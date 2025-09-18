On This Day In Cricket - September 18

With the calendar reaching September 18, cricket history recalls several notable events and birthdays. In 1970, Darren Gough, England’s fiery fast bowler of the 1990s, was born, remembered for his explosive Test debut and later one-day success. The day in 1958 marked the birth of West Indies pacer Winston Davis, who set a World Cup record with 7 for 51 in 1983, though his career ended tragically after a spinal injury. Also in 1958, England’s Derek Pringle was born, a medium pacer effective in ODIs, notably in the 1992 World Cup final. In 1937, Alfie Roberts, the first Test cricketer from St Vincent, was born. In 2019, Kyle Abbott’s 17 wickets for Hampshire etched his name into County Championship history.

On This Day - September 18, 1993 - Grace Harris Was Born Today

On September 18, 1993, Grace Harris was born in Queensland, a future star whose flair would light up cricket grounds worldwide. This allrounder, with her bold batting and cunning off-spin, became a fan favourite in Australia’s setup from 2015 to 2025. In her 11 ODIs, she scored a modest 15 runs but took 11 wickets, showing her knack for outsmarting batters. It was in T20Is where Grace truly dazzled, playing 54 matches and smashing 577 runs at a strike rate of 155, pure dynamite. Her nine wickets added to her versatility. In the Women’s Big Bash League, she was a juggernaut, piling up 2854 runs in 131 games across two teams, with three centuries and 13 fifties.

(Grace Harris was born on September 18, 1993)

Her unbeaten 136 was a spectacle, a whirlwind of power that left bowlers reeling. In the WPL with UP Warriorz, she hammered 581 runs at a strike rate over 140 and snagged 13 wickets, proving she could dominate with bat or ball. In The Hundred, her 328 runs at a 164 strike rate had fans on their feet. Grace was a game-changer, whether clearing the ropes or breaking partnerships. Over a decade, her energy and clutch performances made her a beloved figure, a player who turned matches into memories with every swing and spin.

On This Day - September 18, 1988 - Mohit Sharma Was Born Today

Born on September 18, 1988, in Haryana, Mohit Sharma went from a domestic grinder to a pace bowler who left his mark on Indian cricket. His breakout came in the 2012–13 Ranji Trophy, where his wickets for Haryana turned heads. In IPL 2013, MS Dhoni’s belief in him at Chennai Super Kings paid off, Mohit’s pinpoint Powerplay bowling earned him 20 wickets. In 2014, he clinched the Purple Cap with 23 wickets in 16 matches, a testament to his control. Between 2013 and 2015, he played 26 ODIs for India, taking 31 wickets at 32.90, with a best of 4 for 22, and eight T20Is, grabbing six wickets.

(Mohit Sharma was born on September 18, 1988)

His domestic stats are stellar, 127 wickets in 44 first-class games and 167 in 172 T20s. In the IPL, across 120 matches for CSK, Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals, and Gujarat Titans, he claimed 134 wickets, including a fiery 5 for 10. His 2023 comeback with Gujarat Titans, where he took 27 wickets, was a reminder of his staying power. Mohit’s journey is one of grit and precision, a bowler who could swing it both ways and thrive under pressure. His decade-long career, blending adaptability with heart, made him a go-to for captains and a nightmare for batters, always ready to deliver when it mattered most.

On This Day - September 18, 2019 - India Defeats South Africa by 7 Wickets

On September 18, 2019, Mohali’s PCA Stadium was alive with anticipation as India cruised to a seven-wicket win over South Africa in the second T20I. South Africa, batting first, posted 149 for 5, led by Quinton de Kock’s fluent 52 off 37 balls, peppered with eight boundaries. Temba Bavuma’s 49 off 43 added grit, but India’s bowlers kept them in check. Deepak Chahar was the standout, bowling 2 for 22 with pinpoint accuracy, while Ravindra Jadeja, Navdeep Saini, and Hardik Pandya ensured regular breakthroughs. Chasing 150, India lost Rohit Sharma early for 12, but Shikhar Dhawan’s attacking 40 off 31 set the stage.

(India defeated South Africa by 7 wickets)

Enter Virat Kohli, who played a captain’s knock, unbeaten on 72 off 52 balls with four crisp fours and three soaring sixes. His blend of poise and power was mesmerizing, guiding India home alongside Shreyas Iyer’s unbeaten 16. They reached 151 for 3 in 19 overs, wrapping it up with an over to spare. Kohli’s brilliance earned him Player of the Match, and India took a 1-0 series lead. The Mohali crowd soaked in every moment, from Chahar’s tight spells to Kohli’s artistry. This was India at their clinical best, a team firing on all cylinders, led by a captain who made chasing look like a walk in the park.

On This Day - September 18, 2018 - India Defeats Hong Kong by 26 Runs

The Asia Cup 2018 match in Dubai on September 18 was a rollercoaster, with India scraping a 26-run win over a fearless Hong Kong in Group A. Batting first, India posted 285 for 7 in 50 overs, anchored by Shikhar Dhawan’s masterful 127 off 120 balls, a knock full of silky drives and clever flicks. Ambati Rayudu’s 60 off 70 and Dinesh Karthik’s 33 kept the scoreboard ticking, though Hong Kong’s Kinchit Shah, with 3 for 39, slowed the late surge. Chasing 286, Hong Kong shook India with a 174-run opening stand. Nizakat Khan’s 92 off 115 and Anshuman Rath’s 73 off 97 had fans dreaming of a shock upset.

(India defeated Hong Kong by 26 runs)

But India’s spinners flipped the script, Yuzvendra Chahal took 3 for 46, Kuldeep Yadav 2 for 42, and debutant Khaleel Ahmed impressed with 3 for 48. Hong Kong crumbled to 259 for 8, falling short but earning admiration. Dhawan’s ton won him Player of the Match, and India bagged two points, dodging a historic scare. This game was cricket at its unpredictable best, Hong Kong’s audacity pushed India to the edge, but Dhawan’s class and the spinners’ guile pulled it back.

On This Day - September 18, 2014 - Kings XI Punjab Defeats Hobart Hurricanes by 5 Wickets

Mohali was electric on September 18, 2014, as Kings XI Punjab kicked off their Champions League T20 with a five-wicket win over Hobart Hurricanes. Hobart, batting first, reached 144 for 6, with Ben Dunk (26), Aiden Blizzard (27), Travis Birt (28), and Jonathan Wells (28) contributing but failing to go big. Kings XI’s bowlers, led by Thisara Perera’s tight 2 for 17, kept a lid on things, with Axar Patel and Parvinder Awana chipping in. Chasing 145, Kings XI wobbled early, Virender Sehwag fell for a golden duck, and David Miller’s quick exit left them at 23 for 3.

(King XI Punjab defeated Hobart Hurricanes by 5 Wickets)

But Glenn Maxwell turned the tide with a blazing 43 off 25, hammering four fours and two sixes. Skipper George Bailey’s calm 34 not out off 27 steadied the ship, while Perera’s explosive 35 not out off 20 sealed the chase. Kings XI reached 146 for 5 in 17.4 overs, winning with 14 balls left. Perera’s all-round brilliance earned him Player of the Match, and the Mohali crowd roared. This win was vintage Kings XI, shaky start, fiery fightback, and a finish that showed their depth.

On This Day - September 18, 2007 - New Zealand Defeats England by 5 Runs

On September 18, 2007, Durban witnessed a heart-pounding clash in the ICC World T20 Group E, with New Zealand edging England by five runs. Sent in to bat, New Zealand posted 164 for 9, fueled by Craig McMillan’s explosive 57 off 31 balls, with three fours and four sixes that lit up the night. Scott Styris’s 42 off 31 and Daniel Vettori’s unbeaten 17 added crucial runs. England’s James Anderson took 2 for 24, but the target felt steep. Chasing 165, England came out swinging, with Darren Maddy blasting 50 off 31.

(New Zealand defeated England by 5 runs)

Vikram Solanki (24) and Kevin Pietersen (24) kept hopes alive, but New Zealand’s bowlers struck back. Vettori’s clever 2 for 20 and Shane Bond’s fiery 2 for 20 turned the screws. England needed 19 off the final over but fell short at 159 for 8. McMillan’s heroics and New Zealand’s clutch bowling earned two vital points. This match was a snapshot of the T20 World Cup’s raw thrill, big shots, tight overs, and a finish that had fans holding their breath. New Zealand’s heart and England’s fight made it a classic.

On This Day - September 18, 1970 - Darren Gough Was Born Today

Born on September 18, 1970, in Barnsley, Darren Gough, nicknamed “Rhino” or “Dazzler” became England’s most charismatic fast bowler. At 5ft 11in, he wasn’t the tallest, but his reverse swing and clever variations made him lethal in the 1990s and early 2000s. From 1994 to 2003, Gough played 58 Tests, taking 229 wickets at 28.39, with 14 four-wicket hauls and nine five-fors, his best 6 for 42. His role in England’s wins in Sri Lanka and Pakistan was immense. In ODIs, he claimed 235 wickets in 159 matches at 26.42, with a best of 5 for 44.

(Darren Gough was born on September 18, 1970)

His domestic career with Yorkshire and Essex was prolific, 855 first-class wickets and nearly 600 in List A games. Even in his brief T20 stint, Gough’s energy shone. Off the field, his larger-than-life personality made him a fan magnet, bringing joy to every spell. Gough was more than a bowler as he was a showman who thrived in the spotlight, delivering in tough conditions and leaving a legacy as one of England’s gutsiest cricketers, a true icon of his era.