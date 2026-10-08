Explaining the same, he said, "This Version of Virat it's a better version. That's the way I love Virat. And I've always, in interviews, said that there's a side of him that people don't know. And I think we're seeing that side more than ever now, where he's just completely focused almost on other people. And he realises that all he can do is just go out there and express his talents and let the fans and the people around the world enjoy that for one last time, or for the next two years or three or five years. I don't know how long. I love seeing this side of him. And I think it must be an incredible experience to share a dressing room with him as a youngster now. I think they are learning from him more than ever, being in this state of mind.”