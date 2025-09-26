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Sportscafe is proud to deliver the latest Caribbean Premier League news, keeping you updated on every six, wicket, and unforgettable moment. From team insights to standout players, we ensure you’re always in the loop about this globally celebrated tournament.

CPL Final | Trinbago Knight Riders wins fifth title with low-scoring win over Guyana Amazon Warriors

CPL Final | Trinbago Knight Riders wins fifth title with low-scoring win over Guyana Amazon Warriors

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Watch, CPL | Twitter reacts as Quentin Sampson falls prey to Trinbago Knight Riders' Test match strategy

Watch, CPL | Twitter reacts as Quentin Sampson falls prey to Trinbago Knight Riders' Test match strategy

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AI Simulation, GAW vs TKR | Trinbago Knight Riders beat Guyana Amazon Warriors by six wickets to lift fifth CPL title

AI Simulation, GAW vs TKR | Trinbago Knight Riders beat Guyana Amazon Warriors by six wickets to lift fifth CPL title

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GAW vs TKR Preview | Trinbago aim for record-extending fifth title but high-flying Guyana await in final

GAW vs TKR Preview | Trinbago aim for record-extending fifth title but high-flying Guyana await in final

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TKR vs SLK, Review | Trinbago Knight Riders reach sixth CPL final after comprehensive win against St Lucia Kings

TKR vs SLK, Review | Trinbago Knight Riders reach sixth CPL final after comprehensive win against St Lucia Kings

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AI Simulation, TKR vs SLK | Trinbago Knight Riders keep fifth title hopes alive after beating St Lucia Kings

AI Simulation, TKR vs SLK | Trinbago Knight Riders keep fifth title hopes alive after beating St Lucia Kings

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‌TKR vs SLK, Preview | CPL Giants to battle against Defending champions for place in final

‌TKR vs SLK, Preview | CPL Giants to battle against Defending champions for place in final

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CPL Qualifier 1 | Twitter reacts as Guyana Amazon Warriors progress to third-straight final

CPL Qualifier 1 | Twitter reacts as Guyana Amazon Warriors progress to third-straight final

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AI Simulation, CPL Qualifier 1 | Guyana Amazon Warriors storm into final with comfortable win over St Lucia Kings

AI Simulation, CPL Qualifier 1 | Guyana Amazon Warriors storm into final with comfortable win over St Lucia Kings

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GAW vs SLK | CPL 2025 Qualifier 1 in Guyana Match Preview

GAW vs SLK | CPL 2025 Qualifier 1 in Guyana Match Preview

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CPL | Trinbago Knight Riders progress to second qualifier with dominant win over Antigua and Barbuda Falcons

CPL | Trinbago Knight Riders progress to second qualifier with dominant win over Antigua and Barbuda Falcons

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‌AI Simulation, TKR vs ABF | Knight Riders keep fifth title dream alive with 14-run win in Eliminator

‌AI Simulation, TKR vs ABF | Knight Riders keep fifth title dream alive with 14-run win in Eliminator

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‌TKR vs ABF, Preview | Top dogs vs new franchise battle on the cards in CPL 2025 eliminator

‌TKR vs ABF, Preview | Top dogs vs new franchise battle on the cards in CPL 2025 eliminator

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Watch, CPL | Shamar Joseph stuns Rassie van der Dussen with an inswinging beauty

Watch, CPL | Shamar Joseph stuns Rassie van der Dussen with an inswinging beauty

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BR vs TKR, Preview | Knight Riders eye top spot of CPL 2025 points table

BR vs TKR, Preview | Knight Riders eye top spot of CPL 2025 points table

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Preview, CPL | Guyana begin top-two charge with tough task against table-toppers Saint Lucia

Preview, CPL | Guyana begin top-two charge with tough task against table-toppers Saint Lucia

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BR vs SNP, Review | Jason Holder’s heroics keep Patriots' qualification chances alive in CPL 2025

BR vs SNP, Review | Jason Holder’s heroics keep Patriots' qualification chances alive in CPL 2025

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AI Simulation, BR vs STKNP । Barbados Royals beat St Kitts and Nevis Patriots by five wickets in 27th CPL 2025 game

AI Simulation, BR vs STKNP । Barbados Royals beat St Kitts and Nevis Patriots by five wickets in 27th CPL 2025 game

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BR vs STKNP, Preview | Barbados Royals to face St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in 27th CPL 2025 game

BR vs STKNP, Preview | Barbados Royals to face St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in 27th CPL 2025 game

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CPL | Twitter reacts as Usama Mir hits bullseye with unlikely backheel to leave non-striker shocked

CPL | Twitter reacts as Usama Mir hits bullseye with unlikely backheel to leave non-striker shocked

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Watch, CPL | Usama Mir bamboozles Guyana Amazon Warriors’ batters with spectacular spell

Watch, CPL | Usama Mir bamboozles Guyana Amazon Warriors’ batters with spectacular spell

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AI Simulation, GAW vs ABF । Guyana Amazon Warriors beat Antigua and Barbuda Falcons by five wickets in 26th CPL 2025 game

AI Simulation, GAW vs ABF । Guyana Amazon Warriors beat Antigua and Barbuda Falcons by five wickets in 26th CPL 2025 game

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GAW vs ABF, Preview | Guyana Amazon Warriors to face Antigua and Barbuda Falcons in 26th CPL 2025 game

GAW vs ABF, Preview | Guyana Amazon Warriors to face Antigua and Barbuda Falcons in 26th CPL 2025 game

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Watch, CPL | Pollard rolls back years as he plays mind games with batter after getting hit

Watch, CPL | Pollard rolls back years as he plays mind games with batter after getting hit

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CPL 2025 | St Kitts and Nevis Patriots hang on with narrow five-run win over Guyana Amazon Warriors

CPL 2025 | St Kitts and Nevis Patriots hang on with narrow five-run win over Guyana Amazon Warriors

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CPL 2025 | Barbados Royals earn first win after downing St Lucia Kings by 27 runs

CPL 2025 | Barbados Royals earn first win after downing St Lucia Kings by 27 runs

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GAW vs TKR, Review । Guyana Amazon Warriors beat Trinbago Knight Riders by three wickets in 23rd CPL 2025 game

GAW vs TKR, Review । Guyana Amazon Warriors beat Trinbago Knight Riders by three wickets in 23rd CPL 2025 game

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Stay tuned for the most accurate and exciting updates in Caribbean Premier League cricket news. Whether it’s match reports or exclusive stories, we’ve got you covered!