Dhruv Jurel Talks About the Greatness of Rishabh Pant in Test Cricket
Dhruv Jurel has talked about the greatness of Rishabh Pant in Test format. Recently, Pant became the highest run-scorer for the Indian team in the World Test Championship. With his aggressive batting style, he has been the star for the Indian team in the middle order.
The Indian team has a number of wicket-keeper batsmen available in the longest format of the game. Whether it is KL Rahul or Rishabh Pant, or even Dhruv Jurel, who is pretty much new to the team, Rishabh Pant is able to stand out differently among them all.
And this has been possible due to his fearless approach even in the longest format of the game. He is ready to smash sixes all around the ground, just because he wants to keep the scoreboard moving. This has helped him to be India's highest run-scorer in the WTC, and also the first Indian batsman to cross 100 sixes in Test cricket.
Recently in an interview, Dhruv Jurel talked about his greatness, as he said, “We all know Pant is such a terrific player and what he has done for India in Australia and England. So, whenever he is in, I only seek his advice, because he has so much experience. So, I always ask him for advice as, what should I do in a particular situation.”
Our Take
Dhruv Jurel was the star for the Indian team in the second Test against Sri Lanka. He was able to score a ton, but the main highlight of the game will still be on Rishabh Pant. The first innings of the game also helped Spidey to become the highest run-scorer for the Indian team in the World Test Championship. He has scored more runs than those who have been playing constantly for the team in the longest format.