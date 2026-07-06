Phil Salt Speaks on His Friendship with Virat Kohli
Phil Salt and Virat Kohli are being considered as the new dynamic duo of RCB. Salt has been the player who won two titles with the team, as he opened with Virat Kohli in all the games. In a recent interview, he talked about his bond with Virat Kohli on and off the field.
Phil Salt has talked about his bond with Virat Kohli over the last few years. Both of them have been playing together at Royal Challengers Bengaluru, as their duo even played a crucial role for the team to win two titles. Salt drew a football comparison for the same, as he said that they are just like Kevin de Bruyne and Erling Haaland from Manchester City.
Speaking about his bond with Virat Kohli in a podcast, Phil Salt said, “"He's, for me, what Kevin De Bruyne was to Erling Haaland. We have that kind of relationship.” This shows how well Virat Kohli has supported Phil Salt in times when he was a new player to the team, helping him to get involved with the players as much as possible.
Phil Salt has enjoyed his time with Virat Kohli and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Cricket fans have seen various hilarious moments involving him having pranks with other RCB players along with Tim David. Kohli and Salt’s presence has been the main key to RCB's batting line-up, as the team receives an aggressive start with them.
Our Take
Phil Salt and Virat Kohli sometimes even remind cricket fans about the duo of AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli. They were also like brothers in the dressing room, almost the same bond which is being shared by Salt and Kohli. The remarks made by Phil Salt shows the amount of love and respect he has for Virat Kohli. However, Salt didn't make it clear whether he mentioned Kohli as Kevin de Bruyne or Erling Haaland.