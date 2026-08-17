Super Giants Finally End Their Title Wait With Historic Hundred Triumph
The Super Giants family are now officially having a title with them. Making its debut in The Hundred, the franchise has finally been able to win its first title. The wait was put to an end with Tim Seifert’s heroics, as he helped Manchester Super Giants to defeat Trent Rockets.
Sanjiv Goenka could not hold his happiness and tears at the same time when his team officially won its first title in any T20 league. He owns a team in three different tournaments, such as Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL, Durban Super Giants in the SA20, and Manchester Super Giants in The Hundred.
However, he had not been able to watch his team win any finals, till he bought Manchester Originals a few months back. With this, it seems that he might have just changed not only his luck, but even the luck of Manchester Originals. Earlier, the team had played two finals in The Hundred and lost both of them.
Now when their name and owner changed, the team made it to the finals against Trent Rockets. But the outcome was a lot different this time, as they managed to defeat Trent Rockets in a thrilling last over, and take the title with them.
Our Take
The title win will be something to cherish for Manchester Super Giants, and especially their new owner Sanjiv Goenka. He has been waiting for his team in the Indian Premier League to win a title, but it just seems that nothing is going his way in that tournament as of now. Amidst all this, Tom Moody shall not be forgotten, as he has been the coach who won The Hundred trophy not once, not twice, not even thrice, but four times in a row.