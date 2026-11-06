The buzz around the trade deal between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants has increased to a great extent. A hint has been given related to the one player of Lucknow Super Giants. But it still remains to be seen who Rajasthan Royals is willing to let go, ahead of the upcoming IPL season. As the dates for retention announcement comes closer, it remains to be seen which team will be able to make the best out of the trade window.