On This Day in Cricket - September 9

The day of September 9 marked significant cricket milestones. In 1853, Fred Spofforth, the "Demon," was born, later orchestrating Australia's iconic 1882 Ashes victory with 14 wickets. In 2019, Afghanistan celebrated a historic Test win over Bangladesh, led by Rashid Khan’s ten wickets and fifty. Neil Fairbrother, born in 1963, became a notable ODI player. Sachin Tendulkar scored his first ODI century in 1994. Sri Lanka’s 2024 Test win over England featured Pathum Nissanka’s century. Bert Oldfield, born in 1894, set a stumping record, while Collie Smith’s tragic death in 1959 ended a promising career.

On This Day - September 9, 1994 - Sachin Tendulkar Scores His Maiden ODI Century

On September 9, 1994, Colombo’s R Premadasa Stadium was the stage for a defining moment in cricket history. A 21-year-old Sachin Tendulkar, already a prodigy, stepped up against Australia in the Singer World Series and delivered his first ODI century, 110 runs off 130 balls, studded with eight fours and two sixes. For 186 minutes, he owned the crease, blending steely resolve with breathtaking strokeplay to guide India to 246/8 in 50 overs. Vinod Kambli’s unbeaten 43 and Mohammad Azharuddin’s 31 played supporting roles, but Tendulkar’s brilliance was the heartbeat of the innings.

‌ (Sachin Tendulkar scored his maiden ODI Century on September 9, 1994)

Facing Shane Warne’s guile and Craig McDermott’s pace, he was unshakable, threading drives through cover and lofting shots with audacious ease. Australia’s reply faltered at 215 in 47.4 overs, undone by Manoj Prabhakar’s three wickets and Rajesh Chauhan’s two, falling 31 runs short. Tendulkar’s masterclass earned him Player of the Match, a fitting reward for a knock that felt like a coronation. That century wasn’t just a milestone as it was the opening chapter of a saga that would redefine ODI batting. Tendulkar had arrived, and cricket would never be the same.

On This Day - September 9, 1991 - Dasun Shanaka Was Born Today

Born on September 9, 1991, in Negombo, Dasun Shanaka has become Sri Lanka’s go-to all-rounder, a 6-foot powerhouse who thrives under pressure. By September 2025, the 34-year-old has played 6 Tests, 71 ODIs, and 107 T20Is since his 2015 debut, carving out a reputation for explosive batting and crafty medium-pace bowling. His T20I numbers pop: 1,530 runs at a 121.71 strike rate, with five fifties, and 34 wickets at 22.88. In domestic T20s, he’s a wrecking ball, smashing 4,600 runs at a 141.58 strike rate, none more memorable than his 123 off 46 balls for Sinhalese Sports Club, with a record 16 sixes.

(Dasun Shanaka was born on September 9, 1991)

His 4,225 first-class runs include 13 centuries, and he’s taken 95 T20 wickets and 92 in first-class cricket. Highlights include an ODI five-wicket haul and a record 100* ninth-wicket stand. From Kandy Falcons in the LPL to Gujarat Titans and Dubai Capitals in global leagues, Shanaka’s versatility shines. He’s the guy who can blast a quick fifty or break a partnership with a clever slower ball. Fans love his never-back-down attitude, and at his peak, Shanaka remains a vital spark in a team building for the future.

On This Day - September 9, 2023 - Tim David and Aaron Hardie Make Their ODI Debut for Australia

On September 9, 2023, Australia put on a clinic in Bloemfontein, hammering South Africa by 123 runs in the 2nd ODI to take a 2-0 series lead. South Africa opted to bowl, but Australia’s batsmen had other plans, racking up 392/8 in 50 overs. Marnus Labuschagne led the charge with a sublime 124 off 99 balls, earning Player of the Match, while David Warner’s 106 off 93 was pure class. Travis Head’s 64 off 36 set the tone, and Josh Inglis’s brisk 50 kept the momentum. South Africa’s bowlers, despite Tabraiz Shamsi’s four wickets, were sloppy, leaking 17 extras.

‌ (Tim David and Aaron Hardie made their ODI Debut on September 9, 2023)

Chasing 393, South Africa started with promise, Quinton de Kock made 45, but later crumbled to 269 in 41.5 overs. Adam Zampa’s 4/48 and Nathan Ellis’s 2/32 triggered the collapse, with debutant Aaron Hardie grabbing two wickets to show his nerves. Tim David, also debuting, slotted in seamlessly, while Sean Abbott added two scalps. Australia’s batting was relentless, their bowling razor-sharp. The match showcased their depth and hunger, with Hardie and David proving they belonged on the big stage.

On This Day - September 9, 2017 - England Defeats West Indies by 9 Wickets

The 3rd Test at Lord’s, ending September 9, 2017, was a masterclass from England, who crushed West Indies by 9 wickets to seal a 2-1 series win. West Indies, choosing to bat, collapsed to 123 in 57.3 overs, with Ben Stokes tearing through them for 6/22. England’s reply of 194 in 52.5 overs wasn’t massive, but Stokes’s gritty 60 kept them ahead. Kemar Roach’s 5/72 gave West Indies a flicker of hope. In their second innings, West Indies mustered 177, thanks to Shai Hope’s defiant 62, but James Anderson’s 7/42 was devastating, setting England a target of 107.

(England defeated West Indies by 9 wickets)

Mark Stoneman (40 not out) and Tom Westley (44 not out) made it look easy, chasing it down in 28 overs for 107/1. Stokes’s all-round heroics earned him Player of the Match, while Anderson and Hope shared Player of the Series. England’s bowlers thrived in Lord’s swinging conditions, exposing West Indies’ fragile batting. Hope’s resilience offered a glimpse of their potential, but England’s precision was too much.

On This Day - September 9, 2016 - Australia Defeats Sri Lanka by 4 Wickets

September 9, 2016, brought a thriller to Colombo’s R Premadasa Stadium, where Australia edged Sri Lanka by 4 wickets in the 2nd T20I, clinching a 2-0 series sweep. Sri Lanka, batting first, struggled to 128/9 in 20 overs, with Dhananjaya de Silva’s 62 off 50 the lone bright spot. James Faulkner and Adam Zampa’s three-wicket hauls kept the lid on. Australia’s chase was lit up by Glenn Maxwell’s electric 66 off 29 balls, seven fours, four sixes blasting them to 75/0 in the powerplay.

(Australia defeated Sri Lanka by 4 wickets)

But his exit sparked a wobble, and it took Travis Head’s cool 9 not out to see them to 130/6 in 17.5 overs. Tillakaratne Dilshan, in his farewell match, took two wickets, but it wasn’t enough. Maxwell’s fireworks earned him Player of the Match and Series for his 211-run haul. On a spin-friendly pitch, Australia’s early aggression was the difference. Dilshan’s emotional exit moved the crowd, but Sri Lanka couldn’t seize their chances.

On This Day - September 9, 2011 - England Defeated India by 3 Wickets

The third ODI at The Oval on September 9, 2011, was a classic, with England edging India by 3 wickets in a tense chase. India, batting first, posted 234/7 in 50 overs, clawing back from a shaky 58/5. Ravindra Jadeja’s 78 off 89 was pure grit, MS Dhoni’s 69 off 103 steady as ever, and Ravichandran Ashwin’s 36 not out off 19 added late fire. James Anderson’s 3/48 rocked India early. Chasing a rain-adjusted 218 in 43 overs, England started strong with Craig Kieswetter’s 51 off 46. Alastair Cook (23) and Ravi Bopara (40) kept the scoreboard ticking, but Ashwin (3/40) and Jadeja (2/42) struck back.

(England defeated India by 3 wickets)

Tim Bresnan’s 28 and Stuart Broad’s 5 not out saw England to 218/7 in 41.5 overs, winning with 7 balls to spare. Jadeja’s all-round effort earned him Player of the Match. India’s fightback showed their depth, but England’s composure under pressure gave them a 2-0 series lead. The Oval crowd soaked up the drama, every run and wicket felt massive. It was a battle of resilience, with both teams trading blows in a match that captured the spirit of India-England clashes.

On This Day - September 9, 2002 - India vs England Ends in a Draw

The fourth Test at The Oval, ending September 9, 2002, was a gripping contest that ended in a draw, leaving the India-England series tied at 1-1. England batted first, piling on 515, with Michael Vaughan’s commanding 195 and Marcus Trescothick’s 57 setting the tone. Harbhajan Singh’s five wickets kept India in the fight. India responded with 508, anchored by Rahul Dravid’s monumental 217, a masterclass in patience. Andy Caddick’s four wickets tested them, but India held firm. England’s second innings reached 114/0, with Trescothick (58 not out) and Vaughan (47 not out) looking set, but rain washed out the final day.

(England vs India ended in a draw)

Dravid’s epic earned him Player of the Match, and he shared Player of the Series with Vaughan. India’s fifth-wicket stand broke a 1946 record at The Oval. Both teams showed heart as England’s batting was immense, India’s reply resolute. The rain frustrated fans, but the match was a testament to the series’ intensity. Dravid’s knock was the talk of the ground, a reminder of why he’s called The Wall. The draw felt fair, with neither side able to claim the edge in a fiercely competitive battle.

On This Day - September 9, 2017 - Trinbago Knight Riders Won the CPL 2017

The CPL final on September 9, 2017, at Brian Lara Stadium was a heart-stopper, with Trinbago Knight Riders edging St Kitts and Nevis Patriots by three wickets. The Patriots posted 135/6 in 20 overs, lifted by Carlos Brathwaite’s 30 not out off 25 and Mohammad Nabi’s quick 18 off 5. Kevon Cooper’s 2/12 kept Trinbago in control. Chasing 136, Trinbago slumped to 12/2, losing Sunil Narine and Dwayne Bravo early. Colin Munro’s 29 off 23 and Denesh Ramdin’s 26 not out steadied things, but Cooper’s 29 not out off 14, two fours, two sixes clinched it in 19 overs.

(Trinbago Knight Riders won the CPL 2017)

Sheldon Cottrell and Tabraiz Shamsi took two wickets each, but Trinbago’s nerve held. Cooper’s all-round brilliance earned him Player of the Match, while Chadwick Walton’s 458 runs won Player of the Series. It was a tense, low-scoring scrap, with Trinbago’s bowlers and clutch batting shining through. The crowd erupted as Cooper’s late blows secured their second CPL title.