Twitter Explodes After Indias Record T20I Defeat Under Shreyas Iyer
The Indian team continues to have some of its challenging times under the captaincy of Shreyas Iyer. Yesterday against England, India suffered its biggest defeat in the T20I format. The Indian team lost the game by 125 runs, marking its first loss by such a huge margin.
Shreyas Iyer was the first choice of the BCCI and even the Indian fans to be the skipper of the Indian team. But the start of his era as a captain has also been the start of the worst time in India's T20I history. Despite being the world champions in this format, the team is looking much more confused than ever before.
Yesterday, India went against England at Trent Bridge, where Iyer again won the toss and decided to bowl first. England was able to set a massive target of 202 runs for the Indian team to chase down. Phil Salt and Sam Curran were the stars, as Prince Yadav and Harshit Rana struck well with the ball.
But the chase never caught momentum for the Indian team. India was bowled out for just 76 runs, which marked one of the lowest totals ever recorded by the team in this format. Along with that, this also marked the biggest loss suffered by the team, as India lost a T20I game by 100 runs for the first time.
Here's how Twitter has reacted to the same.
PBKS Quota
Shreyas Iyer captain for a reason 😭🫶 pic.twitter.com/7hLXaw4VFv— PULKIT KANSAL (@PulkitK107) July 6, 2026
Shreyas Iyer must be unhappy with Sanju Samson being dropped. But he must also be thinking of having Cooper Connolly and Marcus Stoinis in the Indian team, as he played with them in PBKS.
Let Me Remind You!
Amidst Argentina’s comeback, we forgot that Captain Shreyas Iyer is yet to win a match for India after 5 matches💀 pic.twitter.com/E5MuXXkSZ1— Dinda Academy (@academy_dinda) July 7, 2026
Yesterday fans were busy while celebrating the comeback of Argentina against Egypt. But amidst all this, we have forgotten the fact that Shreyas Iyer is yet to win a match as captain.
Captaincy Options
Choosing Shreyas Iyer as a captain is the biggest mistake BCCI did! 🤡 pic.twitter.com/HznUt7Px67— Homie (@homelander_yyy) July 7, 2026
The BCCI had the option to choose Suryakumar Yadav or Rajat Patidar as the captain of the Indian team. But they went with Shreyas Iyer, and now it seems that the car has overturned.