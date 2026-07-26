Shreyas Iyer Helps India Reclaim Top Spot in ICC T20I Rankings
India has won the T20I series against Zimbabwe with one more match to go. With this win, India has also regained its top spot in the ICC rankings, dethroning England. The team lost this spot in the series against England, just to regain it in their next three games.
India has finally secured its first ever T20I series victory under the captaincy of Shreyas Iyer. And his first series win came against Zimbabwe, as India went on to win the second T20I by 90 runs. With this win, India has not just won another series, they have finally regained their place at the top of ICC rankings.
India is now back at the top of the table, as they have finally dethroned England from the same. Still, India and England are having the same number of rating points on the table, standing together at 268. The battle for the top will be legendary over the next few days, as India aims to create a gap between them and England.
It was England which became the team to dethrone India from the top. This also happened under the captaincy of Shreyas Iyer, as he lost the series against England by 4-0. India had to win the last T20I against them to keep the top spot, but failed to do so.
Our Take
It seems that Shreyas Iyer has finally found his rhythm back in the game as a captain. He had encountered a tough time even in the Indian Premier League, when Punjab Kings went from the top of the table to not qualifying for the playoffs. The series win over Zimbabwe will be a confidence booster for the Indian skipper, as India has various challenges lying ahead, including the Asian Games.