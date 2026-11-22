The availability of Josh Hazlewood comes as a big boost for Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Their bowling line-up was already strong, having the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rasikh Salam Dar, and Jacob Duffy. But now the availability of Josh adds more to the depth of the same even in the upcoming season. But at the same time, it is not sure whether he will be there for the team for the entire season or not.