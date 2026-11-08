Big Blow for India A as Rajat Patidar Pulls Out of Rising Stars Tournament
Rajat Patidar was named as the vice captain of the India A team in the ACC Rising Stars tournament. He talked about his previous injury issues, due to which he is preventing the 50 over format. Ayush Badoni has been named as a replacement.
Ayush Badoni has been named as Rajat Patidar's replacement in the India A squad for the upcoming Rising Asia Cup. The change comes after Patidar informed the BCCI that he should not be considered for selection in the 50-over format as he continues to manage his existing injuries.
Patidar's decision is aimed at carefully managing his workload and fitness, with the talented batter choosing to step away from the format for the time being. With his absence, Badoni will be given a chance to prove his luck in the international arena with the India A team.
Badoni is known for his cool demeanor and versatility in domestic and IPL cricket, having been highly valued for his skills. The Rising Asia Cup could provide him with another important platform to make a strong case for future opportunities. The selection represents another late change to India's squad for the tournament.
Our Take
Rajat Patidar won't be very happy while making the request to the BCCI. However, it is an opportunity for Ayush Badoni, as he aims to use it well in the upcoming tournament. Badoni has been able to deliver some fine performances for Delhi in the Ranji Trophy lately, as he aims to continue the same form in the ACC Rising Stars Asia Cup.