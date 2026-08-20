The Patriots had a good start to their chase, as Andre Fletcher and Johnson Charles went on to add 58 runs inside the powerplay. Jayden Seales came to remove Fletcher for 34, while Alzarri Joseph immediately took the wicket of Charles. Kyle Mayers and Kevin Wickham were trying to rebuild the innings, but the introduction of Fabian Allen slowed the scoring rate. Mayers lost his wicket for 41, as the team now needed 55 runs off 30 balls.