Twitter Reacts to India’s Stunning 165-Run Victory Over Sri Lanka
India has started the series against Sri Lanka with a 165-run victory. While Sonal Dinusha tried his best to fight back for the team, closing in for a century, but Manav Suthar made a comeback. He went on to take 6 wickets for the team and take the series lead by 1-0.
India has officially taken a lead against Sri Lanka in the two match Test series. Shubman Gill will be taking many positives from this game despite not being able to do much well with the bat. The Indian team started well with the help of KL Rahul and Devdutt Padikkal, who led the team to a strong total.
Following this, the Indian spinners were able to do the job well by restricting Sri Lanka to a score of 284 runs only. India went on to take the opportunity, and with Rishabh Pant’s aggressive batting style, they were able to give a massive target to Sri Lanka.
While India took the upper hand by dominating over Lanka’s top order on day four, the last day included Manav Suthar’s impressive bowling performances. Sri Lanka looked almost settled with the help of Sonal Dinusha, but Suthar finished their innings quickly, as he took 6 wickets.
Here's how Twitter has reacted to the same:
Suthar the Talent
What a spin talent Manav Suthar is !!!!— Nalin Kumar Awasthi (@cricnalin) August 19, 2026
Manav Suthar has proven to be a great talent for the Indian team. He went on take six wickets in the final innings, at a time when even Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav couldn't take much.
Happy Times
Cricket fans are happiest when Australia is losing and India is winning— Comedyculture.in (@ComedycultureIn) August 19, 2026
Overall it has been a good week for the cricket fans. Australia lost the test match against Bangladesh, and India won the Test match against Sri Lanka.
The Heroes
Manav Suthar & DDP are the heroes— 𝐈𝐌𝐑∆𝐍⁴⁵ (@Imrxn_45) August 19, 2026
Manav Suthar and Devdutt Padikkal have been the heroes for the Indian team in this game. One dominated with the ball and the other dominated with the bat.