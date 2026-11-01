Bhuvneshwar Kumar Ends New Zealand Tour on a Low Note, Twitter Erupts

Anupam Pandey

ByAnupam Pandey,SportsCafe Editor

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Bhuvneshwar Kumar had a bad end to the India tour of New Zealand. He came back to the Indian team after four years, and played four games in this series. But unfortunately, he was only able to take a wicket, ending the series with an average of 180.

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The India tour of New Zealand had its first series, which was the T20I series, come to an end. This series has given various things for the Indian team to learn, as they have already started preparing for the T20 World Cup 2028. But at the same time, it has also been a terrible one for Bhuvneshwar Kumar. 

He made his comeback to the Indian team after four years, since he last played in 2022. With his prolific performances in the IPL for RCB, everyone expected that he would be able to do well for the Indian team as well. But he has created a record which no one expected. 

Bhuvi has ended the T20 series against New Zealand with the worst bowling average of 180, by any bowler in a T20I series. 

Here's how Twitter has reacted to the same:

Leading Run Scorer

Let's take a look at the leading run scorers in this series. Bhuvneshwar Kumar stands behind Abhishek Sharma, as he smashed 180 runs in 4 games with the ball. 

Bhuvi the Batsman

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is having some good stats for those who don't know that he bowled in this series. Average of 180 and a strike rate of 187.5 seems good for a batter, not a bowler. 

Comeback Becomes Farewell

The comeback series of Bhuvneshwar Kumar might have turned into a farewell series for him. It remains to be seen whether he will be picked next or not.

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