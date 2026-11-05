CSK and SRH Pull Off a Major Trade Deal Ahead of IPL
Chennai Super Kings have finally made a trade deal ahead of the upcoming season. The team has received Jack Edwards and Liam Livingstone to their line-up from SRH. For this, they have traded Khaleel Ahmed and Nathan Ellis, as fans have started calling it a dumb trade.
Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad have reportedly pulled off one of the biggest trade deals ahead of the upcoming IPL season, involving four players. As part of the blockbuster move, CSK have acquired explosive all-rounder Liam Livingstone for ₹6 crore along with Jack Edwards, who joins the franchise for ₹3 crore.
In exchange, Sunrisers Hyderabad have brought in Indian pacer Khaleel Ahmed for ₹4.8 crore and Australian fast bowler Nathan Ellis for ₹2 crore. The deal can have a big influence on the balance of both sides and CSK may have strengthened their batting and all-round arsenal with Livingstone.
Meanwhile, SRH have introduced two quality options for the bowling side. Khaleel has a lot to offer in Indian conditions; Ellis is recognized for variations and performance with the shorter format. This monumental four-player deal has already brought some glitter to the IPL community prior to the upcoming season.
Our Take
The trade deals involving these four players have grabbed a lot of attention in the Indian Premier League. Chennai Super Kings was expected to play a huge game in the IPL trade window, as they were eyeing Hardik Pandya in the same. But now they have gone with Liam Livingstone, which has troubled the fans to a great extent.