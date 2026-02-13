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Sportscafe is your go-to source for all the latest USA cricket news. From thrilling match updates to team performances, we cover the USA cricket scene extensively. Stay tuned to our platform for the latest updates on USA cricket, delivered fresh and informative for fans across the globe.

‌USA vs NED | United States hunt for maiden victory as Dutch look to conjure momentum

‌USA vs NED | United States hunt for maiden victory as Dutch look to conjure momentum

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AI Simulation, PAK vs USA | Pakistan cruise past USA in Colombo as disciplined bowling sets up calm chase

AI Simulation, PAK vs USA | Pakistan cruise past USA in Colombo as disciplined bowling sets up calm chase

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Pakistan vs United States of America | T20 World Cup Match Preview

Pakistan vs United States of America | T20 World Cup Match Preview

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  • cricket
IND vs USA | SKY saves India blushes with all-time great rescue act after horrific collapse to trump USA

IND vs USA | SKY saves India blushes with all-time great rescue act after horrific collapse to trump USA

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IND vs USA | Twitter laughs as Kishan's fumble deceives blindsided Milind to become blessing in disguise

IND vs USA | Twitter laughs as Kishan's fumble deceives blindsided Milind to become blessing in disguise

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IND vs USA | Twitter in awe as SKY brings out helicopter to whip USA a reality check in Mumbai

IND vs USA | Twitter in awe as SKY brings out helicopter to whip USA a reality check in Mumbai

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This Team is in Trouble After Star Players Bombshell Suspension

This Team is in Trouble After Star Players Bombshell Suspension

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  • cricket
Just Weeks Before T20 World Cup 2026, Two Teams Hit a Major Roadblock

Just Weeks Before T20 World Cup 2026, Two Teams Hit a Major Roadblock

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  • cricket
ICC rescinds USA Cricket Board’s membership with immediate effect

ICC rescinds USA Cricket Board’s membership with immediate effect

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ENG vs USA | Buttler muscle power combined with Jordan's masterful brilliance propels England into the semi-finals

ENG vs USA | Buttler muscle power combined with Jordan's masterful brilliance propels England into the semi-finals

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ENG vs USA | Twitter in awe as Jos Buttler's 104-meter six shattered the stadium's solar panel

ENG vs USA | Twitter in awe as Jos Buttler's 104-meter six shattered the stadium's solar panel

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ENG vs USA| Twitter lauds local boy Jordan as Barbados gets treated with a stunning hattrick

ENG vs USA| Twitter lauds local boy Jordan as Barbados gets treated with a stunning hattrick

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ENG vs USA | Twitter reacts as Adil Rashid's googly bewilderingly deceives Aaron Jones and toppling the stumps

ENG vs USA | Twitter reacts as Adil Rashid's googly bewilderingly deceives Aaron Jones and toppling the stumps

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‌WI vs USA | Twitter reacts to bowling brilliance set up Hope blitzkrieg to pepper USA with NRR surge

‌WI vs USA | Twitter reacts to bowling brilliance set up Hope blitzkrieg to pepper USA with NRR surge

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‌WI vs USA | Twitter reacts to assaultive Aaron Jones takes down Joseph for mammoth rooftop six

‌WI vs USA | Twitter reacts to assaultive Aaron Jones takes down Joseph for mammoth rooftop six

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USA vs SA | Explosive Proteas hold off valiant States to begin Super 8s on winning note in Antigua

USA vs SA | Explosive Proteas hold off valiant States to begin Super 8s on winning note in Antigua

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USA vs IND | Battle-hardened America make clinical India prove their worth for Super 8 spot

USA vs IND | Battle-hardened America make clinical India prove their worth for Super 8 spot

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IND vs USA | Twitter shocked as Kohli's horrendous run continues with first-ever duck in T20 World Cups

IND vs USA | Twitter shocked as Kohli's horrendous run continues with first-ever duck in T20 World Cups

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USA vs IND | Twitter reacts as Siraj buys into NBA Finals hype with stunning leap to latch onto blinder

USA vs IND | Twitter reacts as Siraj buys into NBA Finals hype with stunning leap to latch onto blinder

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USA vs PAK | Twitter slams Rauf for failing to defend 15 against struggling batsmen in fatal final over

USA vs PAK | Twitter slams Rauf for failing to defend 15 against struggling batsmen in fatal final over

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USA vs PAK| Twitter exploded as Azam Khan's intense glare at a fan after getting out for a golden duck

USA vs PAK| Twitter exploded as Azam Khan's intense glare at a fan after getting out for a golden duck

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ICC T20 World Cup 2024 | India and Pakistan locked in same group, SA in Group of Death 

ICC T20 World Cup 2024 | India and Pakistan locked in same group, SA in Group of Death 

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Going to change cricket a lot in USA and how people look at them in India, asserts Unmukt Chand

Going to change cricket a lot in USA and how people look at them in India, asserts Unmukt Chand

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EXCLUSIVE | Major League Cricket sets eyes on Indian domestic cricketers to ramp up quality and visibility

EXCLUSIVE | Major League Cricket sets eyes on Indian domestic cricketers to ramp up quality and visibility

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Would be nice to get involved with USA cricket after England snub, reveals Liam Plunkett

Would be nice to get involved with USA cricket after England snub, reveals Liam Plunkett

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USA players set to receive pay cuts during COVID-19 pandemic

USA players set to receive pay cuts during COVID-19 pandemic

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South Africa’s Dane Piedt to pursue career in USA

South Africa’s Dane Piedt to pursue career in USA

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  • cricket

Keep up with the latest USA cricket team news only on Sportscafe. Be sure to visit Sportscafe for all your USA cricket news needs, as we continue to follow the team's performance and their rise in the global cricket arena.