On This Day in Cricket - September 16

As the cricketing world marked September 16, several notable events unfolded across history. In 1959, South African wicketkeeper Dave Richardson, who later became ICC chief executive, was born. In 1987, New Zealand’s Suzie Bates, a future cricket and basketball international, was born. Sri Lankan batsman Asanka Gurusinha, a key figure in their 1996 World Cup triumph, was born in 1966. In 2018, Colin Munro’s unbeaten 68 led Trinbago Knight Riders to the CPL title. In 2010, Nottinghamshire clinched the County Championship after 23 years, securing vital bonus points. In 1885, England’s dual-sport athlete Dick Young, who played with glasses, was born.

On This Day - September 16, 2001 - Mitchell Owen Was Born Today

On September 16, 2001, a future cricket star, Mitchell Owen, was born in Australia. At just 23, he’s already turning heads with his explosive batting and handy medium-pace bowling. This young gun’s career skyrocketed before the 2024-25 Big Bash League (BBL) when the Hobart Hurricanes took a bold call to push him up as an opener. Against Sydney Thunder, he smashed an unbeaten 101 off 64 balls, leaving bowlers shell-shocked. Then, in the BBL final, he went berserk, hammering 108 off just 42 deliveries, a knock that screamed superstar potential. His red-hot form spilled into domestic cricket, where he blazed 149 off 69 balls for Tasmania in the One Day Cup, proving he’s no one-hit wonder.

(Mitchell Own was born on September 16, 2001)

In T20s, Owen’s played 55 matches, piling up 1095 runs at a jaw-dropping strike rate of 183.41, with two centuries and three fifties. Not just a batter, he’s nabbed 26 wickets, including a stunning 5 for 17. For the Hurricanes, he’s scored 531 runs at an average of 33.18, with a strike rate over 184. Owen’s also made waves globally, smashing over 300 runs at a 195 strike rate for Washington Freedom in Major League Cricket, alongside stints in the IPL and SA20. His T20I debut for Australia in July 2025 saw him score 135 runs in seven games, including a fifty. Mitchell Owen’s fearless approach is rewriting what versatility means in modern cricket.

On This Day - September 16, 1995 - Harpreet Brar Was Born Today

Harpreet Brar, born on September 16, 1995, in Meerut, has spun his way into the hearts of cricket fans as a crafty left-arm spinner. His journey kicked off with Punjab Kings in the IPL, where he debuted in 2019 for a modest INR 20 lakh. His first season was quiet, but in 2021, he announced himself in style, bowling a dream spell of 3 for 19 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, sending Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, and AB de Villiers packing in one game, talk about a statement!





(Harpreet Brar was born on September 16, 1995)

By 2022, Punjab shelled out INR 3.8 crore to keep him, and he repaid their faith, grabbing 16 wickets across 2023 and 2024, with a standout 3 for 40 against Delhi Capitals. Released before 2025, he was snapped back up for INR 1.50 crore, proving his worth. In T20 cricket, Brar’s played 96 matches, taking 87 wickets at an average of 25.18, with his best being a fiery 4 for 18. For Punjab Kings, he’s got 35 wickets in 49 IPL games, with 4 for 30 as his top spell. Not just a bowler, he’s chipped in with over 240 IPL runs, often swinging hard as a lower-order hitter. Harpreet’s grit and skill make him a go-to guy for Punjab, blending control with clutch performances that light up the IPL.

On This Day - September 16, 1994 - Abhinav Manohar Was Born Today

Born on September 16, 1994, in Bangalore, Abhinav Manohar is the kind of cricketer who makes you sit up when he walks to the crease. A power-hitting finisher, he’s built a reputation for turning games with his big shots, especially in T20s. Playing for Karnataka, he’s also donned the colors of Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL. In first-class cricket, he’s played just four matches but boasts a solid 180 runs at an average of 45, with a best of 55. In List A, he’s scored 384 runs in 17 games at 42.66, including three fifties and a high of 91, pretty tidy for a lower-order batter.

(Abhinav Manohar was born on September 16, 1994)

In T20s, Manohar shines as across 50 matches, he’s smashed 790 runs at a strike rate of 143.63, peppering 49 fours and 51 sixes, with three half-centuries to his name. In the IPL, he’s played 27 games, scoring 292 runs, with a top score of 43 that showed his knack for finishing tight chases. His big moment came in 2025, helping Karnataka lift the Vijay Hazare Trophy with some match-winning cameos. Manohar’s game is built for the modern era, big hits, cool head, and a hunger to dominate. He’s still climbing, but with his power and flair, he’s one to watch in India’s stacked cricket scene.

On This Day - September 16, 1987 - Suzie Bates Was Born Today

Suzie Bates, born on September 16, 1987, in Dunedin, is a legend of New Zealand women’s cricket, carrying the flag for nearly two decades. Since her debut in 2006, she’s been a force with bat and ball, redefining what an allrounder can do. In ODIs, she’s played 171 matches, scoring 5896 runs at an average of 39.83, with 13 centuries and 37 fifties, her best being a majestic 168. With the ball, she’s snagged 81 wickets, including a stellar 4 for 7. In T20Is, she’s featured in 177 games, racking up 4716 runs at a strike rate of 108.58, with one century and 28 fifties, plus 60 wickets.

(Suzie Bates was born on September 16, 1987)

Bates has also lit up franchise leagues, scoring over 2200 runs in the Women’s Big Bash League and shining in The Hundred and the Women’s Caribbean Premier League. As a captain, she led New Zealand in 55 straight ODIs, showing her smarts and grit. Her trophy cabinet includes the ICC Women’s ODI Cricketer of the Year award in 2013 and Wisden’s Leading Women’s Cricketer in the World in 2015. At 38, Bates is still going strong, chasing her dream of playing Test cricket while inspiring young players with her passion and staying power.

On This Day - September 16, 2020 - Australia Defeats England by 3 Wickets

On September 16, 2020, Australia pulled off a heart-stopping three-wicket win over England in an ODI at Old Trafford, sealing a 2-1 series victory. England batted first after winning the toss, posting 302 for 7 in 50 overs. Jonny Bairstow led with a brilliant 112 off 126 balls, backed by Sam Billings’ 57 and Chris Woakes’ unbeaten 53. Despite losing Jason Roy and Joe Root for ducks early on, England’s middle order fought back. Australia’s Mitchell Starc and Adam Zampa each took three wickets to keep things tight. Chasing 303, Australia were in deep trouble at 73 for 5 inside 17 overs.

(Australia defeated Scotland by 3 wickets)

Enter Alex Carey and Glenn Maxwell, who turned the game upside down with a 212-run sixth-wicket stand. Carey’s composed 106 off 114 balls and Maxwell’s blazing 108 off 90, with seven sixes, brought Australia within touching distance. When both fell late, it got nervy, but Mitchell Starc’s cool-headed hitting got them over the line with two balls to spare, finishing at 305 for 7. That chase was pure drama as Australia’s never-say-die spirit was on full display, with Carey and Maxwell stealing the show in one of the great ODI comebacks.

On This Day - September 16, 2013 - Australia Defeats Scotland by 200 Runs

On September 16, 2013, Australia steamrolled Scotland by 200 runs in a one-off ODI in Edinburgh, showing their class in a one-sided thrashing. Batting first after Scotland chose to bowl, Australia piled on 362 for 3 in 50 overs, thanks to a monstrous 246-run opening stand by Aaron Finch and Shaun Marsh. Finch went wild, smashing 148 off 114 balls with 16 fours and 7 sixes, while Marsh played a gem, scoring 151 off 151 with 16 boundaries and 5 sixes. Shane Watson chipped in with a quick 37 off 24 to rub salt in the wounds. Scotland’s chase of 363 never got going as they slumped to 2 for 2 early and kept sliding.

(Australia defeated Scotland by 200 runs)

Matt Machan’s 39 and Calum MacLeod’s 24 were their best efforts, but Australia’s bowlers were ruthless. Mitchell Johnson tore through with 4 for 36, while James Faulkner picked up two wickets, and Clint McKay was stingy, giving away just 18 runs in 9 overs. Scotland crumbled to 162 in 43.5 overs, handing Australia a massive win. Finch and Marsh’s epic partnership, one of Australia’s biggest in ODIs, set the tone for a day where Scotland simply couldn’t keep up.

On This Day - September 16, 2011 - England Defeats India by 6 Wickets

On September 16, 2011, England capped a dominant 3-0 series win over India with a six-wicket victory in the 5th ODI at Cardiff. India batted first, posting a strong 304 for 6 in 50 overs, their first 300-plus score of the series. Virat Kohli starred with a fluent 107 off 93 balls, while Rahul Dravid made a steady 69 in his final ODI, and MS Dhoni smashed 50 not out off 26 balls with five fours and two sixes. Graeme Swann led England’s bowling with 3 for 34. Rain tweaked England’s target to 241 in 34 overs under DLS. Alastair Cook (50) and Jonathan Trott (63) set a solid base, with Ian Bell adding 26.

(England defeated India by 6 wickets)

The game-changer was a fiery stand between Ravi Bopara (37 off 22) and debutant Jonny Bairstow, who smashed an unbeaten 41 off 21. Their aggression powered England to 241 for 4 in 32.2 overs, winning with 10 balls left. Bairstow’s fearless knock earned him Player of the Match, while Dhoni’s 236 series runs bagged him Player of the Series. England’s blend of experience and young talent shone through, making this a fitting end to a commanding series performance.