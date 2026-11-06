Michael Hussey Returns to Australian Cricket in a Brand-New Role
Michael Hussey has marked his return to Australian cricket. He has joined the team as a consultant coach till the upcoming World Cup 2027 and T20 World Cup 2028. Hussey left Chennai Super Kings a few weeks back, stepping down as their batting coach.
Michael Hussey is now back with the Aussies, marking his return to the national side after a long time. But this time, he has not returned with the team as a player, as he has now joined their line-up as a consultant coach.
He will be working with the team for the 2027 World Cup and Ashes, as they are some of the key events set to take place next year. Along with that, Michael Hussey is also set to take part in the team's coaching staff for the LA Olympics and T20 World Cup 2028 as an advisor.
A few weeks back, he left Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, where he acquired the post of the batting coach. After working with the team for a long time, he has now parted ways with them to be back with his national side when they need him the most.
Our Take
Michael Hussey being back with the Australian side is a moment to cherish for the fans. He was able to give some brilliant performances for the team across different formats, and even helped them to win the World Cups. But now he has returned to the line-up in a different role, as he aims to give his best for the team in the big tournaments, which are set to take place next year.