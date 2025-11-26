Cheteshwar Pujara News

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At Sportscafe, we keep you informed with the latest news on Cheteshwar Pujara, covering his impressive performances, career milestones, and much more. Stay tuned for Cheteshwar Pujara's recent news, as we bring you all the vital updates on his journey through international cricket.

Ravi Shastri Criticizes Gautam Gambhir for Playing Musical Chairs at No. 3

Ravi Shastri Criticizes Gautam Gambhir for Playing Musical Chairs at No. 3

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Pujara Slams India’s Performance After Shock Home Loss to South Africa

Pujara Slams India’s Performance After Shock Home Loss to South Africa

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Can India Repeat Their 2017 Women’s World Cup Performance Against Australia?

Can India Repeat Their 2017 Women’s World Cup Performance Against Australia?

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Ajinkya Rahane Breaks Silence After Test Team Snub

Ajinkya Rahane Breaks Silence After Test Team Snub

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Can Sai Sudharsan Deliver at Number 3 After Gill’s Backing?

Can Sai Sudharsan Deliver at Number 3 After Gill’s Backing?

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Dinesh Karthik backs Gill, Sarfaraz to succeed Pujara, Rahane in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Dinesh Karthik backs Gill, Sarfaraz to succeed Pujara, Rahane in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy

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Hughes and Seales return to Sussex as Pujara's stint comes to a close

Hughes and Seales return to Sussex as Pujara's stint comes to a close

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Ranji Trophy | Twitter in awe as Pujara offers stern reminder to national selectors with flawless unbeaten 243

Ranji Trophy | Twitter in awe as Pujara offers stern reminder to national selectors with flawless unbeaten 243

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Sussex skipper Cheteshwar Pujara handed one-match ban in County Championship

Sussex skipper Cheteshwar Pujara handed one-match ban in County Championship

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WI vs IND | Cheteshwar Pujara has been an unsung hero for Indian team, remarks Harbhajan Singh

WI vs IND | Cheteshwar Pujara has been an unsung hero for Indian team, remarks Harbhajan Singh

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WI vs IND | Cheteshwar Pujara has been made scapegoat to hide batting failures, opines Sunil Gavaskar

WI vs IND | Cheteshwar Pujara has been made scapegoat to hide batting failures, opines Sunil Gavaskar

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WI vs IND | Cheteshwar Pujara dropped from Test squad, Mukesh Kumar gets maiden call-up

WI vs IND | Cheteshwar Pujara dropped from Test squad, Mukesh Kumar gets maiden call-up

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WTC 2023 | Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara might pose tough challenges, warns Ricky Ponting

WTC 2023 | Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara might pose tough challenges, warns Ricky Ponting

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BGT 2023 | Twitter reacts as Nathan Lyon guides Australia to nine-wicket win in Indore Test

BGT 2023 | Twitter reacts as Nathan Lyon guides Australia to nine-wicket win in Indore Test

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BGT 2023 | Twitter reacts as Pujara's resilience on day 2 keeps India in contest

BGT 2023 | Twitter reacts as Pujara's resilience on day 2 keeps India in contest

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BGT 2023 | Twitter reacts as Pujara serves Rohit with 78-meter six upon captain's command to go big

BGT 2023 | Twitter reacts as Pujara serves Rohit with 78-meter six upon captain's command to go big

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BGT 2023 | Twitter lauds Rohit's sacrifice during horrible mix-up to save Pujara in his 100th Test

BGT 2023 | Twitter lauds Rohit's sacrifice during horrible mix-up to save Pujara in his 100th Test

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BGT 2023 | Twitter trolls Cheteshwar Pujara falling for duck twice in seven balls in his 100th Test

BGT 2023 | Twitter trolls Cheteshwar Pujara falling for duck twice in seven balls in his 100th Test

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BGT 2023 | Twitter bashes Cheteshwar Pujara for gifting wicket to rookie Todd Murphy in bizarre way

BGT 2023 | Twitter bashes Cheteshwar Pujara for gifting wicket to rookie Todd Murphy in bizarre way

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BGT 2023 | Spin to win: Building up to the finely balanced Nagpur Test

BGT 2023 | Spin to win: Building up to the finely balanced Nagpur Test

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IND vs AUS | Always motivated to perform against better teams, remarks Cheteshwar Pujara

IND vs AUS | Always motivated to perform against better teams, remarks Cheteshwar Pujara

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BAN vs IND | Twitter reacts as Shakib al Hasan's experience comes to fore with pin-point accuracy in DRS call

BAN vs IND | Twitter reacts as Shakib al Hasan's experience comes to fore with pin-point accuracy in DRS call

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BAN vs IND | Twitter reacts as India thrash Bangladesh by 188 runs in first Test, take unassailable lead in two-match series

BAN vs IND | Twitter reacts as India thrash Bangladesh by 188 runs in first Test, take unassailable lead in two-match series

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Cheteshwar Pujara realises that IPL is not his cup of tea, feels Dinesh Karthik

Cheteshwar Pujara realises that IPL is not his cup of tea, feels Dinesh Karthik

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BAN vs IND | Twitter awes at Cheteshwar Pujara unleashing aggressive streak to score his fastest ever ton

BAN vs IND | Twitter awes at Cheteshwar Pujara unleashing aggressive streak to score his fastest ever ton

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BAN vs IND | Twitter reacts as Cheteshwar Pujara and Shreyas Iyer steer India to safety after early collapse on Day 1

BAN vs IND | Twitter reacts as Cheteshwar Pujara and Shreyas Iyer steer India to safety after early collapse on Day 1

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T20 World Cup 2022 | India needs to include both Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik in playing XI, states Cheteshwar Pujara

T20 World Cup 2022 | India needs to include both Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik in playing XI, states Cheteshwar Pujara

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As Cheteshwar Pujara's latest news unfolds, Sportscafe ensures you get all the relevant updates about the stalwart’s cricketing journey. Our coverage highlights recent news regarding Pujara’s form, fitness, and upcoming cricket engagements.