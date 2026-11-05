CSK's Major Trade Move Sparks Massive Reactions on Twitter

Anupam Pandey

ByAnupam Pandey,SportsCafe Editor

19

Chennai Super Kings have done a massive trade ahead of the upcoming season. The team has let go of players such as Khaleel Ahmed and Nathan Ellis, who were promising. In place, they have brought in Liam Livingstone and Jack Edwards.

CSK's Huge Trade Decision Gets IPL Fans Talking on Twitter.

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What have you done, Chennai Super Kings? This is one of the most asked questions on the birthday of Virat Kohli. And the major reason is the fact that CSK has decided to go for a trade deal which no one expected from them.

Rumours suggested that they would be going for Hardik Pandya, which generated a lot of buzz all over the internet. But now, they have traded their key players such as Khaleel Ahmed and Nathan Ellis to Sunrisers Hyderabad. In place, the team has received Liam Livingstone and Jack Edwards.

Here's how Twitter has reacted to the same:

CSK Smoking

One of the genuine questions is what was CSK actually smoking? Letting go Khaleel Ahmed, who was a key bowler for them in the previous season was a bad move.

Dumbest Trade

Fans and media are calling it as the biggest trade in the IPL. But this is surely the dumbest trade which has been made in this season.

Ban Again

Some fans have also started to call for another ban for Chennai Super Kings. They are saying that this franchise should be banned till the next mega auction.

SRH Cooked

It can be said that Sunrisers Hyderabad have cooked with this trade deal. The team was unable to utilise players such as Liam Livingstone and Jack Edwards, whose problem has been solved now.

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