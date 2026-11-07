Mitchell Owen Shares His Take on the IPL’s Popularity and Virat Kohli
Mitchell Owen has talked about the popularity of the Indian Premier League. He was a part of Punjab Kings in the 2025 season, and witnessed the historic final. Owen revealed what it was, having Virat Kohli lift up the IPL trophy for the first time.
The year 2025 had a lot to remember for Mitchell Owen. His team was able to win the Big Bash League for the first time, as he decided to continue the same by being a part of Punjab Kings in the IPL. But that became the year for Royal Challengers Bengaluru to lift their first.
It was an interesting and historic season of the tournament, with one of the IPL teams ending their wait for the first title. And during that time, Mitchell Owen was also at the venue, sitting in the stands of Punjab Kings.
He revealed what it was to witness RCB winning its first title, as he said, “The IPL is incredible. When Virat Kohli won his first title with RCB in 2025, the sound and the noise that night were something else. I don’t think I’ll hear something like that ever again. It was a pinch yourself moment”.
Our Take
Surely there are various T20 leagues present around the world. But none of them has been able to match the fandom which the IPL has generated. Hobart Hurricanes was also able to win its first ever title in the BBL in 2025, but it was totally overshadowed when RCB was able to win its first in the IPL. Owen stood as a match winner in one game, and witnessed the historic crowd reactions at the other.