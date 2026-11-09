Hardik Pandya has surely generated a lot of buzz in the IPL trade deal. But taking a look at his demand, Mumbai Indians surely had a lot of options available for them. They could have chosen to strengthen their batting attack with Jaiswal, or even gone with Cameron Green for a like-to-like replacement. But the team went with Arshdeep Singh, as they were ready to look for another pace bowling option with Jasprit Bumrah.