Krunal Pandya’s India Comeback Rumours Spark Massive Twitter Reaction
Krunal Pandya is back in the cards to make his comeback for the Indian team. He has been a key player for Royal Challengers Bengaluru over the last two seasons. As India looks for a replacement for Axar Patel, Krunal comes as a contender for the same.
The Indian team has started to assess the players who could step in as a possible replacement for Axar Patel. The all-rounder was unable to give his best performances for the team in the previous series against England and Ireland.
With this, questions are being raised on the depth of the Indian team. And the best answer for the same has been given by one and only, Krunal Pandya. He has already been a part of the Indian team but didn't play a single international game over the last five years.
But things have changed dramatically over the last two years for Krunal Pandya. He became a part of Royal Challengers Bengaluru from the IPL 2025 season, and his performances have turned out to be the real game-changer for the team. Selectors have turned their attention back to Krunal, as he could make his international comeback in the series against Afghanistan.
Here's how Twitter has reacted to the same:
Big Move
Rcb couldn't retain if he plays for india has a uncapped player Mega Auction master stroke from GG 😂— bloody_talks (@Dk97122) August 31, 2026
Royal Challengers Bengaluru won't be able to retain Krunal as an uncapped player. This will be a massive move by Gautam Gambhir for a franchise he loved playing against.
A Lot Exciting
Krunal has been around the T20 circuit long enough to know exactly what the format demands. A return to India colours could be exciting. 🔥— Enlightened Post (@epost_official) August 31, 2026
Krunal Pandya has been playing the shortest format of the game for a while now. And his return in the international format was much awaited by the fans too.
Built Different
Left-arm orthodox who can hit sixes at 8 is a different role than Axar’s current one.— ट्वीटचोर (@DevnFlix) August 31, 2026
Krunal Pandya generally comes to bat down at number eight but still manages to hit sixes with ease. A Twitter user thinks him to be far better than Axar Patel's current form.