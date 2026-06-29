Ireland Cricket Team News
Sportscafe, bring you the most accurate and up-to-date Ireland cricket news, offering insights into the team’s journey, match performances, and milestones. Whether it’s Ireland cricket news today or highlights from their latest matches, we ensure you have access to all the information you need.
India Unveil Two Debutants for Crucial 2nd T20I Against Ireland
Why Was Abhishek Sharma Denied a Half-Century After the Match?
Twitter Reacts as SKY Trends Following Indias Surprise Defeat
Watch, ICC T20 World Cup | Fans and players celebrate together after Zimbabwe progress to Super Eight
SL vs IRE | Kamindu heroics punish sloppy Ireland as hobbling Hasaranga leads Lanka to victory in opener
SL vs IRE | Twitter in disbelief as three Irish drops in four balls breathes life into down-and-out Lanka
SL vs IRE | Twitter reacts to bemused Irish squadron after DRS denies them wicket by barest of margins
SL vs IRE Preview | Ireland look to hunt down out-of-sorts Sri Lanka in their own den in World Cup opener
Ireland tour of Bangladesh | Ireland stun Bangladesh with 39-run win in first T20I
T20I Series Preview | Chattogram gets ready for Bangladesh vs Ireland opener
AI Simulation, BAN vs IRE | Litton Das and Mahedi Hasan shine as Bangladesh claim narrow win in first T20I
AI Simulation, BAN vs IRE | Mahmudul and Shanto shine as Bangladesh dominate first day
Bangladesh vs Ireland Preview | Second Test in Dhaka promises red-ball drama
BAN vs IRE Preview | Red-ball battle returns to Sylhet as Ireland seek redemption against confident hosts
IRE vs ENG, Review | England claim series after dominant six-wicket win in Dublin
AI Simulation, IRE vs ENG | England take 2-0 lead with another high-scoring chase
IRE vs ENG T20Is | Second T20I in Dublin Match Preview
IRE vs ENG | Spectacular Salt outdoes Irish belligerence as England chase down 197 to take series lead
AI Simulation, Pakistan Women's tour of Ireland | Ireland pocket three-match T20I series with five-wicket win
IRE W vs PAK W T20Is | Second T20I in Dublin Match Preview
Pakistan Women's tour of Ireland | Ireland continue winning run at home with 11-run victory
AI Simulation, Pakistan Women's tour of Ireland | Pakistan start three-match T20I series with six-wicket win
IRE W vs PAK W T20Is | First T20I in Dublin Match Preview
AI Simulation, IRE vs WI | Ireland complete series win over West Indies with four-wicket victory in third ODI
Ireland vs West Indies 3rd ODI Preview | Ireland target series win after rain washes out second ODI
IRE vs WI | Twitter in disbelief as Carty ton and Forde's 16-ball fifty go in vain with rain saving Ireland
IRE vs WI | Ireland inch closer to series win as rain washes off Carty ton and record Forde fifty
For passionate cricket followers, Sportscafe delivers unparalleled coverage of Ireland cricket news. Whether you're keeping track of the Ireland cricket news today or exploring the team's journey to prominence in international cricket, our platform ensures you never miss an update.