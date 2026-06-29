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Sportscafe, bring you the most accurate and up-to-date Ireland cricket news, offering insights into the team’s journey, match performances, and milestones. Whether it’s Ireland cricket news today or highlights from their latest matches, we ensure you have access to all the information you need.

India Unveil Two Debutants for Crucial 2nd T20I Against Ireland

India Unveil Two Debutants for Crucial 2nd T20I Against Ireland

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Why Was Abhishek Sharma Denied a Half-Century After the Match?

Why Was Abhishek Sharma Denied a Half-Century After the Match?

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Twitter Reacts as SKY Trends Following Indias Surprise Defeat

Twitter Reacts as SKY Trends Following Indias Surprise Defeat

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Watch, ICC T20 World Cup | Fans and players celebrate together after Zimbabwe progress to Super Eight

Watch, ICC T20 World Cup | Fans and players celebrate together after Zimbabwe progress to Super Eight

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SL vs IRE | Kamindu heroics punish sloppy Ireland as hobbling Hasaranga leads Lanka to victory in opener

SL vs IRE | Kamindu heroics punish sloppy Ireland as hobbling Hasaranga leads Lanka to victory in opener

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SL vs IRE | Twitter in disbelief as three Irish drops in four balls breathes life into down-and-out Lanka

SL vs IRE | Twitter in disbelief as three Irish drops in four balls breathes life into down-and-out Lanka

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SL vs IRE | Twitter reacts to bemused Irish squadron after DRS denies them wicket by barest of margins

SL vs IRE | Twitter reacts to bemused Irish squadron after DRS denies them wicket by barest of margins

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SL vs IRE Preview | Ireland look to hunt down out-of-sorts Sri Lanka in their own den in World Cup opener

SL vs IRE Preview | Ireland look to hunt down out-of-sorts Sri Lanka in their own den in World Cup opener

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Ireland tour of Bangladesh | Ireland stun Bangladesh with 39-run win in first T20I

Ireland tour of Bangladesh | Ireland stun Bangladesh with 39-run win in first T20I

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T20I Series Preview | Chattogram gets ready for Bangladesh vs Ireland opener

T20I Series Preview | Chattogram gets ready for Bangladesh vs Ireland opener

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AI Simulation, BAN vs IRE | Litton Das and Mahedi Hasan shine as Bangladesh claim narrow win in first T20I

AI Simulation, BAN vs IRE | Litton Das and Mahedi Hasan shine as Bangladesh claim narrow win in first T20I

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AI Simulation, BAN vs IRE | Mahmudul and Shanto shine as Bangladesh dominate first day

AI Simulation, BAN vs IRE | Mahmudul and Shanto shine as Bangladesh dominate first day

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Bangladesh vs Ireland Preview | Second Test in Dhaka promises red-ball drama

Bangladesh vs Ireland Preview | Second Test in Dhaka promises red-ball drama

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BAN vs IRE Preview | Red-ball battle returns to Sylhet as Ireland seek redemption against confident hosts

BAN vs IRE Preview | Red-ball battle returns to Sylhet as Ireland seek redemption against confident hosts

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‌IRE vs ENG, Review | England claim series after dominant six-wicket win in Dublin

‌IRE vs ENG, Review | England claim series after dominant six-wicket win in Dublin

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AI Simulation, IRE vs ENG | England take 2-0 lead with another high-scoring chase

AI Simulation, IRE vs ENG | England take 2-0 lead with another high-scoring chase

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IRE vs ENG T20Is | Second T20I in Dublin Match Preview

IRE vs ENG T20Is | Second T20I in Dublin Match Preview

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IRE vs ENG | Spectacular Salt outdoes Irish belligerence as England chase down 197 to take series lead

IRE vs ENG | Spectacular Salt outdoes Irish belligerence as England chase down 197 to take series lead

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AI Simulation, Pakistan Women's tour of Ireland | Ireland pocket three-match T20I series with five-wicket win

AI Simulation, Pakistan Women's tour of Ireland | Ireland pocket three-match T20I series with five-wicket win

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IRE W vs PAK W T20Is | Second T20I in Dublin Match Preview

IRE W vs PAK W T20Is | Second T20I in Dublin Match Preview

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Pakistan Women's tour of Ireland | Ireland continue winning run at home with 11-run victory

Pakistan Women's tour of Ireland | Ireland continue winning run at home with 11-run victory

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AI Simulation, Pakistan Women's tour of Ireland | Pakistan start three-match T20I series with six-wicket win

AI Simulation, Pakistan Women's tour of Ireland | Pakistan start three-match T20I series with six-wicket win

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IRE W vs PAK W T20Is | First T20I in Dublin Match Preview

IRE W vs PAK W T20Is | First T20I in Dublin Match Preview

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AI Simulation, IRE vs WI | Ireland complete series win over West Indies with four-wicket victory in third ODI

AI Simulation, IRE vs WI | Ireland complete series win over West Indies with four-wicket victory in third ODI

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Ireland vs West Indies 3rd ODI Preview | Ireland target series win after rain washes out second ODI

Ireland vs West Indies 3rd ODI Preview | Ireland target series win after rain washes out second ODI

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IRE vs WI | Twitter in disbelief as Carty ton and Forde's 16-ball fifty go in vain with rain saving Ireland

IRE vs WI | Twitter in disbelief as Carty ton and Forde's 16-ball fifty go in vain with rain saving Ireland

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IRE vs WI | Ireland inch closer to series win as rain washes off Carty ton and record Forde fifty

IRE vs WI | Ireland inch closer to series win as rain washes off Carty ton and record Forde fifty

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For passionate cricket followers, Sportscafe delivers unparalleled coverage of Ireland cricket news. Whether you're keeping track of the Ireland cricket news today or exploring the team's journey to prominence in international cricket, our platform ensures you never miss an update.