BCCI Set for Crucial Review Meeting Following UK and Zimbabwe Tour
BCCI will be having a review meeting once the India tour of Zimbabwe comes to an end. The Indian team had a tough time in the series against Ireland and England. After winning just one out of the ten games in the UK tour, the BCCI is set to hold a meeting in August.
The Indian team had a tough time in the tour of the United Kingdom. It all started with the T20I series against Ireland, with Shreyas Iyer as the new captain. And India ended up losing the series by 2-0, as they thought that the things would finally change when they prepare to face England.
But the England T20Is were also of no help to Shreyas Iyer and the team. India also lost the T20I series against England by 4-0. The only win secured by the team in these 10 games, including the three ODIs came in the first ODI. This has been a major setback for the Indian team, which remained dominant over months.
It has been reported that the BCCI will be conducting a review meeting in early August. This meeting will be done to review the performances of the Indian team in the entire UK and Zimbabwe tour. The challenges they faced, the issues which could have been solved, and much more will be seen.
Our Take
After the Indian team's performance in the UK tour, it is clear that the team requires a meeting where a review must be done on these matters. The challenges faced were many, but they could have been negated. Instead, the same Indian team which went on to win the T20 World Cup losing just one game, went on the entire UK tour without even winning a single game in the T20 format.