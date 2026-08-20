Sri Lanka’s Injury Crisis Deepens Before Must-Win Test Against India
The Sri Lanka cricket team has been hit with some injury issues ahead of the second Test. Players such as Pathum Nissanka, Dinesh Chandimal, and Kusal Mendis have been ruled out due to an injury. Without three key batsmen, how will the team be able to save the series against India?
India and Sri Lanka will be going against each other in a series decider game, which begins this Sunday. While India has already taken a lead in this series by winning the first game by 165 runs, Sri Lanka aims to make a comeback in the next game.
But right before the second game, the team has been hit with various injury woes. Three players from the team have been ruled out of the second test, which includes Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, and Dinesh Chandimal. Kusal Mendis and Pathum Nissanka already missed out on the first game of the series.
However, another name has been added to the list, as Dinesh Chandimal suffered with an injury on day four. He injured his neck and shoulder while diving on the boundary line, and the team had to bring in a concussion replacement.
Our Take
Sri Lanka is definitely having a hard time when it comes to player fitness. Dinesh Chandimal will not be available for seven days from day four, which makes him unavailable for the second Test. In his place, the team brought in Pasindu Sooriyabandara, who is now likely to be a part of the team in the series decider. This match will not just decide the series result, it will also decide whether Sri Lanka will be able to maintain themselves in the WTC final race or not.