Another IPL Franchise Reportedly Shows Interest in Hardik Pandya.

The trade deal surrounding Hardik Pandya is getting bigger and better every day. It all started right after the IPL came to an end, and till date it is generating much more buzz than expected. Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings both will be able to receive a lot of benefits by getting Hardik Pandya to their line-up. But the main question will be whether there is any other team willing to enter the trade deal for Hardik or not.