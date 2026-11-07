Twitter Reacts as Virat Kohli’s Early Wicket Leaves Fans Disappointed
Virat Kohli was expected to do well for the Indian team in this short chase of 135 runs. His stay at the crease started well as he started with a four on his second ball. But Jacob Duffy was able to take his wicket soon after, dismissing him for 7 runs.
Virat Kohli had an impressive start in the ODI series against New Zealand. He went on to score 74 runs for the team in the first ODI, scoring more than half of the runs for the team in the chase. This also raised expectations from the King for the second ODI of the series.
He came in to bat early in the second over itself, as Shubman Gill lost his wicket on the very first ball he faced. Kohli stepped to the crease and had a good start, as he scored 6 runs off the first five balls he faced.
But ultimately, Jacob Duffy was able to take his wicket soon, as he dismissed Kohli for 7 runs off 7 balls. Here's how Twitter has reacted to the same:
Thala for a Reason
Thala is the reason 😭 https://t.co/xehMfqrncA— Shiv 🇮🇳 (@stump_out) November 7, 2026
Virat Kohli got dismissed after scoring 7 runs off 7 balls, giving a tribute to MS Dhoni. Moreover, this score from Kohli also came on the 7th day of November.
Snake in House
Ghar me he saap pal rakhe hain @RCBTweets 🤬🤬🤬🤬 https://t.co/o683Rcs44A— CosmicKohli (@Darkmatter18X) November 7, 2026
Virat Kohli’s wicket was taken by Jacob Duffy, his teammate at RCB. It can be said that RCB is having some snakes in the team, according to the fans.
Gift to Ronaldo
Virat Kohli love for Ronaldo is unmatchable 😭 https://t.co/JCqEk9916m— Homie (@homelander_yyy) November 7, 2026
Cristiano Ronaldo announced his retirement on the birthday of Virat Kohli. So, Kohli decided to give a tribute to his idol, by scoring the runs of Ronaldo's jersey in this game.
Second Branch
To ye baat thii kohli bhai 😭 #INDvsNZ2ndODI https://t.co/RMfxGvOhLz— Sam❼ (@Sam_Bhojpuriya7) November 7, 2026
Virat Kohli got out for 7 runs in this game for a reason. He had to open a new branch of One8 shoes in New Zealand, due to which he decided to depart early.