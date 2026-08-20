Trophy Trouble Again? India Women Could Face Same Mohsin Naqvi Dilemma at Asia Cup
The Women's Asia Cup is all set to take place from 28 August to 13 September. India Women's team stand a high chance of suffering the same fate as the men's did last year. Even after winning the tournament, Mohsin Naqvi didn't hand over the trophy to the men's team.
The Women's Asia Cup is about to commence in the next few days. While the Indian team look as the strong contenders for the tournament, it may not be enough for them to actually win the title. And this is not due to the fact that there is not much competition for the World Champions in this tournament.
Instead, the concern is with the ACC Chief, Mohsin Naqvi. He is the Interior Minister of Pakistan and Head of the PCB too, which has caused some challenges to the Indian team when it comes to receiving the titles. Last year, this happened with the men's team in the Asia Cup.
India went on to defeat Pakistan in the finals but they made it clear that they wouldn't receive the trophy from Mohsin Naqvi. When Naqvi got informed about the same, he took the trophy with him. And since then, India has still not received the trophy of the previous Men's Asia Cup.
Our Take
India Women's team could also suffer a similar fate like the Men's team did last year. Still what matters the most is how the team would be performing in the tournament. Harmanpreet Kaur has already received a lot of success in the Asia Cup, as she now aims to win the tournament once again, but this time getting the title in hands will be a big question.