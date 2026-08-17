Super Giants Finally End Their Title Wait With Historic Hundred Triumph

The title win will be something to cherish for Manchester Super Giants, and especially their new owner Sanjiv Goenka. He has been waiting for his team in the Indian Premier League to win a title, but it just seems that nothing is going his way in that tournament as of now. Amidst all this, Tom Moody shall not be forgotten, as he has been the coach who won The Hundred trophy not once, not twice, not even thrice, but four times in a row.