Virat Kohli Levels With Ricky Ponting in Historic ODI Record
Virat Kohli has levelled with Ricky Ponting in yet another ODI record. He scored 74 runs against New Zealand in the first ODI, as he levels with Ponting for most runs in ODIs against New Zealand. Now he has the chance to get his record on his own.
Virat Kohli is not just making new records with each and every ODI match he plays, he is also able to get various records to his name from the cricket legends. And the second ODI against New Zealand, which will be played on Saturday, will be another chance for him to get a record.
In the first ODI, he managed to score 74 runs off 51 balls, which also allowed him to level with Ricky Ponting. Both of them have scored a total of 1971 runs against New Zealand in ODIs, being the highest run-scorers against the Kiwis in the ODI history.
But Virat Kohli is now having the opportunity to get this record completely to his name. India will be playing four more ODIs against New Zealand, which will allow him to easily overtake Ricky Ponting and take his record with him.
Our Take
Each and every ODI match is not just a normal game for Virat Kohli. It becomes a historic moment in cricket in some way or the other. As he is now standing close to yet another record, it remains to be seen what more he is able to break in the second ODI against New Zealand. Even the legends in this format such as Ricky Ponting, Sachin Tendulkar, and more, are having their records in danger, just because of the King.