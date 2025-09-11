On This Day in Cricket - September 11

When the Asia Cup 2022 culminated in Dubai, Sri Lanka clinched their sixth title, with Bhanuka Rajapaksa’s 71 and Madushan Liyanagamage’s four wickets leading to a dominant win. In 2018, Alastair Cook’s final Test at The Oval saw him score a hundred and fifty, helping England seal a 4-1 series win over India. In 1985, Sri Lanka celebrated their first Test victory against India in Colombo, while in 1999, they defeated Australia in Kandy.

On This Day - September 11, 1999 - Chris Gayle Makes His ODI Debut

On a crisp September morning in 1999, the Toronto Cricket, Skating and Curling Club hummed with anticipation as the West Indies took on India in the first ODI of a three-match series. A 20-year-old Chris Gayle, all raw energy and big dreams, walked out for his ODI debut at number four. India’s bowlers, sharp as a tack, gave him no breathing room. Robin Singh’s swinging delivery crashed into his stumps, sending him back for just 1 run off 8 balls. It was a rough start for the lanky Jamaican, but you could feel the promise of something special. The West Indies, sent in after losing the toss, couldn’t find their footing.

(Chris Gayle made his ODI Debut on September 11, 1999)

They folded for 163 in 46.2 overs, with Sherwin Campbell’s dogged 62 the only score worth mentioning. India’s bowlers were relentless. Robin Singh led with 3 wickets, while spinners Nikhil Chopra and Sunil Joshi grabbed 2 each, strangling the Windies’ batting. India’s chase was a cakewalk. Sadagoppan Ramesh, unbeaten on 55, and Sourav Ganguly, unbeaten on 54, cruised to 165 for 2 in 37.3 overs, wrapping up an eight-wicket win. Ganguly’s steady hand earned him Player of the Match, and India took a 1-0 series lead. Gayle’s brief cameo was just the first step in a career that would set stadiums alight.

On This Day - September 11, 2007 - Morne Morkel Makes His T20 Debut

On September 11, 2007, Johannesburg’s New Wanderers Stadium came alive under floodlights for a Group A clash in the first ICC World Twenty20. South Africa faced the West Indies, and a lanky fast bowler, Morne Morkel, stepped up for his T20I debut. The West Indies unleashed a storm, piling on 205 for 6 in 20 overs. Chris Gayle, now a global force, smashed 117 off 57 balls, his 7 fours and 10 sixes leaving fielders chasing shadows. Devon Smith’s 35 was a side note, but Morkel showed his steel, snagging 1 wicket for 30 runs in his 4 overs by getting rid of Dwayne Smith.

(Morne Morkel made his T20 Debut on September 11, 2007)

South Africa’s reply was pure dynamite. Chasing 206, they tore to 208 for 2 in 17.4 overs, winning by 8 wickets with 14 balls to spare. Herschelle Gibbs was untouchable, stroking an unbeaten 90 off 55 balls with liquid grace. Justin Kemp’s unbeaten 46 and Graeme Smith’s quick 28 set the pace. Morkel didn’t bat or field much, but his lone wicket hinted at the havoc he would wreak. The high-scoring thriller showed off South Africa’s batting muscle, earning them 2 points and a net run rate of +0.974. For Morkel, it was the start of a T20 career that would make batsmen shiver.

On This Day - September 11, 2024 - Australia Beats England by 28 Runs

On September 11, 2024, Southampton’s Ageas Bowl buzzed with 15,011 fans as Australia kicked off their England tour with a 28-run win in the first T20I. Put in to bat after England won the toss, Australia stacked up 179 all out in 19.3 overs. Travis Head was a force of nature, hammering 59 off 23 balls with 8 fours and 4 sixes in a breathtaking knock. Matthew Short’s 41 off 26 balls gave some grit, but England’s Liam Livingstone was the bowling hero, taking 3 for 22 to keep things tight. England’s chase hit trouble early, crashing to 46 for 3 in the powerplay.

(Australia defeated England by 28 runs)

Livingstone fought back with a gritty 37 off 27, but the hosts slumped to 151 in 19.2 overs. Australia’s bowlers were on point, Sean Abbott nabbed 3 for 28, Josh Hazlewood took 2 for 32, and Adam Zampa’s 2 for 20 squeezed the life out of the middle order. England’s debutants, Jacob Bethell, Jordan Cox, and Jamie Overton couldn’t spark a revival. Australia’s fiery powerplay (86 for 1) set the tone, and Head’s brilliance earned him Player of the Match. The win gave Australia a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

On This Day - September 11, 2022 - Sri Lanka Wins the Asia Cup 2022

On September 11, 2022, Dubai International Cricket Stadium was electric as Sri Lanka faced Pakistan in the Men’s T20 Asia Cup final. Batting first after Pakistan won the toss, Sri Lanka posted 170 for 6 in 20 overs. Bhanuka Rajapaksa’s unbeaten 71 off 45 balls, with six fours and three sixes, was the innings’ heartbeat. Wanindu Hasaranga’s 36 off 21 balls, paired with a crucial 54-run stand with Rajapaksa, turned the tide. Pakistan’s Haris Rauf took 3 for 29, but Sri Lanka’s total looked steep.

(Sri Lanka won the Asia Cup 2022)

Chasing 171, Pakistan started well but collapsed to 147 all out. Mohammad Rizwan’s 55 off 49 kept them alive, but Pramod Madushan’s 4 for 34 and Hasaranga’s 3 for 27 triggered a meltdown. Iftikhar Ahmed’s 32 was too little, too late. Sri Lanka’s bowlers and fielders were razor-sharp, and Rajapaksa’s knock earned him Player of the Match. Hasaranga, with 66 runs and 9 wickets in the tournament, was named Player of the Series. The 23-run win handed Sri Lanka their sixth Asia Cup title, a moment of sheer triumph.

On This Day - September 11, 2022 - Steve Smith’s Century Helps Australia Defeat New Zealand by 25 Runs

On the same day, September 11, 2022, Cairns saw Australia sweep New Zealand 3-0 in the third ODI. Batting first after New Zealand opted to bowl, Australia posted 267 for 5 in 50 overs. Steven Smith’s 105 off 131 balls was a masterclass, guiding the innings with calm precision. Marnus Labuschagne’s 52 and Alex Carey’s unbeaten 42 added steel. Trent Boult took 2 wickets, but New Zealand’s bowlers couldn’t break the flow.

(Australia defeated New Zealand by 25 runs)

Chasing 268, New Zealand battled but fell at 242 in 49.5 overs. Finn Allen’s quick 35 and Glenn Phillips’ 47 gave hope, but wickets kept falling. Mitchell Starc’s 3 wickets and Cameron Green’s 2 turned the screws, with Sean Abbott adding 2 more. Kane Williamson’s 27 and James Neesham’s 36 weren’t enough. Smith’s century earned him Player of the Match and Series honors, and the win was a fitting farewell for captain Aaron Finch, who retired from ODIs in style.

On This Day - September 11, 2020 - Australia Defeats England by 19 Runs

On September 11, 2020, Old Trafford’s empty stands echoed with tension as Australia edged England by 19 runs in the first ODI of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League. Batting first, Australia fought back from 123 for 5 to 294 for 9. Mitchell Marsh’s 73 and Glenn Maxwell’s 77, with a 126-run stand, changed the game.

(Australia defeated England by 19 runs)

Jofra Archer and Mark Wood took three wickets each for England. Chasing 295, England fell short at 275 for 9, despite Sam Billings’ gritty 118 and Jonny Bairstow’s 84. Josh Hazlewood’s 3 for 26 and Adam Zampa’s 4 for 55 were pivotal. Hazlewood’s catches and tight bowling earned him Player of the Match, giving Australia a 1-0 series lead in the series and allowing fans to witness an epic game.

On This Day - September 11, 2018 - England Defeats India by 118 Runs

From September 7-11, 2018, The Oval saw England clinch a 4-1 Test series win over India with a 118-run victory. England’s first innings of 332 was built on Jos Buttler’s 89 and Alastair Cook’s 71. Ravindra Jadeja took 4 wickets for India, who replied with 292, led by Hanuma Vihari’s 56 and Jadeja’s unbeaten 86.

(England defeated India by 118 runs in the fifth test)

England’s second innings saw Cook’s 147 and Joe Root’s 125, declaring at 423 for 8. Chasing 464, India’s KL Rahul (149) and Rishabh Pant (114) fought hard but fell at 345. James Anderson’s 3 for 45, including his 564th Test wicket, sealed the win. Cook, in his final Test, was Player of the Match, while Virat Kohli and Sam Curran shared Player of the Series honors.

On This Day - September 11, 2015 - England Defeats Australia by 3 Wickets

On September 11, 2015, Leeds was alive for the fourth ODI as England leveled the series at 2-2 with a 3-wicket win over Australia. Australia posted 299 for 7, with George Bailey’s 75, Glenn Maxwell’s 85, and Matthew Wade’s unbeaten 50 setting a tough target. David Willey took 3 wickets for England.

(England defeated Australia by 3 wickets)

Chasing 300, England reached 304 for 7 in 48.2 overs, led by Eoin Morgan’s 92. Jason Roy’s 36, James Taylor’s 41, Ben Stokes’ 41, and Jonny Bairstow’s 31 kept the chase alive. Pat Cummins took 4 wickets for Australia, but Morgan’s leadership earned him Player of the Match, setting up a decider against the Australian team in the series.

On This Day - September 11, 2012 - New Zealand Defeats India by 1 Run

On September 11, 2012, Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium saw New Zealand edge India by 1 run in a heart-stopping T20I. New Zealand posted 167 for 5, driven by Brendon McCullum’s 91 off 55 balls, with 11 fours and 3 sixes. Kane Williamson’s 28 supported, while Irfan Pathan’s 3 for 31 kept India in it.

(New Zealand defeated India by 1 run)

Chasing 168, India fell just short at 166 for 4. Virat Kohli’s 70 off 41 and Yuvraj Singh’s emotional 34 weren’t enough. James Franklin’s 2 for 26 and Kyle Mills’ 2 for 17 held firm. McCullum’s brilliance earned him Player of the Match and Series awards, securing New Zealand a 1-0 series win against the Indian team.