On This Day in Cricket - September 15

Considering the rich cricket history on September 15, several notable events stand out. In 1946, South African allrounder Mike Procter, a pace-bowling and batting maestro, was born, leaving a lasting legacy despite playing only seven Tests. In 1971, New Zealand’s explosive batter Nathan Astle was born, later known for his record-breaking 222 off 168 balls against England. In 2011, Lancashire clinched the County Championship after 77 years, chasing 211 against Somerset. In 2018, Moeen Ali’s all-round heroics led Worcestershire to the Vitality Blast title. In 2019, England won the final Ashes Test, drawing the series 2-2.

On This Day - September 15, 2023 - Tilak Varma Makes his ODI Debut for India

The humid air of Colombo’s R. Premadasa Stadium had everything on September 15, 2023, as India took on Bangladesh in the Asia Cup Super Four. All eyes were on Tilak Varma, the young Hyderabad batter making his ODI debut. Known for his T20 flair, Tilak got fans dreaming of a big start, but his first outing was brief, 5 runs off 9 balls before Tanzim Hasan Sakib, another debutant, knocked over his stumps. The match, though, was a rollercoaster. Bangladesh piled on 265 for 8, with Shakib Al Hasan’s silky 80 off 85 balls setting the tone.

(Tilak Varma made his ODI Debut on September 15, 2023)

Towhid Hridoy’s 54 added grit, and late bursts from Nasum Ahmed (44) and Mahedi Hasan (29 not out) gave them a fighting total. Shardul Thakur’s 3 for 65 and Mohammed Shami’s two wickets kept India in the game. Chasing, Shubman Gill played a lone warrior’s knock, smashing 121 off 133 balls, with 8 fours and 5 sixes lighting up the night. But the rest of the lineup faltered against Mustafizur Rahman’s three wickets and Mahedi Hasan’s two. Axar Patel’s gutsy 42 wasn’t enough, and India fell 6 runs short at 259 in 49.5 overs. Bangladesh’s thrilling upset stole the headlines, but Tilak’s debut was a quiet first step in what promises to be a bright journey.

On This Day - September 15, 2007 - JP Duminy Makes his T20 Debut

Cape Town’s Newlands was electric on September 15, 2007, as South Africa faced Bangladesh in the ICC World Twenty20 group stage. It was also the day Jean-Paul Duminy stepped into T20I cricket, and boy, did he make an impression. Bangladesh came out swinging, with Aftab Ahmed’s blazing 36 off 14 balls powering them to 50 in under 4 overs. But the Proteas’ bowlers hit back hard, Morne Morkel’s stingy 2 for 21 and Shaun Pollock’s clever 3 for 40 derailed the innings. Shakib Al Hasan and Farhad Reza chipped in with 19 each, but Bangladesh folded for 144 in 19.3 overs. Chasing 145, South Africa leaned on Graeme Smith’s steady 41 off 34 balls.

(JP Duminy made his T20 Debut on September 15, 2007)

Duminy, cool as ice in his debut, stroked a fluent 36 off 28, with four crisp boundaries and a towering six. His 65-run stand with Smith put the game on lock. Albie Morkel’s fiery 41 off 29 balls added the spark, and AB de Villiers and Justin Kemp sealed the deal. South Africa cruised to 146 for 3 in 18.5 overs, winning by 7 wickets with 7 balls left. Morkel’s bowling earned him Player of the Match, but Duminy’s poised knock had everyone talking. It was a debut that screamed potential, marking the start of a stellar T20 career.

On This Day - September 15, 1998 - Ashutosh Sharma Was Born Today

Born on September 15, 1998, in Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh, Ashutosh Sharma is a name that’s got cricket fans buzzing. This batting allrounder is all about big hits and fearless cricket. Since his T20 debut for Madhya Pradesh in 2018, he’s been a game-changer, smashing bowlers with his aggressive style. In first-class cricket, he’s scored 370 runs in 8 matches, with a cracking 123 showing he can grind it out. In List A, he’s got 297 runs in 14 games, with a top score of 75.

(Ashutosh Sharma was born on September 15, 1998)

But T20s are where Ashutosh lights it up, 976 runs in 44 matches at a wild strike rate of 177.45, with eight fifties and a best of 84. His IPL debut for Punjab Kings in 2024 was pure fireworks: knocks of 31, 33 not out, 31, and a blistering 61 off 28 balls had fans on their feet. Delhi Capitals saw the hype and grabbed him for INR 3.80 crore in the 2025 IPL auction. He owns the record for the fastest T20 fifty by an Indian, 11 balls flat in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. With his raw power and never-back-down vibe, Ashutosh is the kind of player who can turn a game in a flash. India’s got a star in the making, and he’s only getting started.

On This Day - September 15, 2023 - South Africa Defeats Australia by 164 Runs

Centurion’s SuperSport Park was a batting paradise on September 15, 2023, as South Africa obliterated Australia by 164 runs in the fourth ODI, tying the series 2-2. Batting first after Australia’s call to bowl, the Proteas went berserk, smashing 416 for 5 in 50 overs. Heinrich Klaasen was unstoppable, hammering 174 off 83 balls, 13 fours, 13 sixes, and a strike rate over 200 that left jaws on the floor. David Miller’s unbeaten 82 off 45 balls was pure class, while Rassie van der Dussen (62) and Quinton de Kock (45) laid the foundation.

(South Africa defeated Australia by 164 runs)

Australia’s bowlers were in tatters as Adam Zampa copped 113 runs in his 10 overs, and Hazlewood, Stoinis, Ellis, and Neser scraped just one wicket each. Chasing 417, Australia never stood a chance, crumbling to 252 in 34.5 overs. Alex Carey’s brave 99 off 77 balls was a lone highlight, with Tim David’s 35 and Stoinis’ 18 offering little support. Lungi Ngidi’s fiery 4 for 51 and Kagiso Rabada’s three wickets sealed the rout. Klaasen’s epic knock earned him Player of the Match, and South Africa’s demolition job was a wake-up call.

On This Day - September 15, 2022 - England Women Defeats India Women by 7 Wickets

Bristol’s County Ground was rocking on September 15, 2022, as England Women clinched a 2-1 T20I series win over India with a slick 7-wicket victory. India, batting first, got off to a nightmare start as Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, and Sabbhineni Meghana were gone in a flash, leaving them at 19 for 3. Harmanpreet Kaur’s 5 didn’t help, but Richa Ghosh’s fiery 33 off 22 balls, with five fours, gave the innings some life. Deepti Sharma’s 24 and Pooja Vastrakar’s unbeaten 19 dragged India to 122 for 8 in 20 overs. Sophie Ecclestone was the star, ripping through with 3 for 25, while Sarah Glenn nabbed two wickets.

(England Women defeated India Women by 7 Wickets)

Chasing 123, England looked calm, with Sophia Dunkley leading the charge. Her 49 off 44 balls, with six fours, was all class. Danni Wyatt’s 22 kept things ticking, and when Dunkley fell at 72, Alice Capsey stepped up, smashing an unbeaten 38 off 24 balls at a strike rate over 150. England cruised to 126 for 3 in 18.2 overs. Ecclestone’s bowling heroics earned her Player of the Match, and England’s polished display showed their depth. India’s top-order woes were a bitter pill, but Ghosh’s spark offered hope for the future in a series that went down to the wire.

On This Day - September 15, 2019 - England Defeats Australia by 135 Runs to Level the Series 2-2

The Oval was alive on September 15, 2019, as England roared to a 135-run win over Australia in the fifth Ashes Test, leveling the series 2-2. Batting first, England scored 294, with Jos Buttler’s gritty 70 holding things together. Mitchell Marsh’s 5 for 46 kept Australia in it. Australia’s reply was shaky at 225, with Steven Smith’s 80 a class apart, but Jofra Archer’s red-hot 6 for 62 tore through them. England’s second innings saw Joe Denly’s stubborn 94 and Ben Stokes’ fighting 67 push them to 329, setting a daunting 399 to chase. Nathan Lyon’s four wickets gave Australia a sniff, but their chase never took off.

(England defeated Australia by 135 runs)

Despite Matthew Wade’s brilliant 117, they collapsed to 263, with Stuart Broad and Jack Leach grabbing four wickets each. Archer’s 8-wicket match haul earned him Player of the Match, while Smith’s unreal series won him Player of the Series. Stokes’ heroics shone too. The win didn’t reclaim the Ashes, but it gave England a hard-fought draw after a wild summer. The Oval crowd roared as Archer’s pace, Leach’s spin, and England’s grit delivered a thrilling finish. It was a day that reminded everyone why the Ashes is cricket’s greatest battle, with both teams leaving it all on the field.

On This Day - September 15, 1971 - Nathan Astle Was Born Today

On September 15, 1971, Christchurch welcomed Nathan Astle, a cricketer who became a New Zealand legend. From 1995 to 2007, Astle was a batting dynamo, thrilling fans in Tests and ODIs. In 81 Tests, he smashed 4702 runs at 37.02, with 11 centuries and 24 fifties. His 222 against England in 2002, the fastest Test double ton ever and is still talked about. In ODIs, he was a superstar, piling up 7090 runs in 223 games at 34.92, with 16 centuries and 41 fifties. His flair for attacking bowling made him a one-day icon. Even in his short T20I career (4 matches, 74 runs), he showed his magic.

(Nathan Astle was born on September 15, 1971)

Astle’s medium-pace bowling added spice, with 51 Test wickets and 99 in ODIs, and his slip catching was top-notch. Across formats, he racked up over 11,000 List A runs and 9,000 first-class runs. Known for his smooth strokeplay and clutch moments, Astle was a joy to watch. When he hung up his boots in 2007, he left a legacy as one of New Zealand’s most exciting players. From that epic double century to his match-turning cameos, Astle’s career is a love letter to cricket, inspiring kids to pick up a bat and dream big.