Caribbean Premier League News
Sportscafe is proud to deliver the latest Caribbean Premier League news, keeping you updated on every six, wicket, and unforgettable moment. From team insights to standout players, we ensure you’re always in the loop about this globally celebrated tournament.
CPL Final | Trinbago Knight Riders wins fifth title with low-scoring win over Guyana Amazon Warriors
Watch, CPL | Twitter reacts as Quentin Sampson falls prey to Trinbago Knight Riders' Test match strategy
AI Simulation, GAW vs TKR | Trinbago Knight Riders beat Guyana Amazon Warriors by six wickets to lift fifth CPL title
GAW vs TKR Preview | Trinbago aim for record-extending fifth title but high-flying Guyana await in final
TKR vs SLK, Review | Trinbago Knight Riders reach sixth CPL final after comprehensive win against St Lucia Kings
AI Simulation, TKR vs SLK | Trinbago Knight Riders keep fifth title hopes alive after beating St Lucia Kings
TKR vs SLK, Preview | CPL Giants to battle against Defending champions for place in final
CPL Qualifier 1 | Twitter reacts as Guyana Amazon Warriors progress to third-straight final
AI Simulation, CPL Qualifier 1 | Guyana Amazon Warriors storm into final with comfortable win over St Lucia Kings
GAW vs SLK | CPL 2025 Qualifier 1 in Guyana Match Preview
CPL | Trinbago Knight Riders progress to second qualifier with dominant win over Antigua and Barbuda Falcons
AI Simulation, TKR vs ABF | Knight Riders keep fifth title dream alive with 14-run win in Eliminator
TKR vs ABF, Preview | Top dogs vs new franchise battle on the cards in CPL 2025 eliminator
Watch, CPL | Shamar Joseph stuns Rassie van der Dussen with an inswinging beauty
BR vs TKR, Preview | Knight Riders eye top spot of CPL 2025 points table
Preview, CPL | Guyana begin top-two charge with tough task against table-toppers Saint Lucia
BR vs SNP, Review | Jason Holder’s heroics keep Patriots' qualification chances alive in CPL 2025
AI Simulation, BR vs STKNP । Barbados Royals beat St Kitts and Nevis Patriots by five wickets in 27th CPL 2025 game
BR vs STKNP, Preview | Barbados Royals to face St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in 27th CPL 2025 game
CPL | Twitter reacts as Usama Mir hits bullseye with unlikely backheel to leave non-striker shocked
Watch, CPL | Usama Mir bamboozles Guyana Amazon Warriors’ batters with spectacular spell
AI Simulation, GAW vs ABF । Guyana Amazon Warriors beat Antigua and Barbuda Falcons by five wickets in 26th CPL 2025 game
GAW vs ABF, Preview | Guyana Amazon Warriors to face Antigua and Barbuda Falcons in 26th CPL 2025 game
Watch, CPL | Pollard rolls back years as he plays mind games with batter after getting hit
CPL 2025 | St Kitts and Nevis Patriots hang on with narrow five-run win over Guyana Amazon Warriors
CPL 2025 | Barbados Royals earn first win after downing St Lucia Kings by 27 runs
GAW vs TKR, Review । Guyana Amazon Warriors beat Trinbago Knight Riders by three wickets in 23rd CPL 2025 game
Stay tuned for the most accurate and exciting updates in Caribbean Premier League cricket news. Whether it’s match reports or exclusive stories, we’ve got you covered!