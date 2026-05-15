Khaleel Ahmed News
Welcome to Sportscafe, your trusted source for all Khaleel Ahmed news. From his strong performances in international cricket to his impressive outings in domestic tournaments, we bring you the latest news on Khaleel Ahmed.
Chennai Super Kings Target Mumbai All-rounder as Injury Replacement
CSK Name Replacement for Ayush Mhatre Ahead of Next Fixtures
CSK Turn to Ex-MI Bowler as Khaleel Ahmed Replacement Option
Injury Crisis at CSK as Key Bowler Ruled Out of Tournament
RCB vs CSK | Twitter in Awe Ahead of Southern Derby Thriller
Ravindra Jadeja Breaks Silence on CSK Trade, Fans Emotional
IND-A vs SA-A Review | South Africa A in commanding position with lead at end of day 2
South Zone vs Central Zone | Duleep Trophy Final in Bengaluru Preview
WATCH, County । Khaleel Ahmed gets last laugh after tough battle against Jonny Bairstow
PBKS vs CSK | Twitter erupts as Khaleel’s thunderbolt sends Iyer’s off stump cartwheeling and sparks a roar
CSK vs RCB | Twitter in splits as umpire leaves Khaleel and Dhoni red-faced by defying celebrappeal
CSK vs RCB | Twitter reacts to Khaleel’s quirky chirp to Salt on first ball spices up high-octane rivalry
Stokes missing amidst Anderson’s inclusion in long list of registered players for IPL 2025 auction
ZIM vs IND | Twitter in splits as umpire abruptly stops steaming Khaleel to verify over status
ZIM vs IND | Twitter reacts to Khaleel going through all stages of grief after Avesh denies him comeback scalp
RCB vs DC | Twitter celebrates Patidar-Green alliance as RCB dominates Delhi boosting their playoff prospects
RCB vs DC |Twitter reacts as Khaleel Ahmed mocks roaring Chinnaswamy after sending Dinesh Karthik packing
IPL 2024 | Twitter reacts to Tim David’s brutal onslaught injuring audience in Qila Kotla
IPL 2024 | Twitter goes berserk as Head-Abhishek blitzkreig demolishes Qila Kotla with new powerplay record
IPL 2024 | Twitter laughs at Pant giving DRS reality check to Khaleel’s funny celebrappeal
IPL 2023, Delhi Capitals Preview – Old habits die hard
IPL 2022, DC vs SRH | Twitter reacts as Delhi Capitals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 21 runs
IPL 2022, DC vs RR | Twitter reacts as Khaleel Ahmed drops a simple caught and bowled opportunity
IPL 2022, DC vs PBKS | Twitter reacts as Delhi Capitals demolish Punjab Kings by nine wickets
IPL 2022, KKR vs DC | Twitter reacts as DC beat KKR by 44 runs
Watch | Charu Sharma makes an error during bidding for Khaleel Ahmed at IPL auction
DC vs DRH | Twitter reacts as Kane Williamson takes a spectacular running catch to dismiss Prithvi Shaw
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