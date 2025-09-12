On This Day in Cricket - September 12

For the cricket lovers, September 12 marks significant moments in cricket history. In 2005, England ended a 16-year wait to regain the Ashes, with Kevin Pietersen’s thrilling 158, including seven sixes, securing a draw in a classic series. In 1901, CB Fry set a record with his sixth consecutive first-class century for the Rest of England against Yorkshire. In 2022, England’s “Bazball” approach triumphed, winning the third Test against South Africa, sealing a 2-1 series victory. In 2014, Yorkshire clinched their 32nd County Championship title, dominating Nottinghamshire. These events highlight September 12 as a day of unforgettable cricketing milestones.

On This Day - September 12, 1977 - Nathan Bracken Was Born Today

On September 12, 1977, a future Aussie cricket gem was born in Penrith, New South Wales, Nathan Bracken. This lanky left-arm pacer burst onto the international scene in 2001 and with his swinging deliveries and sneaky variations, he was a nightmare in white-ball cricket. Tests wasn't his best format, just five matches, 12 wickets at 42.08 but ODIs, that’s where he shone. In 116 games, he bagged 174 wickets at a tidy 24.36 average, keeping things stingy with a 4.41 economy.

(Nathan Bracken was born on September 12, 1977)

His 5 for 47 was one of two five-wicket hauls, and after tearing it up in the West Indies in 2008, he was the world’s top-ranked ODI bowler. In T20Is, he nabbed 19 wickets in 19 matches, with 3 for 11 his best. Across List A cricket, he racked up 286 wickets, and in first-class games, he took 215, including a ridiculous 7 for 4 for New South Wales. Those knee injuries forced him to call it quits in 2011, which broke every fan’s heart. Bracken was the guy you’d back to outfox any batter with a clever slower ball or a pinpoint yorker.

On This Day - September 12, 2023 - India Defeats Sri Lanka by 41 Runs

September 12, 2023, in Colombo was a rollercoaster for cricket fans. India faced Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup Super Four and pulled off a gritty 41-run win. After winning the toss, Rohit Sharma led the charge, smashing 53 off 48 balls with that effortless cover drive we all love. KL Rahul scrapped for 39, and Ishan Kishan chipped in with 33, but India stuttered to 213 in 49.1 overs. Sri Lanka’s Dunith Wellalage, that young spinner, was a revelation, 5 for 40 and two catches! Charith Asalanka’s 4 for 18 didn’t help India’s cause either, with their last seven wickets falling for just 59 runs.

(India defeated Sri Lanka by 41 runs)

Chasing 214, Sri Lanka were in trouble early, crumbling to 25 for 3 as Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj came out firing. Dhananjaya de Silva’s 41 off 66 and Wellalage’s gutsy, unbeaten 42 off 46 gave them hope, but they couldn’t string partnerships together. Kuldeep Yadav’s crafty 4 for 43 and Ravindra Jadeja’s 2 for 33 sealed it, bowling Sri Lanka out for 172 in 41.3 overs. Wellalage fought like a lion, but India’s bowlers were just too good. This was India at their scrappy best, defending a modest total to book a spot in the final, leaving fans cheering.

On This Day - September 12, 2023 - South Africa Beats Australia by 111 Runs

On September 12, 2023, South Africa gave Australia a proper hiding in the third ODI at Potchefstroom, winning by 111 runs to keep the series alive at 2-1. Batting first, the Proteas smashed 338 for 6 in 50 overs. Quinton de Kock was all class with 82 off 77, while Temba Bavuma’s 57 was rock-solid. Reeza Hendricks added 39, and Aiden Markram’s unbeaten 102 off 74 balls, with nine fours and four sixes, was pure fireworks. Marco Jansen’s 32 off 16 was the icing on the cake.

(South Africa defeated Australia by 111 runs)

Australia’s chase started like a T20 game, David Warner blasted 78 off 56, with 10 fours and three sixes, and Travis Head’s 38 off 24 was electric. They were 104 in 10 overs! Then, it all fell apart. South Africa’s spinners, Tabraiz Shamsi (2 for 29) and Keshav Maharaj (2 for 37), put the brakes on, and Gerald Coetzee’s 4 for 50 blew the middle order away. Australia collapsed to 227 in 34.3 overs, losing 9 wickets for 87 runs. Markram’s ton and that bowling fightback showed South Africa’s heart.

On This Day - September 12, 2019 - England Gets 271 Runs on Day 1 Against Australia

September 12, 2019, marked the start of the fifth Ashes Test at The Oval, and England fought hard to end day one at 271 for 8 in 82 overs. Australia won the toss and stuck England in, but Rory Burns wasn’t fazed, grinding out 47 off 87 balls. Joe Root played the captain’s knock, scratching out 57 off 141, all grit and focus. Jos Buttler was the spark, though, his unbeaten 64 off 84, with seven fours and three sixes, got the crowd roaring. Australia’s bowlers, led by Mitchell Marsh’s fiery 4 for 46, kept things tight.

(England made 271 runs on the day 1 of the Test Match against Australia)

Pat Cummins grabbed 3 for 84, and Josh Hazlewood chipped in with two wickets. A 76-run stand between Burns and Root was gold, but wickets kept falling just when England got comfy. By stumps, Buttler and Jack Leach (10 not out) were hanging on, ready to push for more on day two. Marsh’s spell was a wake-up call, but England’s scrappiness gave them a nose ahead. It was proper Ashes cricket, tense, tough, and full of drama. Fans knew this was just the start of a battle that’d keep everyone on edge.

On This Day - September 12, 2012 - England Defeats South Africa by 28 Runs

On September 12, 2012, Edgbaston hosted a cracking T20I where England thumped South Africa by 28 runs to tie the series 1-1. Rain cut the game to 11 overs a side, and South Africa chose to bowl. Big mistake. England smashed 118 for 5, with Craig Kieswetter’s 50 off 31 balls setting the tone. Then Jos Buttler went berserk, 32 not out off 10 balls!

(England defeated South Africa by 28 runs)

He was named Player of the Match, and Kieswetter’s 76 runs across the series earned him Player of the Series. South Africa’s chase of 119 was a mess, ending at 90 for 5. Hashim Amla’s 36 off 27 was decent, but England’s bowlers, led by Graeme Swann and Tim Bresnan with two wickets apiece, were relentless. England’s run rate of 10.72 crushed South Africa’s 8.18, showing who bossed the short format. Stuart Broad, England’s skipper, couldn’t stop raving about Buttler’s explosive knock.

On This Day - September 12, 2010 - Royal Challengers Bengaluru Defeats Guyana by 9 Wickets

On September 12, 2010, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) absolutely smashed Guyana in the Champions League T20 at Centurion, winning by nine wickets. RCB won the toss and chose to bowl, and their attack was on fire. Jacques Kallis was unplayable, taking 3 for 16 in four overs, while Praveen Kumar and Anil Kumble grabbed two and one wicket. Guyana crawled to 103 in 20 overs, Chris Barnwell’s 30 off 35 was their best, and extras added 14. Chasing 104, RCB made it look like a Sunday stroll.

(Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Guyana by 9 Wickets)

Kallis stayed not out on 43 off 32, cool as ever, while Rahul Dravid’s 33 off 34 was all class. Then Robin Uthappa went full T20 mode, blasting 25 not out off 8 balls to wrap it up. RCB chased it down in 12.2 overs, with 46 balls left! Kallis got Player of the Match for his all-round magic. This was RCB flexing their muscles, bowling that choked the opposition and batting that ended it quickly.

On This Day - September 12, 2009 - Sri Lanka Defeats India by 139 Runs

September 12, 2009, was a day Sri Lanka fans won’t forget, as they crushed India by 139 runs in the Compaq Cup at Colombo. Batting first, Sri Lanka piled on 307 for 6. Sanath Jayasuriya was pure nostalgia, smashing 98 off 79 balls, while Tillakaratne Dilshan’s quick 23 got them going. Thilina Kandamby’s unbeaten 91 off 73 and Chamara Kapugedera’s 36 kept the momentum. India’s bowlers struggled, Harbhajan Singh’s 1 for 37 was their only highlight. Chasing 308, India fell apart against Angelo Mathews, who bowled like a dream, taking 6 for 20.

(Sri Lanka defeated India by 139 runs)

Rahul Dravid fought with 47, but no one else stood up, and India were skittled for 168 in 37.2 overs. Mathews’ spell was unreal, ripping through the batting order like it was nothing. Sri Lanka’s second tournament win netted them five points, while India were left shell-shocked. Mathews, the obvious Player of the Match, was the talk of the town. This was Sri Lanka at their peak, big runs, killer bowling, and a performance that had fans dancing in the stands.

On This Day - September 12, 2005 - England Regains the 2005 Ashes Against Australia

September 12, 2005, was the day England fans went wild, as their team drew the fifth Test at The Oval to win the Ashes 2-1 after 18 long years. England batted first, posting 373, with Andrew Strauss’ brilliant 129 and Andrew Flintoff’s quick 72 setting the tone. Shane Warne’s 6 for 122 kept Australia in it. Australia hit back with 367, thanks to Matthew Hayden’s gritty 138 and Justin Langer’s smooth 105, but Flintoff’s five wickets kept England in the fight.

(England with the Ashes 2005)

In their second innings, Kevin Pietersen played a knock for the ages, 158 off 187, with 15 fours and seven sixes. Ashley Giles’ 59 helped set a 342-run target. Warne’s 6 for 124 and Glenn McGrath’s three wickets pushed hard, but Australia were 4 for 0 when time ran out. Pietersen’s heroics saved the day, and Flintoff’s all-round brilliance earned him the Compton-Miller Medal. Warne, with 40 wickets, was Player of the Series.







