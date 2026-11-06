Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants Close in on Multi-Player Trade
Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants are closing in on a major swap deal. This deal is reported to involve three to four players, as it is expected to be announced soon. Moreover, one of LSG’s key bowlers will also be a part of the same.
As the dates to announce IPL retention is coming closer, all the teams have started to work on the respective trade deals. According to the reports, another trade deal which will be taking place involves Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants.
Both teams will be engaging in a multi-player deal, which involves around three to four players. While the names of the players who will be involved in this deal has not been revealed, some hints have been given on one of such players. It is being reported that one of them was a key bowler for Lucknow Super Giants in the previous season.
While Lucknow Super Giants had a bad season last time, two bowlers were able to give their best performances. And these were Mohammed Shami and Prince Yadav, who were the highest wicket-takers for the team.
Our Take
The buzz around the trade deal between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants has increased to a great extent. A hint has been given related to the one player of Lucknow Super Giants. But it still remains to be seen who Rajasthan Royals is willing to let go, ahead of the upcoming IPL season. As the dates for retention announcement comes closer, it remains to be seen which team will be able to make the best out of the trade window.