Another IPL Franchise Reportedly Shows Interest in Hardik Pandya.

Hardik Pandya Trade Buzz Grows as Another Franchise Shows Interest
Hardik Pandya has grabbed attention from yet another IPL team, Rajasthan Royals. Reports suggest that RR is willing to trade Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ravi Bishnoi for Hardik. Punjab and Rajasthan now stand tall in the race for the Indian all-rounder.
As the IPL retention deadline is coming closer, the rumours around Hardik Pandya's possible trade are also growing. Previously it was reported that Hardik Pandya is likely to be traded to Punjab Kings. In a swap deal, Mumbai Indians will be able to receive Arshdeep Singh and Vishnu Vinod.
But it seems that the final deal for the MI all-rounder is still not confirmed. And the major reason behind the same is the fact that another team has entered the fray. This time it is the one-time IPL champions, Rajasthan Royals. Reports suggest that Rajasthan has also shown a lot of interest in having Hardik to their line-up.
For this trade deal, the team will be willing to trade Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ravi Bishnoi to Mumbai Indians, in place of Hardik Pandya. As Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings now stand tall in the race for Hardik, it remains to be seen which team gets the final win in this situation.
Our Take
The trade deal surrounding Hardik Pandya is getting bigger and better every day. It all started right after the IPL came to an end, and till date it is generating much more buzz than expected. Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings both will be able to receive a lot of benefits by getting Hardik Pandya to their line-up. But the main question will be whether there is any other team willing to enter the trade deal for Hardik or not.