Find Out the Players With Most 50s in Test Cricket.

Chanderpaul sits just behind the top two with 66 fifties. In 164 Tests, he scored 11,867 runs from 280 innings. His average was 51.37 and his highest score was 203 not out. He also finished with 30 centuries. Chanderpaul faced 27,395 deliveries, considerably more than Root despite playing fewer Tests, and had a strike rate of 43.31. His batting was built around patience. He was not someone who needed to score quickly. Spending time at the crease and wearing down the opposition was a big part of his game.