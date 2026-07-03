Team India Gears Up for the Second T20I Against England
The Indian team has arrived in Manchester for the second T20I against England. In the first match, the batters were able to display strong performances to some extent. But the bowlers never got a chance, as the match was affected by rain immediately after India's innings was finished.
The second T20I of the India tour of England is all set to take place tomorrow at Old Trafford in Manchester. And for the same, the Indian team has now arrived in Manchester, as the visuals of the same have gone viral all over the internet. The BCCI also posted a video of the same, capturing all the Indian stars.
The second T20I will be a lot crucial for the Indian team, noting that they have not won any of their last three T20I games. Shreyas Iyer was able to find his rhythm back with the bat, as he scored a half-century in the last game. But he was a bit disappointed, as the Indian bowlers didn't get a chance to bowl against England.
Durham ➔ Manchester 📍#TeamIndia on the move for 2️⃣nd #ENGvIND T20I 🚌 pic.twitter.com/XDdIUrzycE— BCCI (@BCCI) July 3, 2026
In the video posted by the BCCI, players can be seen doing some real smooth transitions. Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan also clicked a selfie together, as the fans marked it as the aggressive batting duo of the Indian team. However, both of them will be against each other in the ICC rankings for the next game.
Our Take
The second T20I of the series proves to be a big challenge for the Indian team. Heading to this series after a series loss to Ireland and the first match ending in a draw comes as a big setback for the World champions. Still, Shreyas Iyer and company will aim to regain their momentum at their best, assess the conditions, and grab the first win of the series.
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