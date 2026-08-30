BCCI Has Big Plans for Tilak Varma Ahead of 2027 World Cup
Tilak Varma is likely to be a part of the Indian team for the 2027 World Cup. As the team aims to find a replacement for Shreyas Iyer, if he is unavailable, Varma emerges as the frontrunner. His record in the 50 over format has been good, which could help him to get the spot.
The Indian team has started to look at its core team for the 2027 World Cup. A batting order being backed by the experience of players such as Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, and KL Rahul. While the team has looked for backups for almost every player, they didn't look for one.
And it was none other than India's T20I captain, Shreyas Iyer. However, recent reports claim that the selectors have also chosen a player who is being seen in the World Cup plans as a backup option. Tilak Varma, the T20I star, has been looked by the team as a backup for Shreyas Iyer.
His record in the 50 over format has been commendable, and the batting position of Shreyas Iyer would suit him more in this format. Tilak Varma is known for scoring runs at an effective rate even in the middle overs, as his discipline could reward him with a place in the ODI World Cup.
Our Take
If the reports are true, the selectors will be willing to give some chances to Tilak Varma in this format. He has just played five ODI matches for the Indian team, which have not been enough for him to prove his worth. Now with the team looking at him as a possible backup for Shreyas Iyer, he would be getting more chances than ever before, which can be used to show his worth in the middle order to the team.