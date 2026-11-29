Is India Witnessing the Rise of Its Next Test Superstar?
Dhruv Jurel continues to dominate for the Indian team in the Test format. He stood as a lone warrior when the team was at the score of 117/7, scoring 88 runs in tough conditions. With this, he now holds 4 50+ scores in his last five innings.
Dhruv Jurel has been the one man army for the Indian team in the 2nd Test against New Zealand. In this game, when everyone thought that the hosts would be able to enforce a follow on, Dhruv Jurel stepped in to show that the team won't back down till he is at the crease.
At the start of day three, India stood at the score of 117/7, bringing in the tailenders along with Dhruv Jurel. Watching the wickets fall quickly, he decided to take the charge and eventually managed to score 88 runs for the team off just 170 balls.
This knock by Dhruv Jurel came at a time when no other Indian batsman was able to score a half-century in the innings. Along with that, this is now his fourth 50+ score in his last five innings in the longest format of the game.
Our Take
Dhruv Jurel has shown his potential in the longest format of the game, to be the team's finest middle order batter. Even in the India tour of New Zealand, he has managed to pull down half-centuries on both occasions when he stepped out to bat. Surely he missed out on a well-deserved century in the 2nd Test, he has shown his potential to the selectors and team management to a great extent.