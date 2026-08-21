Find Out the Players With Most 50s in Test Cricket.

Most 50s in Test Cricket: All-Time Leaders Revealed
Joe Root has joined Sachin Tendulkar at the top with 68 Test fifties, followed by Shivnarine Chanderpaul with 66. Root has played 166 Tests, scoring 14,114 runs with 41 centuries, while Tendulkar scored 15,921 runs in 200 Tests with 51 centuries.
Chanderpaul accumulated 11,867 runs across 164 Tests, including 30 centuries. For the record of most 50s in Test cricket, Joe Root has now moved alongside Sachin Tendulkar with 68 fifties. It is a pretty special number considering the players who have occupied the top spots over the years. Root has been a regular run scorer for England for a long time, and this latest milestone puts his name right next to one of India's greatest ever batters. Shivnarine Chanderpaul is also close behind with 66 fifties.
1. Joe Root
Root has played 166 Tests and has 14,114 runs from 304 innings. His batting average is 50.58, while his highest score is 262. He has 41 hundreds and 68 fifties to his name. Root has faced 24,534 balls in Test cricket and has scored at a strike rate of 57.52. His tally also includes 1,515 fours and 46 sixes.
What stands out with Root is the sheer number of times he has managed to get past fifty. His career has had plenty of big scores, but the regularity with which he turns up and contributes has been just as important. Reaching 68 fifties puts him in some very good company.
2. Sachin Tendulkar Stats
Tendulkar played 200 Tests and batted 329 times during his career. He finished with 15,921 runs at an average of 53.80. His best score was 248 not out, and he made 51 centuries along with 68 fifties. Those figures give an idea of how productive Tendulkar was across his long international career. He scored more than 15,000 Test runs and crossed fifty on 68 occasions. Root now has the same number of fifties, although Tendulkar's overall run tally and century count remain higher.
3. Shivnarine Chanderpaul
Chanderpaul sits just behind the top two with 66 fifties. In 164 Tests, he scored 11,867 runs from 280 innings. His average was 51.37 and his highest score was 203 not out. He also finished with 30 centuries. Chanderpaul faced 27,395 deliveries, considerably more than Root despite playing fewer Tests, and had a strike rate of 43.31. His batting was built around patience. He was not someone who needed to score quickly. Spending time at the crease and wearing down the opposition was a big part of his game.