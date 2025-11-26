Cheteshwar Pujara News
At Sportscafe, we keep you informed with the latest news on Cheteshwar Pujara, covering his impressive performances, career milestones, and much more. Stay tuned for Cheteshwar Pujara's recent news, as we bring you all the vital updates on his journey through international cricket.
Ravi Shastri Criticizes Gautam Gambhir for Playing Musical Chairs at No. 3
Pujara Slams India’s Performance After Shock Home Loss to South Africa
Can India Repeat Their 2017 Women’s World Cup Performance Against Australia?
Ajinkya Rahane Breaks Silence After Test Team Snub
Can Sai Sudharsan Deliver at Number 3 After Gill’s Backing?
Dinesh Karthik backs Gill, Sarfaraz to succeed Pujara, Rahane in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy
Hughes and Seales return to Sussex as Pujara's stint comes to a close
Ranji Trophy | Twitter in awe as Pujara offers stern reminder to national selectors with flawless unbeaten 243
Sussex skipper Cheteshwar Pujara handed one-match ban in County Championship
WI vs IND | Cheteshwar Pujara has been an unsung hero for Indian team, remarks Harbhajan Singh
WI vs IND | Cheteshwar Pujara has been made scapegoat to hide batting failures, opines Sunil Gavaskar
WI vs IND | Cheteshwar Pujara dropped from Test squad, Mukesh Kumar gets maiden call-up
WTC 2023 | Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara might pose tough challenges, warns Ricky Ponting
BGT 2023 | Twitter reacts as Nathan Lyon guides Australia to nine-wicket win in Indore Test
BGT 2023 | Twitter reacts as Pujara's resilience on day 2 keeps India in contest
BGT 2023 | Twitter reacts as Pujara serves Rohit with 78-meter six upon captain's command to go big
BGT 2023 | Twitter lauds Rohit's sacrifice during horrible mix-up to save Pujara in his 100th Test
BGT 2023 | Twitter trolls Cheteshwar Pujara falling for duck twice in seven balls in his 100th Test
BGT 2023 | Twitter bashes Cheteshwar Pujara for gifting wicket to rookie Todd Murphy in bizarre way
BGT 2023 | Spin to win: Building up to the finely balanced Nagpur Test
IND vs AUS | Always motivated to perform against better teams, remarks Cheteshwar Pujara
BAN vs IND | Twitter reacts as Shakib al Hasan's experience comes to fore with pin-point accuracy in DRS call
BAN vs IND | Twitter reacts as India thrash Bangladesh by 188 runs in first Test, take unassailable lead in two-match series
Cheteshwar Pujara realises that IPL is not his cup of tea, feels Dinesh Karthik
BAN vs IND | Twitter awes at Cheteshwar Pujara unleashing aggressive streak to score his fastest ever ton
BAN vs IND | Twitter reacts as Cheteshwar Pujara and Shreyas Iyer steer India to safety after early collapse on Day 1
T20 World Cup 2022 | India needs to include both Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik in playing XI, states Cheteshwar Pujara
As Cheteshwar Pujara's latest news unfolds, Sportscafe ensures you get all the relevant updates about the stalwart’s cricketing journey. Our coverage highlights recent news regarding Pujara’s form, fitness, and upcoming cricket engagements.