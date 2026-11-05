Each and every ODI match is not just a normal game for Virat Kohli. It becomes a historic moment in cricket in some way or the other. As he is now standing close to yet another record, it remains to be seen what more he is able to break in the second ODI against New Zealand. Even the legends in this format such as Ricky Ponting, Sachin Tendulkar, and more, are having their records in danger, just because of the King.