s heart for that epic beatdown.

On This Day - September 10, 2020 - Trinbago Knight Riders Won the CPL 2020

On September 10, 2020, Trinbago Knight Riders were on top of the world, winning their fourth CPL title by crushing St Lucia Zouks by 8 wickets at Tarouba. The Zouks managed 154 in 19.1 overs, with Andre Fletcher’s 39 off 27 their best shot. But Kieron Pollard was on fire, taking 4/30 to keep them in check.

(Trinbago Knight Riders won the CPL title by defeating St Lucia Zouks by 8 wickets)

Trinbago’s chase was a breeze as Lendl Simmons smashed an unbeaten 84 off 49 balls, with 8 fours and 4 sixes, while Darren Bravo’s unbeaten 58 off 47, with 6 sixes, finished it in 18.1 overs. The Zouks’ bowlers, like Roston Chase and Scott Kuggeleijn, had no answers. Simmons was Player of the Match, and Pollard took Player of the Series for his 207 runs and 8 wickets. Trinbago’s unbeaten season was a masterclass, making them the CPL’s gold standard.

On This Day - September 10, 2021 - New Zealand Defeats Bangladesh by 27 Runs

On September 10, 2021, New Zealand grabbed a 27-run win over Bangladesh in the 5th T20I at Mirpur, a feel-good moment in a series Bangladesh won 3-2. New Zealand posted 161/5, with Tom Latham’s unbeaten 50 off 37 balls and Finn Allen’s quick 41 setting a solid platform.

(New Zealand defeated Bangladesh by 27 runs)

Chasing 162, Bangladesh lost early wickets, with Afif Hossain’s unbeaten 49 off 33 their only real spark. New Zealand’s bowlers, led by Ajaz Patel and Scott Kuggeleijn with two wickets each, kept it tight, holding Bangladesh to 134/8. Latham’s calm knock won him Player of the Match, and he shared Player of the Series with Nasum Ahmed. It was a gritty win, showing New Zealand’s fight in tough conditions.

On This Day - September 10, 2023 - England Defeats New Zealand by 79 Runs

September 10, 2023, saw England light up Southampton in a rain-shortened 2nd ODI, beating New Zealand by 79 runs to tie the series at 1-1. In 34 overs per side, England made 226/7, with Liam Livingstone’s unbeaten 95 off 78 balls stealing the show. Sam Curran (42), Jos Buttler (30), and Moeen Ali (33) chipped in, while Trent Boult’s 3/37 was New Zealand’s best effort.

(England defeated New Zealand by 79 runs)

Chasing 227, New Zealand collapsed to 147 in 26.5 overs, with Daryl Mitchell’s 57 their only fight. David Willey and Reece Topley took three wickets each, and Livingstone’s heroics earned him Player of the Match. It was a thrilling win, setting up a cracking series for both the teams.