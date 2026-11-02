Rishabh Pant Faces Fitness Setback Before New Zealand Test Series
Rishabh Pant went through the fitness tests lately. And unfortunately, he was unable to clear them, making his availability a concern for the Indian team. It remains to be seen whether he will clear the upcoming fitness tests or not.
The Indian team will be having a crucial series against New Zealand in the Test format. This series will be deciding whether India can make it to the finals of the World Test Championship or not. However, it seems that the team has been hit with some fitness concerns ahead of the same.
Rishabh Pant was already doubtful for the Tests against New Zealand, as his availability was subject to fitness clearance. Since he suffered an injury before the squad announcement, he was also not a part of the India A team for the unofficial Tests.
Reports have confirmed that Rishabh Pant has not been able to clear a fitness test ahead of the New Zealand series. But he will be going through yet another fitness test, which will be taking place in a few days. Till then, his availability remains a question for the Indian team.
Our Take
The availability of Rishabh Pant being a question for the Indian team is a major concern. The conditions in New Zealand make the Indian team in a strong need of a player who can be a good striker. And if he is unavailable in the middle order, the role can't be fulfilled by anyone else like the way he does it. Fans and players alike are hoping that he clears the fitness tests without any issues and makes it to the Indian team.