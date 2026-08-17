West Delhi Lions Clinch Thrilling Five-Run Win Over South Delhi Superstarz
West Delhi Lions went on to secure a five run victory over South Delhi Superstarz at Arun Jaitley Stadium. Nitish Rana scored 42 runs off 25 balls which helped the team to reach a strong total. Despite Ayush Badoni and Anmol Sharma contributing well, Lions held their nerve to defend the total.
Pitch and Weather
The match will be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium, which is expected to offer a batter-friendly track with quick outfield and consistent bounce. The shorter boundaries at this venue will be able to encourage stroke play, especially against the spinners. The pitch also slows down during the middle overs, which brings spinners and cutters into play. Warm and humid Delhi conditions are expected, with clear skies and little chance of rain.
Toss
South Delhi Superstarz wins the toss and decides to bowl first. The team aims to restrict West Delhi Lions to a low total, and eventually chase down the target when the pitch gets more batter-friendly.
Lineups
West Delhi Lions: Ankit Rajesh Kumar, Krish Yadav, Jitesh Singh, Ayush Doseja (C), Nitish Rana, Mayank Gusain, Sombir Sheokand, Manan Bhardwaj, Hiten Dalal, Shubham Dubey, Kulwant Khejroliya
South Delhi Superstarz: Anmol Sharma, Sanat Sangwan, Pranav Pant, Tejasvi Dahiya (C), Pranshu Vijayran, Kartik Yadav, Ankit Dabas, Anshuman Hooda, Vivek Tiwari, Divansh Rawat, Sumit Kumar Beniwal, Ayush Badoni (Impact)
Match Report
West Delhi Lions started the game well, as Ankit Rajesh Kumar and Krish Yadav attacked the new ball bowlers. The duo went on to add 52 runs for the first wicket, before Ankit lost his wicket for 31. Krish continued his approach of attacking the bowlers, but Vivek Tiwari removed him for 38, putting some pressure on Lions.
Jitesh Singh and Ayush Doseja were able to steady the innings, as they rotated strike effectively and even targeted the shorter boundaries. The duo added 55 runs before Doseja lost his wicket after scoring 34. Nitish Rana was able to provide a late acceleration, as he scored 42 runs off 25 balls, helping West Delhi Lions to reach 176/7 in 20 overs.
South Delhi Superstarz received a strong start in the chase. Anmol Sharma and Sanat Sangwan helped the team to score 49 runs in the powerplay itself, before Kulwant Khejroliya dismissed Sangwan. Pranav Pant partnered with Sharma, but Hiten Dalal removed him for 29. Tejasvi Dahiya was able to stand with Sharma, as they kept the required run rate low.
The duo added 67 runs before Shubham Dubey removed Sharma for 48. The team needed 38 runs off 20 balls, when South Delhi decided to turn to Ayush Badoni, who scored 27 runs off 14 balls. Later they needed 13 runs from the last five balls but managed to get only eight.
Player of the Match
Nitish Rana won the Player of the Match award for scoring 42 runs off 25 balls, which provided the crucial late acceleration and lifted West Delhi Lions to a defendable total.