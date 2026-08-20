Sri Lanka is definitely having a hard time when it comes to player fitness. Dinesh Chandimal will not be available for seven days from day four, which makes him unavailable for the second Test. In his place, the team brought in Pasindu Sooriyabandara, who is now likely to be a part of the team in the series decider. This match will not just decide the series result, it will also decide whether Sri Lanka will be able to maintain themselves in the WTC final race or not.