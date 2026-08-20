St Kitts Patriots Fall Just Five Runs Short in Nail-Biting CPL Clash
Antigua and Barbuda Falcons secured a thrilling victory over St Kitts and Nevis Patriots by five runs at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium. The team started off by posting a strong total of 169/8 with valuable contributions coming from Tim Robinson and Moeen Ali. Alzarri Joseph gave a crucial spell.
Pitch and Weather
Sir Vivian Richards Stadium is expected to offer a balanced surface with good pace and bounce early in the innings. Batters will be able to score well only when they settle, but finding boundaries will be challenging due to the larger boundaries at this venue. Slower deliveries and spin bowlers will be effective in the middle overs. Warm, humid conditions with partly cloudy skies are expected, with only a limited chance of rain.
Toss
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots win the toss and decide to bowl first. The team aims to use the early assistance of the pitch to restrict Antigua Falcons from scoring well in this game.
Lineups
Antigua and Barbuda Falcons: Rahkeem Cornwall, Evin Lewis, Tim Robinson, Tajinder Dhillon, Amir Jangoo, Moeen Ali (C), Fabian Allen, Shamar Springer, Alzarri Joseph, Joshua James, Jayden Seales
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: Andre Fletcher, Johnson Charles, Kyle Mayers, Kevin Wickham, Jason Holder (C), Dasun Shanaka, Nikhil Chaudhary, Navin Bidaisee, Obed McCoy, Saurabh Netravalkar
Match Report
Antigua and Barbuda Falcons made a strong start after being asked to bat first, as Rahkeem Cornwall and Evin Lewis attacked the new ball. The duo went on to score 52 runs before Obed McCoy went on to dismiss Lewis for 31. Cornwall was able to continue the assault before Saurabh Netravalkar removed him for 38, bringing the Patriots back in the game.
Tim Robinson and Tajinder Dhillon rebuilt the innings well, as they went on to rotate strike against the spinners. Robinson accelerated in the middle overs by changing gears, scoring 43 runs off 29 balls before losing his wicket to Jason Holder. Moeen Ali was able to give a late boost by scoring quick 28, which helped Falcons to reach the total of 169/7 after 20 overs.
The Patriots had a good start to their chase, as Andre Fletcher and Johnson Charles went on to add 58 runs inside the powerplay. Jayden Seales came to remove Fletcher for 34, while Alzarri Joseph immediately took the wicket of Charles. Kyle Mayers and Kevin Wickham were trying to rebuild the innings, but the introduction of Fabian Allen slowed the scoring rate. Mayers lost his wicket for 41, as the team now needed 55 runs off 30 balls.
Jason Holder was able to keep the chase alive as he scored 32 runs off 19 balls with his aggressive cameo. But Alzarri Joseph was able to produce a crucial spell, as he removed Holder and restricted the Patriots from scoring. The team needed 15 runs off 10 balls, when they struggled to find boundaries, finishing at 164/8.
Player of the Match
Alzarri Joseph won the Player of the Match award for his match changing spell, as he took the wicket of Jason Holder and even restricted scoring in the death overs.