Arshdeep Singh or Yashasvi Jaiswal? The Choices Mumbai Indians Had for Hardik
Mumbai Indians have almost completed the trade deal for Hardik Pandya. He is reported to be a part of Punjab Kings in a few days, as Arshdeep Singh becomes a new member of the MI Family. However, there were various other options for Mumbai Indians in this trade deal.
Hardik Pandya has been the hot topic for the entire IPL trade window. Ever since the IPL 2026 came to an end, the speculations around him started. But right now, it has been almost confirmed that he will be a part of Punjab Kings, as Arshdeep Singh joins Mumbai Indians.
While one deal has been accepted by Mumbai Indians, it was not the only option they had. Reports suggest that the team had a total of four options, where one was trading Hardik to Punjab Kings in exchange of Arshdeep Singh.
The other options included trading Hardik to Kolkata Knight Riders, in exchange for Cameron Green and one fast bowler (not Harshit Rana). Rajasthan Royals also stood as an option, for trading Hardik in exchange of Yashasvi. And the final option stood for keeping the all-rounder for one more year.
In the end, the five time IPL champions decided to go with the deal from Punjab Kings.
Our Take
Hardik Pandya has surely generated a lot of buzz in the IPL trade deal. But taking a look at his demand, Mumbai Indians surely had a lot of options available for them. They could have chosen to strengthen their batting attack with Jaiswal, or even gone with Cameron Green for a like-to-like replacement. But the team went with Arshdeep Singh, as they were ready to look for another pace bowling option with Jasprit Bumrah.