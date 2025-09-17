On This Day in Cricket - September 17

When the inaugural Test between India and Sri Lanka began in Madras in 1982, Sunil Gavaskar lost the toss for the ninth consecutive time, and Duleep Mendis scored twin 105s, a unique feat in Test history. In 1986, R Ashwin, India’s future star offspinner, was born, later becoming the fastest to 300 Test wickets. In 1994, Mohammad Azharuddin reached 6000 ODI runs in a Sahara Cup match, and India won a rain-affected Singer World Series final against Sri Lanka. In 2023, Mohammed Siraj’s fiery spell led India to a dominant Asia Cup final victory, chasing 51 in under seven overs.

On This Day - September 17, 1986 - Ravichandran Ashwin was Born Today

On September 17, 1986, a cricket genius was born in Chennai, Ravichandran Ashwin! This guy became one of India’s all-time greats, a spinner who could outsmart anyone. From 2010 to 2024, Ashwin racked up 537 Test wickets in 106 matches, averaging a stellar 24.00, making him India’s second-highest Test wicket-taker. With 37 five-wicket hauls and 8 ten-wicket matches, he was a nightmare for batters. But Ashwin wasn’t just about spin; he smashed 3503 Test runs, including 6 centuries and 14 fifties, saving India’s skin plenty of times.

(R Ashwin was born on September 17, 1986)

In ODIs, he grabbed 156 wickets in 116 games, and in T20Is, he took 72 wickets in 65 matches, with a crazy 4 for 8 as his best. In the IPL, across five teams, he played 221 games, snagging 187 wickets and scoring 833 runs. His carrom ball and sharp cricket brain made him a legend. Ashwin helped India win the 2011 World Cup, shone in the 2014 T20 World Cup, and dominated Test series at home. When he retired in 2024, he left as one of cricket’s smartest, most complete players, a true rockstar!

On This Day - September 17, 1990 - James Neesham was Born Today

Born on September 17, 1990, Jimmy Neesham grew into New Zealand’s go-to allrounder, a guy who could flip a game with bat or ball. From 2012 to 2025, he played 12 Tests, 76 ODIs, and 84 T20Is. In Tests, he scored 709 runs at 33.76, smashing two centuries, including one on debut and a cracking 137 not out. In ODIs, he notched 1,495 runs with seven fifties and took 71 wickets, with a best of 5 for 27. Considering his T20I stats, a cool 955 runs at a 151.82 strike rate and 47 wickets, including a fiery 5 for 22.

(James Neesham was born on September 17, 1990)

In T20 leagues like the IPL, BPL, CPL, SA20, and Vitality Blast, Neesham was a beast, playing over 300 matches, scoring 4,441 runs, and grabbing 260 wickets. He averaged over 70 batting in the BPL and took 25 wickets at under 20 in the SA20. With his big-hitting left-handed batting and handy medium-fast bowling, Neesham was made for big moments. Whether blasting quick runs or breaking partnerships, he always stepped up. His versatility and clutch performances made him a fan favourite and a vital cog in New Zealand’s setup.

On This Day - September 17, 2023 - India Wins the 2023 Asia Cup

On September 17, 2023, India absolutely crushed it in the Asia Cup final at Colombo’s R Premadasa Stadium, steamrolling Sri Lanka by 10 wickets. Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to bat, but boy, did that backfire! Mohammed Siraj was on fire, bowling a spell for the ages, 6 wickets for just 21 runs in seven overs. Jasprit Bumrah kicked things off with an early scalp, and Hardik Pandya wrapped it up with three wickets, skittling Sri Lanka for a measly 50 runs in 15.2 overs. Kusal Mendis top-scored with 17 while nobody else even hit double digits!

(India with the Asia Cup 2023)

Chasing 51, India’s openers Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan made it look like a walk in the park. Gill smashed 27 off 19 balls, and Kishan stayed not out on 23 off 18, wrapping up the chase in just 6.1 overs with 263 balls to spare. Siraj got the Player of the Match for his unreal spell, and Kuldeep Yadav bagged Player of the Series with nine wickets. India’s bowlers were ruthless, and their batters were clinical, showing the world why they’re a white-ball powerhouse.

On This Day - September 17, 2023 - South Africa Defeats Australia by 122 Runs

On September 17, 2023, South Africa pulled off a stunner at Johannesburg’s Wanderers, thrashing Australia by 122 runs to clinch a 3-2 ODI series win. Batting first, South Africa wobbled early, but Aiden Markram played a captain’s knock, scoring 93 off 87 balls. David Miller chipped in with 63, and then Marco Jansen (47 off 23) and Andile Phehlukwayo (38 not out off 19) went berserk, pushing the total to 315 for 9. Australia’s Adam Zampa took 3 for 70, but it wasn’t enough.

(South Africa defeated Australia by 122 runs)

Australia started their chase like a house on fire, with Mitchell Marsh blasting 71 off 56 balls, hitting 6 fours and 6 sixes. But then Jansen struck again, tearing through with 5 for 39, while Keshav Maharaj mopped up with 4 for 33. Australia crumbled from 124 for 2 to 193 all out in 34.1 overs. Marnus Labuschagne’s 44 was their only other fight. Jansen’s all-round magic earned him Player of the Match, and Markram’s steady batting got him Player of the Series. South Africa’s epic comeback after being 2-0 down showed their grit and made this a day to remember for fans!

On This Day - September 17, 2018 - Afghanistan Defeats Sri Lanka by 91 Runs

On September 17, 2018, Afghanistan pulled off a massive upset, beating Sri Lanka by 91 runs in the Asia Cup at Abu Dhabi and kicking them out of the tournament. Batting first, Afghanistan put up 249 in 50 overs, thanks to Rahmat Shah’s cool-headed 72 off 90 balls. Ihsanullah (45) and Hashmatullah Shahidi (37) kept things ticking, even as Thisara Perera’s 5 for 55 gave Sri Lanka some hope. But when Sri Lanka chased 250, Afghanistan’s spinners ran riot. Mujeeb Ur Rahman got Kusal Mendis out for a duck, and it was chaos from there.

(Afghanistan defeated Sri Lanka by 91 runs)

Upul Tharanga (36) and Angelo Mathews (22) tried to hang on, but the middle order fell apart. Thisara Perera’s 28 was too little, too late, as Sri Lanka were bowled out for 158 in 41.2 overs. Mujeeb, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, and Rashid Khan each snagged two wickets, spinning a web around the batters. Afghanistan’s mix of steady batting and tight bowling showed they were no pushovers. This win wasn’t just two points as it was a loud statement that Afghanistan was ready to take on the big dogs in ODI cricket!

On This Day - September 17, 2017 - India Defeats Australia by 26 Runs

On September 17, 2017, India kicked off their ODI series against Australia with a thrilling 26-run win in Chennai, thanks to the DLS method after rain. Batting first, India were in deep trouble at 11 for 3, losing Rahane, Kohli, and Pandey early. Rohit Sharma’s 28 and Kedar Jadhav’s 40 steadied things, but Hardik Pandya stole the show with a blazing 83 off 66 balls, smashing five fours and five sixes. MS Dhoni played the anchor with 79 off 88, and their 118-run stand lifted India to 281 for 7.

(India defeated Australia by 26 runs)

Rain cut Australia’s chase to 21 overs, with a target of 164. Glenn Maxwell went nuts, scoring 39 off 18, but wickets kept tumbling. Kuldeep Yadav took two, Yuzvendra Chahal grabbed three, and Pandya chipped in with two, holding Australia to 137 for 9. James Faulkner’s unbeaten 32 wasn’t enough. Pandya’s all-round brilliance earned him Player of the Match. India’s fightback from a shaky start and tight bowling in a shortened game showed their class. It was a heart-pounding start to the series, with India proving they could handle the pressure!

On This Day - September 17, 2016 - Warwickshire Wins the Royal London One-Day Cup 2016

On September 17, 2016, Warwickshire put on a clinic at Lord’s, smashing Surrey by eight wickets to win the Royal London One-Day Cup. Surrey batted first after winning the toss but got stuck against Warwickshire’s bowlers. Rory Burns fought with 40 off 83 balls, and Jason Roy (24) and Steven Davies (23) got starts, but the rest flopped. Surrey were bowled out for just 136 in 40.1 overs, with Chris Woakes (2 for 24), Jeetan Patel, and Oliver Hannon-Dalby (two wickets each) running the show.

(Warwickshire with the Royal London One-Day Cup 2016)

Chasing 137, Warwickshire made it look easy, thanks to Jonathan Trott’s unbeaten 82 off 100 balls, laced with 10 boundaries. Tim Ambrose backed him up with an unbeaten 22, and they cruised to 137 for 2 in 30.2 overs, with 118 balls left. Surrey’s Zafar Ansari and Stuart Meaker got a wicket each, but the target was way too small. Trott’s calm, classy knock sealed the deal, and Warwickshire lifted the trophy in style. Their bowlers set it up, and Trott finished it, a perfect day for Warwickshire fans at the home of cricket!

On This Day - September 17, 2014 - Kolkata Knight Riders defeat Chennai Super Kings by 3 Wickets

When the 2014 Champions League T20 got underway at Hyderabad on 17 September, Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders produced a thrilling opening clash. Batting first, CSK posted 157 for 4 in their 20 overs. Dwayne Smith gave a quick start with 20 from 13 balls, while Brendon McCullum added 22. Suresh Raina chipped in with 28 before MS Dhoni played a captain’s knock of 35 from 20 balls. Dwayne Bravo supported him with an unbeaten 28, but Sunil Narine kept things tight with 1 for 9 in his 4 overs, while Piyush Chawla and Yusuf Pathan also struck key blows.

(Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Chennai Super Kings by 3 wickets)

KKR’s chase began poorly as they stumbled to 21 for 4 inside the powerplay, with Ashish Nehra doing major damage. Nehra finished with figures of 4 for 21, removing Gambhir, Bisla and Pandey early. But Ryan ten Doeschate’s composed 51 not out from 41 balls and Andre Russell’s explosive 58 off just 25 balls turned the game around. Russell smashed 4 fours and 5 sixes, racing to his fifty in only 22 balls. Their partnership revived KKR, and despite losing Russell late, Chawla finished the job with a boundary as KKR reached 159 for 7 in 19 overs, sealing a three-wicket win with six balls to spare.