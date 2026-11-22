Josh Hazlewood Confirms His Availability for IPL 2027!
Josh Hazlewood has confirmed his participation in IPL 2027. While various Australian stars such as Mitchell Starc and Travis Head have been ruled out of the tournament, Hazlewood makes himself available for Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
It is a moment to rejoice for the two time IPL champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The team has been worried about the availability of Josh Hazlewood for the upcoming season, but it might just have been confirmed. Reports indicate that the Australian pacer will be available for the next season.
This comes as a massive boost for RCB, which has won the last two editions of the tournament. Now the fans and players will be hoping for a three peat, which would be the first-ever in the history of the tournament. Hazlewood has been a key bowler for the team over the last two seasons, taking wickets when needed the most.
His participation for the upcoming season remained a question, as there were a few Australian players who prioritised national duties over IPL. Travis Head and Mitchell Starc have already opted out of the tournament for the same, but Hazlewood makes himself available.
Our Take
The availability of Josh Hazlewood comes as a big boost for Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Their bowling line-up was already strong, having the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rasikh Salam Dar, and Jacob Duffy. But now the availability of Josh adds more to the depth of the same even in the upcoming season. But at the same time, it is not sure whether he will be there for the team for the entire season or not.