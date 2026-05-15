Khaleel Ahmed News

Category links
Teams
Royal Challengers BengaluruLancashireDerbyshire Cricket TeamPakistan Cricket TeamEngland Cricket TeamIndia Cricket TeamAfghanistan Cricket BoardSouth Africa Women Cricket TeamKent Cricket TeamWorcestershire County Cricket ClubChennai Super KingsEngland Women Cricket TeamWest Indies Women Cricket TeamBCBMumbai IndiansKolkata Knight RidersZimbabwe Cricket TeamAustralia Women Cricket TeamPunjab KingsAustralia Cricket TeamIndia Women Cricket TeamIreland Cricket TeamSri Lanka A Cricket TeamIndia A Cricket TeamNew Zealand Cricket TeamNew Zealand Women Cricket TeamBangladesh Women Cricket TeamDelhi CapitalsLucknow Super GiantsPakistan Women Cricket TeamWest Indies Cricket TeamScotland Women Cricket TeamSan Fransico UnicornsGujarat TitansBangladesh Cricket TeamRajasthan RoyalsWarwickshire CountyAfghanistan Cricket TeamMiddlesex Cricket TeamSomersetGloucestershireMelbourne StarsMelbourne RenegadesCanada Cricket TeamSri Lanka Cricket TeamSunrisers HyderabadSunriser HyderabadGujarat GiantsRoyal Challengers Bangalore WomenNew South WalesLos Angeles Knight RidersPakistan Cricket BoardBirmingham PhoenixPeshawar ZalmiSouth Africa Cricket TeamRajshahi RoyalsKarachi KingsBangladeshTasmaniaJammu And Kashmir Cricket TeamWestern AustraliaVictoria Cricket TeamNetherlands Cricket TeamBengal Cricket TeamNepal Cricket TeamScotland Cricket TeamUsa Cricket TeamUae Cricket TeamNamibia Cricket TeamOman Cricket TeamDelhi Capitals WomenIndia U 19 Cricket TeamAfghanistan U 19 Cricket TeamGujarat Giants WomenMumbai Indians WomenUp Warriorz WomenPunjab Cricket TeamPerth ScorchersSydney SixersNew Zealand U 19 Cricket TeamHobart HurricanesPaarl RoyalsJoburg Super KingsRangpur RidersUp WarriorzPretoria CapitalsSunrisers Eastern CapeWellington FirebirdsOtago VoltsDurban Super GiantsAdelaide StrikersSydney ThunderBrisbane HeatMi Cape TownDesert VipersMi EmiratesCanterbury KingsCentral StagsSri Lanka Women Cricket TeamBihar Cricket Team
Tournaments
ICCICC ODI World CupIndia Vs Sri LankaIndia Vs EnglandIcc Womens World T 20India Tour Of EnglandIndia Women Vs Australia WomenIreland Vs IndiaWomens Cricket World CupIndian Premier LeagueAustralia Vs West IndiesIcc Odi RankingsIndia Vs BangladeshBcciT 20 World Cup2028 OlympicsWomen World T 20 SeriesMajor League CricketEuropean Cricket LeagueNew Zealand Vs EnglandIcc RankingWorld Test ChampionshipIndia Vs PakistanIndia Vs AfghanistanCounty ChampionshipSri Lanka Vs EnglandWorld Odi ChampionshipBangladesh Vs New ZealandBangladesh Vs AustraliaT 20 Mumbai LeagueBig Bash LeaguePakistan Vs BangladeshAsian GamesIndia Vs New ZealandPink Ball TestIndia Women Vs England WomenAustralia Vs PakistanWomens Premier LeagueSa 20Super SmashLanka Premier LeaguePakistan Super LeagueAsia CupThe HundredSouth Africa Vs New ZealandOlympicsBorder Gavaskar TrophyEnglish Premier LeagueLegends League CricketIndia Vs AustraliaWest Indies Vs IndiaRanji TrophyZimbabwe Vs IndiaSri Lanka Vs New ZealandEngland Vs PakistanWest Indies Vs South AfricaIndia Vs South AfricaSri Lanka Vs ZimbabweAustralia Vs Sri LankaAustralia Vs ZimbabweEngland Vs West IndiesPakistan Women Vs South Africa WomenIcc U 19 World CupNew Zealand Tour Of IndiaAustralia Tour Of PakistanIcc Champions TrophyPakistan Vs ZimbabweBangladesh Premier LeagueVijay Hazare TrophyWtc FinalAshesSri Lanka Vs PakistanIl T 20Sri Lanka Tour Of IndiaNew Zealand Vs West IndiesSyed Mushtaq Ali TrophySouth Africa Tour Of IndiaEngland Vs AustraliaU 19 Asia CupWomens Big Bash LeagueAbu Dhabi T 10 LeagueIreland Vs BangladeshEmerging Asia CupIndia A Vs South Africa APakistan Vs SrilankaSheffield ShieldIcc Odi Super LeagueIndia Tour Of AustraliaSouth Africa Vs PakistanChampions One Day CupAfghanistan Vs ZimbabweBangladesh Vs West IndiesIndia Women Vs New Zealand WomenSri Lanka Vs BangladeshBangladesh Vs AfghanistanJlt One Day CupWest Indies Tour Of India2007 T 20 I World CupIndia A Vs AustraliaAustralia Vs New Zealand
Players
Rohit SharmaVirat KohliPhil SaltVaibhav SuryavanshiShadab KhanLiam LivingstonePrithvi ShawJacob BethellRavi BishnoiShreyas IyerAshleigh GardnerEllyse PerryJasprit BumrahRajat PatidarIrfan PathanShan MasoodBabar AzamJay ShahAbhishek SharmaSunil GavaskarKapil DevShikhar DhawanMs DhoniDeepti SharmaSachin TendulkarSanju SamsonSikandar RazaRajkumar SharmaHardik PandyaIshan KishanSanjay BangarLaura WolvaardtSophie EcclestoneRavichandran AshwinHayley MatthewsHarry BrookVarun ChakravarthyVenkatesh IyerKl RahulNitish Kumar ReddyShubman GillBen StokesBrendon MccullumShashank SinghMoises HenriquesHarmanpreet KaurGary WilsonManoj TiwaryGautam GambhirRyan Ten DoeschateSmriti MandhanaAkeal HoseinJacques KallisWashington SundarSuryakumar YadavAmy JonesKumar SangakkaraDhruv JurelLorcan TuckerMatt HenryGlenn PhillipsSai SudharshanAkash DeepPhoebe LitchfieldBhuvneshwar KumarAbhishek PorelYash DayalRuturaj GaikwadKuldeep YadavRishabh PantBeth MooneyTim DavidRoger FedererAb De VilliersJofra ArcherGus AtkinsonDavid WarnerKane WilliamsonNathan LyonYuvraj SinghJoe RootVirender SehwagChris GayleHarshit RanaShreyanka PatilAmelia KerrKris SrikkanthNat Sciver BruntCharlie DeanMatheesha PathiranaTilak VarmaJordan CoxJonty RhodesSanjay ManjrekarNat SciverPrabhsimran SinghBrett LeeRavi ShastriSaurabh TiwaryAakash Chopra
Teams
Tournaments
Players

Welcome to Sportscafe, your trusted source for all Khaleel Ahmed news. From his strong performances in international cricket to his impressive outings in domestic tournaments, we bring you the latest news on Khaleel Ahmed.

Chennai Super Kings Target Mumbai All-rounder as Injury Replacement

Chennai Super Kings Target Mumbai All-rounder as Injury Replacement

  • news
  • cricket
CSK Name Replacement for Ayush Mhatre Ahead of Next Fixtures

CSK Name Replacement for Ayush Mhatre Ahead of Next Fixtures

  • news
  • cricket
CSK Turn to Ex-MI Bowler as Khaleel Ahmed Replacement Option

CSK Turn to Ex-MI Bowler as Khaleel Ahmed Replacement Option

  • news
  • cricket
Injury Crisis at CSK as Key Bowler Ruled Out of Tournament

Injury Crisis at CSK as Key Bowler Ruled Out of Tournament

  • news
  • cricket
RCB vs CSK | Twitter in Awe Ahead of Southern Derby Thriller

RCB vs CSK | Twitter in Awe Ahead of Southern Derby Thriller

  • news
  • cricket
Ravindra Jadeja Breaks Silence on CSK Trade, Fans Emotional

Ravindra Jadeja Breaks Silence on CSK Trade, Fans Emotional

  • news
  • cricket
IND-A vs SA-A Review | South Africa A in commanding position with lead at end of day 2

IND-A vs SA-A Review | South Africa A in commanding position with lead at end of day 2

  • news
  • cricket
South Zone vs Central Zone | Duleep Trophy Final in Bengaluru Preview

South Zone vs Central Zone | Duleep Trophy Final in Bengaluru Preview

  • news
  • cricket
WATCH, County । Khaleel Ahmed gets last laugh after tough battle against Jonny Bairstow

WATCH, County । Khaleel Ahmed gets last laugh after tough battle against Jonny Bairstow

  • news
  • cricket
PBKS vs CSK | Twitter erupts as Khaleel’s thunderbolt sends Iyer’s off stump cartwheeling and sparks a roar

PBKS vs CSK | Twitter erupts as Khaleel’s thunderbolt sends Iyer’s off stump cartwheeling and sparks a roar

  • news
  • cricket
CSK vs RCB | Twitter in splits as umpire leaves Khaleel and Dhoni red-faced by defying celebrappeal

CSK vs RCB | Twitter in splits as umpire leaves Khaleel and Dhoni red-faced by defying celebrappeal

  • news
  • cricket
CSK vs RCB | Twitter reacts to Khaleel’s quirky chirp to Salt on first ball spices up high-octane rivalry

CSK vs RCB | Twitter reacts to Khaleel’s quirky chirp to Salt on first ball spices up high-octane rivalry

  • news
  • cricket
‌Stokes missing amidst Anderson’s inclusion in long list of registered players for IPL 2025 auction 

‌Stokes missing amidst Anderson’s inclusion in long list of registered players for IPL 2025 auction 

  • news
  • cricket
ZIM vs IND | Twitter in splits as umpire abruptly stops steaming Khaleel to verify over status

ZIM vs IND | Twitter in splits as umpire abruptly stops steaming Khaleel to verify over status

  • news
  • cricket
ZIM vs IND | Twitter reacts to Khaleel going through all stages of grief after Avesh denies him comeback scalp

ZIM vs IND | Twitter reacts to Khaleel going through all stages of grief after Avesh denies him comeback scalp

  • news
  • cricket
RCB vs DC | Twitter celebrates Patidar-Green alliance as RCB dominates Delhi boosting their playoff prospects

RCB vs DC | Twitter celebrates Patidar-Green alliance as RCB dominates Delhi boosting their playoff prospects

  • news
  • cricket
RCB vs DC |Twitter reacts as Khaleel Ahmed mocks roaring Chinnaswamy after sending Dinesh Karthik packing

RCB vs DC |Twitter reacts as Khaleel Ahmed mocks roaring Chinnaswamy after sending Dinesh Karthik packing

  • news
  • cricket
‌IPL 2024 | Twitter reacts to Tim David’s brutal onslaught injuring audience in Qila Kotla

‌IPL 2024 | Twitter reacts to Tim David’s brutal onslaught injuring audience in Qila Kotla

  • news
  • cricket
IPL 2024 | Twitter goes berserk as Head-Abhishek blitzkreig demolishes Qila Kotla with new powerplay record

IPL 2024 | Twitter goes berserk as Head-Abhishek blitzkreig demolishes Qila Kotla with new powerplay record

  • news
  • cricket
‌IPL 2024 | Twitter laughs at Pant giving DRS reality check to Khaleel’s funny celebrappeal

‌IPL 2024 | Twitter laughs at Pant giving DRS reality check to Khaleel’s funny celebrappeal

  • news
  • cricket
IPL 2023, Delhi Capitals Preview – Old habits die hard

IPL 2023, Delhi Capitals Preview – Old habits die hard

  • feature
  • cricket
IPL 2022, DC vs SRH | Twitter reacts as Delhi Capitals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 21 runs

IPL 2022, DC vs SRH | Twitter reacts as Delhi Capitals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 21 runs

  • news
  • cricket
IPL 2022, DC vs RR | Twitter reacts as Khaleel Ahmed drops a simple caught and bowled opportunity

IPL 2022, DC vs RR | Twitter reacts as Khaleel Ahmed drops a simple caught and bowled opportunity

  • news
  • cricket
IPL 2022, DC vs PBKS | Twitter reacts as Delhi Capitals demolish Punjab Kings by nine wickets

IPL 2022, DC vs PBKS | Twitter reacts as Delhi Capitals demolish Punjab Kings by nine wickets

  • news
  • cricket
IPL 2022, KKR vs DC | Twitter reacts as DC beat KKR by 44 runs

IPL 2022, KKR vs DC | Twitter reacts as DC beat KKR by 44 runs

  • news
  • cricket
Watch | Charu Sharma makes an error during bidding for Khaleel Ahmed at IPL auction

Watch | Charu Sharma makes an error during bidding for Khaleel Ahmed at IPL auction

  • news
  • cricket
DC vs DRH | Twitter reacts as Kane Williamson takes a spectacular running catch to dismiss Prithvi Shaw

DC vs DRH | Twitter reacts as Kane Williamson takes a spectacular running catch to dismiss Prithvi Shaw

  • news
  • cricket

At Sportscafe, we are committed to providing you with the most accurate and up-to-date Khaleel Ahmed latest news. Stay connected for all the essential updates about this talented cricketer!