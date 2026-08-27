Sonal Dinusha Does What Bairstow and Warner Had Done Against India
Sonal Dinusha has been the star for Sri Lanka in the series against India. At a time when every batsman struggled against Indian bowlers, Dinusha stood tall at every moment. In the second Test, he ended with twin centuries to force a draw, joining Jonny Bairstow and David Warner in this rare list.
The second Test match between India and Sri Lanka didn't belong to either teams, it belonged completely to the resilience of Sonal Dinusha. India almost looked at the edge to win the game, but Dinusha took the match away from them. And by the time the team realised the game was over, it was already too late.
Dinusha has not just helped Sri Lanka to not lose this game, he also got his name in the record books. Since 2014, only two batsmen have managed to score twin centuries against India in Tests. These were David Warner in 2014, and Jonny Bairstow in 2022, as another name has been added to the list.
Sonal Dinusha now joins Warner and Bairstow in this iconic list of players who have scored twin tons against India. Across all these times, the Indian team had strong bowlers such as Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and more. But these batsmen weren't willing to back down at any cost.
Our Take
There is a huge difference between the knocks played by David Warner and Jonny Bairstow, with the one played by Sonal Dinusha. Warner and Bairstow took the game easily towards their team, as they looked strong from the start. On the other hand, Sonal Dinusha was able to take the game away from India's hands and eventually end it in a draw, performing in a high-pressure game.