Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh Trade Deal Likely to Be Made Official Soon
The trade deal surrounding Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh is likely to be announced soon. Reports suggest that the papers for the trade deal have been submitted to the BCCI. Once it gets approved, the teams will be ready to make it official.
Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh are about to swap their IPL teams sooner than we all expect. A few days back, reports suggested that Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings are closing in to make this trade deal possible. But since then, there has been no major update in this matter.
Until now, as the latest reports say that the final papers of the trade deal involving Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh have been submitted to the BCCI. Once the paperwork gets checked and analysed by the BCCI, a decision to accept or reject the same will be taken.
It can be said that the major trade deal between these two teams is now officially about to take place. Once the checks get completed by the BCCI, Hardik Pandya will be able to shift to Punjab Kings, while Arshdeep Singh will be able to move to Mumbai Indians for the upcoming season.
Reports also claim that an official announcement will be done on 9 or 10 November.
Our Take
This is a major update regarding Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh trade deal. Both players have been on the headlines due to their involvement with the trade deal, but it was not confirmed whether it will actually take place or not. Since the reports suggest that the paperworks have been submitted to the BCCI, it is a huge development, as fans expect it to be announced soon.