AB de Villiers Makes Huge Statement on Virat Kohli’s New Avatar
AB de Villiers has made a huge statement on Virat Kohli. As the King continues to do well in the ODIs, he has been performing in a whole different way. AB responded by calling this version of Virat better than the peak we all witnessed in 2016.
AB de Villiers has called out the new version of Virat Kohli in the game. As the King continues to play just one format of the game, he has changed his style in ODIs. Now he doesn't only rotate strike and anchor the innings, he also takes the charge to punish the bowlers.
Talking about the current version of Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers has said that this is even better than the 2016 peak of the King.
Explaining the same, he said, "This Version of Virat it's a better version. That's the way I love Virat. And I've always, in interviews, said that there's a side of him that people don't know. And I think we're seeing that side more than ever now, where he's just completely focused almost on other people. And he realises that all he can do is just go out there and express his talents and let the fans and the people around the world enjoy that for one last time, or for the next two years or three or five years. I don't know how long. I love seeing this side of him. And I think it must be an incredible experience to share a dressing room with him as a youngster now. I think they are learning from him more than ever, being in this state of mind.”
Our Take
Virat Kohli is called the King of the game for a reason. He knows what style should be adapted in what situation of the game and this is what sets him apart from the other batsmen. As he now sets his eyes on the 2027 World Cup, his form could be a key for the Indian team too.